Rocket City Collection

Huntsville, Alabama — or “Rocket City,” as we know it — is home to NASA rocket-propulsion research and development. Nothing quite encapsulates the launch and excitement of the region as this out-of-world collection of cars including movie cars and tributes, desirable classics, and at one time a rocket truck itself. 3… 2… 1… These cars are ready for blastoff, and all will be launched to new homes and garages as all lots are presented with NO RESERVE.