Sell with confidence
Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for selling vehicles online, from true classics to modern enthusiast cars—and anything else that's fun to drive.
Sell for free
Auctions are free to list and sellers keep 100% of the sale price.
Engaged audience
Hagerty's community is made up of 1.8 million members who own, buy and sell classic and collector cars.
More cars sold
Cars listed on Marketplace auctions outperform industry standards with a consistently high sell-through rate.
Trusted valuation data
Price your car with Hagerty Valuation Tools® and rest easy knowing you're listing your car at a competitive and fair-market price.
Expert support
With more than 40 years in the specialty vehicle business, Hagerty has a deep love and understanding of collector cars and their owners, and we're here to help every step of the way.
Auction sales highlights
How selling on auctions works
Auction sellers love us
Hagerty classifieds
Not interested in auctions? No problem. You can always list your car on Hagerty Marketplace classifieds instead. Classifieds are fast to list and come without any fees or vehicle requirements. All deals are handled between buyer and seller directly.
*The sale is not concluded when the auction ends; it is concluded after the auction, either directly between buyer and seller or through KeySavvy.
**Sale price on Hagerty Marketplace compared to the highest bid for this vehicle on a competitor's website