Buy and sell with confidence
Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online, from true classics to modern enthusiast cars—and anything else that's fun to drive.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
How auctions work
Selling on auctions
- Submit a carCreate an account, snap a few pictures, and answer some basic questions. Our team will get back to you in a business day to gather more information or let you know whether your car is a good fit for auctions.
- Gather paperworkTo make sure we can provide post-sale support, there are a few things we need up front. You’ll need to submit:
- A digital copy of your ID
- A digital copy of your title
- A signed copy of your Hagerty Marketplace consignment contract
- Create the listingOur car specialists will work with you to get your vehicle ready to sell, including helping to craft its description and story. We’ll need plenty of high-quality photos to give buyers a full view of the car. Check out the best practices video below and download our photo guide to get started. We’ll work together to set a reserve, if you choose, based on current market trends and pricing data from our valuation team. Rest assured, your listing will be prepped by industry veterans who know how to sell.
- Go liveYour listing will be live for two weeks. Pro-tip: check your listing and respond to comments daily; quickly responding to questions and comments on the listing increases engagement and visibility. You’ll be notified (by text and/or email) each time someone comments or bids on your listing.
- Close the dealIf the buyer chooses Certified Checkout, the transaction will be managed by KeySavvy, a third-party service. Or they can choose Standard Checkout, which means you and the buyer will manage everything between yourselves, and we'll send you a post-auction checklist for best practices for a smoother sale. You'll receive the buyer's contact information (and vice-versa) once the bidder's premium has been collected in order to finalize the details and logistics of the sale. And, of course, our team is here to help with anything along the way.
Bidding on auctions
- Create an account and start browsingYou’ll need a valid email to create an account. Simply select a display name and you’ll be on your way. Cruise around and find a car (or multiple cars) that you love. Check back often; new auctions are listed daily. You can comment on listings and ask questions, both the Marketplace community and sellers can respond.
- Get preppedAdd a payment method to your account so you’re ready to bid as soon as you find your dream car. If you win, the bidder’s premium will be charged to your payment method on file.
- Place your bidClick the “Place bid” button and enter your bid amount. Sniping protections are in place within the final two minutes. If a bid is placed within that time, the clock will reset to two minutes to give everyone a fair chance in the bidding process - learn more about sniping protections and bidding in the final minutes/seconds here. Keep an eye on your auction. You’ll be notified by text and/or email if you’re outbid.
- Close the deal
If you’re the winning bidder, we will charge the bidder’s premium (7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum) using the credit card you provided at registration.
If you choose Certified Checkout, the transaction will be managed by KeySavvy, a third-party service. Or you can choose Standard Checkout, which means you and the seller will manage everything between yourselves, and we'll send you a post-auction checklist for best practices for a smoother sale. You'll receive the seller's contact information (and vice-versa) once the bidder's premium has been collected in order to finalize the details and logistics of the sale. And, of course, our team is here to help with anything along the way.
How classifieds work
Selling on classifieds
- Create your listingPosting a car for sale on classifieds is easy and intuitive with our listing guide. Simply follow the prompts for uploading important details — like high-quality photos, a detailed description and maintenance records — and you'll be selling in no time. Check out our photo guide, which includes tips and tricks for taking the best photos and presenting your car like a pro.
- Let Hagerty helpClassified listings are featured in our email marketing, social media sites, newsletters and more. Once your vehicle is posted on classifieds, it'll be available to millions of car lovers. Get ready to shift into sales mode.
- Start receiving offersYour vehicle will be available on our platform for 60 days. All buyers are required to create an account with Hagerty to verify their email address before contacting you or submitting an offer. Marketplace is proud to be a safe and secure online platform, but online scams are always changing. Check out our FAQ for tips about how to recognize and avoid scams. Report any concerns to us at marketplace@hagerty.com.
When an offer comes through, you can accept, counter or decline it directly on the website. Both you and the buyer will have an online record of the details.
- Close the saleAfter you accept an offer, you and the buyer will work together to make arrangements for the payment and vehicle transfer. Our FAQ provides helpful resources for closing the deal and avoiding common online scams.
Buying on classifieds
- Explore vehicle listingsCreate a free account to follow your favorites, post comments and ask questions. Better yet, sign up for a Hagerty Drivers Club® membership to compare prices with current market trends using Hagerty Valuation Tools®.
- Contact the sellerSee something you like? Reach out to the seller directly to ask questions, get more information or schedule a showing. When you're ready, make an offer via Marketplace messaging.
- Strike a dealAll details, including final price, transfer of payment and vehicle hand-off, are handled directly between you and the seller. Check out our FAQ to stay informed about best practices and how to protect yourself from scams or fraudulent activity. If you have any concerns or questions, don't hesitate to contact us at mygarage@hagerty.com. We're here to help.
Drivers Club members receive up to 10% off vehicle shipping with Reliable Carriers, so if you're not already a member, now would be a great time to sign up.