Buy and sell with confidence

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online, from true classics to modern enthusiast cars—and anything else that's fun to drive.

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How auctions workHow classifieds workFAQ
Buy and sell with confidence

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Two ways to buy and sell
We offer auctions and classifieds, so you can choose to buy and sell the way you want.
Engaged audience
Hagerty’s community is made up of 1.8 million members who own, buy and sell classic and collector cars.
Expert support
With more than 40 years in the specialty vehicle business, Hagerty has a deep love and understanding of collector cars and their owners, and we’re here to help every step of the way.
Trusted valuation data
Price your car with Hagerty Valuation Tools® and rest easy knowing you’re listing your car at a competitive and fair-market price.

How auctions work

Selling on auctions

  1. Submit a car
    Create an account, snap a few pictures, and answer some basic questions. Our team will get back to you in a business day to gather more information or let you know whether your car is a good fit for auctions.
  2. Gather paperwork
    To make sure we can provide post-sale support, there are a few things we need up front. You’ll need to submit:
    • A digital copy of your ID
    • A digital copy of your title
    • A signed copy of your Hagerty Marketplace consignment contract
  3. Create the listing
    Our car specialists will work with you to get your vehicle ready to sell, including helping to craft its description and story. We’ll need plenty of high-quality photos to give buyers a full view of the car. Check out the best practices video below and download our photo guide to get started. We’ll work together to set a reserve, if you choose, based on current market trends and pricing data from our valuation team. Rest assured, your listing will be prepped by industry veterans who know how to sell.
  1. Go live
    Your listing will be live for two weeks. Pro-tip: check your listing and respond to comments daily; quickly responding to questions and comments on the listing increases engagement and visibility. You’ll be notified (by text and/or email) each time someone comments or bids on your listing.
  2. Close the deal
    If the buyer chooses Certified Checkout, the transaction will be managed by KeySavvy, a third-party service. Or they can choose Standard Checkout, which means you and the buyer will manage everything between yourselves, and we'll send you a post-auction checklist for best practices for a smoother sale. You'll receive the buyer's contact information (and vice-versa) once the bidder's premium has been collected in order to finalize the details and logistics of the sale. And, of course, our team is here to help with anything along the way.
Sell a vehicle

Bidding on auctions

  1. Create an account and start browsing
    You’ll need a valid email to create an account. Simply select a display name and you’ll be on your way. Cruise around and find a car (or multiple cars) that you love. Check back often; new auctions are listed daily. You can comment on listings and ask questions, both the Marketplace community and sellers can respond.
  2. Get prepped
    Add a payment method to your account so you’re ready to bid as soon as you find your dream car. If you win, the bidder’s premium will be charged to your payment method on file.
  3. Place your bid
    Click the “Place bid” button and enter your bid amount. Sniping protections are in place within the final two minutes. If a bid is placed within that time, the clock will reset to two minutes to give everyone a fair chance in the bidding process - learn more about sniping protections and bidding in the final minutes/seconds here. Keep an eye on your auction. You’ll be notified by text and/or email if you’re outbid.
  4. Close the deal

    If you’re the winning bidder, we will charge the bidder’s premium (7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum) using the credit card you provided at registration.

    If you choose Certified Checkout, the transaction will be managed by KeySavvy, a third-party service. Or you can choose Standard Checkout, which means you and the seller will manage everything between yourselves, and we'll send you a post-auction checklist for best practices for a smoother sale. You'll receive the seller's contact information (and vice-versa) once the bidder's premium has been collected in order to finalize the details and logistics of the sale. And, of course, our team is here to help with anything along the way.

Register to bid

How classifieds work

Selling on classifieds

  1. Create your listing
    Posting a car for sale on classifieds is easy and intuitive with our listing guide. Simply follow the prompts for uploading important details — like high-quality photos, a detailed description and maintenance records — and you'll be selling in no time. Check out our photo guide, which includes tips and tricks for taking the best photos and presenting your car like a pro.
  2. Let Hagerty help
    Classified listings are featured in our email marketing, social media sites, newsletters and more. Once your vehicle is posted on classifieds, it'll be available to millions of car lovers. Get ready to shift into sales mode.
  3. Start receiving offers
    Your vehicle will be available on our platform for 60 days. All buyers are required to create an account with Hagerty to verify their email address before contacting you or submitting an offer. Marketplace is proud to be a safe and secure online platform, but online scams are always changing. Check out our FAQ for tips about how to recognize and avoid scams. Report any concerns to us at marketplace@hagerty.com.

    When an offer comes through, you can accept, counter or decline it directly on the website. Both you and the buyer will have an online record of the details.
  4. Close the sale
    After you accept an offer, you and the buyer will work together to make arrangements for the payment and vehicle transfer. Our FAQ provides helpful resources for closing the deal and avoiding common online scams.
List a vehicle

Buying on classifieds

  1. Explore vehicle listings
    Create a free account to follow your favorites, post comments and ask questions. Better yet, sign up for a Hagerty Drivers Club® membership to compare prices with current market trends using Hagerty Valuation Tools®.
  2. Contact the seller
    See something you like? Reach out to the seller directly to ask questions, get more information or schedule a showing. When you're ready, make an offer via Marketplace messaging.
  3. Strike a deal
    All details, including final price, transfer of payment and vehicle hand-off, are handled directly between you and the seller. Check out our FAQ to stay informed about best practices and how to protect yourself from scams or fraudulent activity. If you have any concerns or questions, don't hesitate to contact us at mygarage@hagerty.com. We're here to help.

    Drivers Club members receive up to 10% off vehicle shipping with Reliable Carriers, so if you're not already a member, now would be a great time to sign up.
Browse classifieds
Frequently asked questions
Still have more questions? View all FAQ

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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