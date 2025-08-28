Sell with confidence

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for selling vehicles online, from true classics to modern enthusiast cars—and anything else that's fun to drive.

Sell for free

Auctions are free to list and sellers keep 100% of the sale price.

Engaged audience

Hagerty's community is made up of 1.8 million members who own, buy and sell classic and collector cars.

More cars sold

Cars listed on Marketplace auctions outperform industry standards with a consistently high sell-through rate.

Trusted valuation data

Price your car with Hagerty Valuation Tools® and rest easy knowing you're listing your car at a competitive and fair-market price.

Expert support

With more than 40 years in the specialty vehicle business, Hagerty has a deep love and understanding of collector cars and their owners, and we're here to help every step of the way.

Auction sales highlights

How selling on auctions works

1

Submit your car

Fill out a short submission form, attach a few photos, and we'll get back to you soon.

2

We create the listing

Our team of experts will craft your vehicle's description and story, getting it ready for auction.

3

Your auction goes live

Engage with the community and see the bids roll in. Your listing will be live for two weeks.

4

Close the deal

Once the auction ends—if reserve is met—we'll connect you with the winning bidder and can help with post-auction steps. *

Auction sellers love us

Hagerty classifieds

Not interested in auctions? No problem. You can always list your car on Hagerty Marketplace classifieds instead. Classifieds are fast to list and come without any fees or vehicle requirements. All deals are handled between buyer and seller directly.

List on classifiedsLearn more

Frequently asked questions

Still have more questions?

*The sale is not concluded when the auction ends; it is concluded after the auction, either directly between buyer and seller or through KeySavvy.

**Sale price on Hagerty Marketplace compared to the highest bid for this vehicle on a competitor's website

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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