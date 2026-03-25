Rocket City Collection
Huntsville, Alabama — or “Rocket City,” as we know it — is home to NASA rocket-propulsion research and development. Nothing quite encapsulates the launch and excitement of the region as this out-of-world collection of cars including movie cars and tributes, desirable classics, and at one time a rocket truck itself. 3… 2… 1… These cars are ready for blastoff, and all will be launched to new homes and garages as all lots are presented with NO RESERVE.
Huntsville, Alabama — or “Rocket City,” as we know it — is home to NASA rocket-propulsion research and development. Nothing quite encapsulates the launch and excitement of the region as this out-of-world collection of cars including movie cars and tributes, desirable classics, and at one time a rocket truck itself. 3… 2… 1… These cars are ready for blastoff, and all will be launched to new homes and garages as all lots are presented with NO RESERVE.
Results (91)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price