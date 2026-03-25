Rocket City Collection

Huntsville, Alabama — or “Rocket City,” as we know it — is home to NASA rocket-propulsion research and development. Nothing quite encapsulates the launch and excitement of the region as this out-of-world collection of cars including movie cars and tributes, desirable classics, and at one time a rocket truck itself. 3… 2… 1… These cars are ready for blastoff, and all will be launched to new homes and garages as all lots are presented with NO RESERVE.

Rocket City Collection header image

Huntsville, Alabama — or “Rocket City,” as we know it — is home to NASA rocket-propulsion research and development. Nothing quite encapsulates the launch and excitement of the region as this out-of-world collection of cars including movie cars and tributes, desirable classics, and at one time a rocket truck itself. 3… 2… 1… These cars are ready for blastoff, and all will be launched to new homes and garages as all lots are presented with NO RESERVE.

Results (91)

1941 Ford Boattail Roadster Custom 5 Speed
Sold for $12,840 on 03/25/26

1941 Ford Boattail Roadster Custom 5 Speed

No reserve
2013 Thoroughbred Motorsports Stallion
Sold for $13,161 on 03/25/26

2013 Thoroughbred Motorsports Stallion

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Sold for $59,920 on 03/25/26

1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
1974 Jensen Interceptor III Convertible Project
Sold for $16,853 on 03/25/26

1974 Jensen Interceptor III Convertible Project

No reserve
Supercharged LT1-Powered 1988 Jaguar XJ-S Convertible Conversion
Sold for $11,503 on 03/25/26

Supercharged LT1-Powered 1988 Jaguar XJ-S Convertible Conversion

No reserve
1982 Pontiac Grand Prix Richard Petty Aerocoupe Tribute
Sold for $10,700 on 03/25/26

1982 Pontiac Grand Prix Richard Petty Aerocoupe Tribute

No reserve
1951 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Convertible
Sold for $32,903 on 03/25/26

1951 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Convertible

No reserve
1962 Ford Thunderbird Sports Roadster
Sold for $28,890 on 03/25/26

1962 Ford Thunderbird Sports Roadster

No reserve
2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata-Based 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Replica by M1stang
Sold for $21,668 on 03/25/26

2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata-Based 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible Replica by M1stang

No reserve
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD “Cessna” Custom
Sold for $19,528 on 03/24/26

2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD “Cessna” Custom

No reserve
1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 Aerocoupe
Sold for $15,784 on 03/24/26

1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 Aerocoupe

No reserve
1954 Dodge Coronet Royal 500 Pace Car Edition
Sold for $29,960 on 03/24/26

1954 Dodge Coronet Royal 500 Pace Car Edition

No reserve
1972 Stutz Blackhawk
Sold for $60,455 on 03/24/26

1972 Stutz Blackhawk

No reserve
1939 Cadillac Series 61 Convertible
Sold for $59,389 on 03/24/26

1939 Cadillac Series 61 Convertible

No reserve
1973 Jensen Interceptor III
Sold for $27,018 on 03/24/26

1973 Jensen Interceptor III

No reserve
LT1-Powered 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Sold for $56,590 on 03/24/26

LT1-Powered 1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

No reserve
1974 Jaguar E‑Type Series III Roadster
Sold for $34,508 on 03/24/26

1974 Jaguar E‑Type Series III Roadster

No reserve
1979 Mercury Durango
Sold for $18,190 on 03/24/26

1979 Mercury Durango

No reserve
1957 Lincoln Premiere Convertible
Sold for $38,520 on 08/27/25

1957 Lincoln Premiere Convertible

No reserve
Xuchang Zhenda White Love Electric Wedding Horse Carriage
Sold for $4,500 on 08/27/25

Xuchang Zhenda White Love Electric Wedding Horse Carriage

No reserve
26k-Mile 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SLP Firehawk Coupe
Sold for $26,215 on 08/27/25

