Close the deal

If you’re the winning bidder, we will charge the bidder’s premium (7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum) using the credit card you provided at registration.

If you choose Certified Checkout, the transaction will be managed by KeySavvy, a third-party service. Or you can choose Standard Checkout, which means you and the seller will manage everything between yourselves, and we'll send you a post-auction checklist for best practices for a smoother sale. You'll receive the seller's contact information (and vice-versa) once the bidder's premium has been collected in order to finalize the details and logistics of the sale. And, of course, our team is here to help with anything along the way.