26k-Mile 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SLP Firehawk Coupe

No reserve
35k-Mile 1982 Buick Grand National
Sold for $28,355 on 08/27/25

35k-Mile 1982 Buick Grand National

No reserve
1987 Lola T87/00 Indianapolis 500 Race Car
Sold for $37,450 on 08/27/25

1987 Lola T87/00 Indianapolis 500 Race Car

No reserve
1970 Buick Skylark Convertible GSX Tribute
Sold for $34,240 on 08/27/25

1970 Buick Skylark Convertible GSX Tribute

No reserve
3k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Supercharged SS Brickyard Pace Car
Sold for $16,585 on 08/27/25

3k-Mile 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Supercharged SS Brickyard Pace Car

No reserve
1-of-50 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Brickyard 400 Convertible
Sold for $17,655 on 08/26/25

1-of-50 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Brickyard 400 Convertible

No reserve
23k-Mile 1991 Cadillac Brougham
Sold for $18,725 on 08/26/25

23k-Mile 1991 Cadillac Brougham

No reserve
1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS “Waltrip Tribute”
Sold for $14,980 on 08/26/25

1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS “Waltrip Tribute”

No reserve
1958 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud I
Sold for $38,520 on 08/26/25

1958 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud I

No reserve
1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible
Sold for $49,755 on 08/26/25

1955 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

No reserve
“Parmley’s Special” Ford Gas Modified Roadster Salt Flats Race Car
Sold for $10,165 on 08/26/25

“Parmley’s Special” Ford Gas Modified Roadster Salt Flats Race Car

No reserve
1981 Buick Regal Pace Car Edition
Sold for $15,248 on 08/26/25

1981 Buick Regal Pace Car Edition

No reserve
1950 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Sixty Special Sedan
Sold for $26,520 on 08/25/25

1950 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Sixty Special Sedan

No reserve
1987 Rich Vogler Midget Racer
Sold for $4,500 on 08/25/25

1987 Rich Vogler Midget Racer

No reserve
1942 Lincoln Continental Coupe
Sold for $17,120 on 08/25/25

1942 Lincoln Continental Coupe

No reserve
2003 Chevrolet SSR
Sold for $15,515 on 08/25/25

2003 Chevrolet SSR

No reserve
1930 Ford Street Rod
Sold for $24,610 on 08/25/25

1930 Ford Street Rod

No reserve
1938 Cadillac Series 38-75 Fleetwood Sedan
Sold for $17,120 on 08/25/25

1938 Cadillac Series 38-75 Fleetwood Sedan

No reserve
1981 DeLorean DMC-12
Sold for $35,220 on 08/25/25

1981 DeLorean DMC-12

No reserve
1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
Sold for $62,060 on 08/25/25

1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible

No reserve
1999 Ford F-450 Limo Bus
Sold for $28,890 on 05/30/25

1999 Ford F-450 Limo Bus

No reserve
2015 Mercedes-Benz E 400 Cabriolet
Sold for $19,198 on 05/30/25

2015 Mercedes-Benz E 400 Cabriolet

No reserve
2005 Maybach 62
Sold for $43,870 on 05/30/25

2005 Maybach 62

No reserve
29k-Mile 1994 Chevrolet Impala SS
Sold for $19,528 on 05/30/25

29k-Mile 1994 Chevrolet Impala SS

No reserve
1993 Ford E350 FDNY Ambulance
Sold for $4,500 on 05/30/25

1993 Ford E350 FDNY Ambulance

No reserve
1992 Cadillac Allanté
Sold for $5,200 on 05/30/25

1992 Cadillac Allanté

No reserve
1947 Chrysler Windsor Eight-Passenger Limousine
Sold for $8,507 on 05/30/25

1947 Chrysler Windsor Eight-Passenger Limousine

No reserve
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD “Cessna” Custom
Sold for $27,285 on 05/30/25

2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD “Cessna” Custom

No reserve
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