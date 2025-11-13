Raleigh Classic Car

Raleigh Classic Car Auctions have built a pristine reputation over 26 years of live auctions, as the go-to for the best-of-the-best offerings for car collectors and enthusiasts. Regionally trusted and nationally recognized, Raleigh Classic Car Auctions continues to find low-mile, original examples with documentation annually. The October Special is an offering of 28 premium quality, low-mile and desirable, domestic lots from three private estates. All vehicles are available for in-person inspection at The Raleigh Classic Showroom in Zebulon, NC; 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday: 10/28/25 - 11/12/25 or by appointment.

Raleigh Classic Car header image

Raleigh Classic Car Auctions have built a pristine reputation over 26 years of live auctions, as the go-to for the best-of-the-best offerings for car collectors and enthusiasts. Regionally trusted and nationally recognized, Raleigh Classic Car Auctions continues to find low-mile, original examples with documentation annually. The October Special is an offering of 28 premium quality, low-mile and desirable, domestic lots from three private estates. All vehicles are available for in-person inspection at The Raleigh Classic Showroom in Zebulon, NC; 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday: 10/28/25 - 11/12/25 or by appointment.

Results (66)

8k-Mile 1976 Buick Electra 225 Sedan
Bid to $18,000 on 11/13/25

8k-Mile 1976 Buick Electra 225 Sedan

11k-Mile 1985 Buick LeSabre Limited Collector’s Edition
Bid to $16,000 on 11/13/25

11k-Mile 1985 Buick LeSabre Limited Collector’s Edition

1958 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
Bid to $38,000 on 11/13/25

1958 Ford Thunderbird Convertible

6k-Mile 1985 Pontiac Parisienne Brougham
Bid to $16,100 on 11/13/25

6k-Mile 1985 Pontiac Parisienne Brougham

17k-Mile 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Convertible
Bid to $50,500 on 11/13/25

17k-Mile 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Convertible

1-of-1,171 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 442 Convertible
Bid to $44,000 on 11/13/25

1-of-1,171 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 442 Convertible

35k-Mile One-Owner 1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille
Bid to $26,000 on 11/13/25

35k-Mile One-Owner 1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille

1959 Imperial Crown Southampton Hardtop
Bid to $28,000 on 11/13/25

1959 Imperial Crown Southampton Hardtop

40k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1956 Studebaker President Classic
Sold for $22,203 on 11/13/25

40k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1956 Studebaker President Classic

1951 Mercury Eight Convertible
Bid to $31,000 on 11/13/25

1951 Mercury Eight Convertible

1953 Mercury Monterey Convertible
Sold for $32,100 on 11/13/25

1953 Mercury Monterey Convertible

24k-Mile 1949 Ford Custom Convertible
Bid to $24,500 on 11/13/25

24k-Mile 1949 Ford Custom Convertible

1950 Mercury Eight Convertible
Bid to $17,500 on 11/13/25

1950 Mercury Eight Convertible

1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe
Bid to $28,000 on 11/13/25

1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe

"The White Cloud" 1956 Packard Caribbean Convertible
Sold for $88,810 on 11/12/25

"The White Cloud" 1956 Packard Caribbean Convertible

One-Owner 1995 Mercedes-Benz S600
Bid to $16,000 on 11/12/25

One-Owner 1995 Mercedes-Benz S600

3,006-Mile 1986 Chevrolet C10 Silverado
Bid to $42,500 on 11/12/25

3,006-Mile 1986 Chevrolet C10 Silverado

29k-Mile 1987 Chevrolet El Camino
Bid to $22,500 on 11/12/25

29k-Mile 1987 Chevrolet El Camino

1970 Buick GS 455 Stage 1 Convertible
Bid to $120,000 on 11/12/25

1970 Buick GS 455 Stage 1 Convertible

24k-Mile 1984 Chevrolet El Camino Choo Choo SS
Bid to $23,250 on 11/12/25

24k-Mile 1984 Chevrolet El Camino Choo Choo SS

9k-Mile One-Owner 1975 Pontiac Grand Ville Brougham Convertible
Bid to $26,800 on 11/12/25

9k-Mile One-Owner 1975 Pontiac Grand Ville Brougham Convertible

1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Sedan
Bid to $60,000 on 11/12/25

1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Sedan

3k-Mile 1960 Buick Electra 225 4-Door Hardtop
Bid to $34,000 on 11/12/25

3k-Mile 1960 Buick Electra 225 4-Door Hardtop

35k-Mile 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner
Bid to $34,550 on 11/12/25

35k-Mile 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner

1957 Continental Mark II
Bid to $80,500 on 11/12/25

1957 Continental Mark II

26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan
Sold for $25,875 on 11/12/25

26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan

1940 Buick Super Eight Convertible
Bid to $29,000 on 11/12/25

1940 Buick Super Eight Convertible

1939 Mercury Eight Series 99A Convertible
Bid to $19,750 on 11/12/25

1939 Mercury Eight Series 99A Convertible

One-Owner 26k-Mile 2001 Blue Bird Wanderlodge LXi Millennium Edition
Sold for $128,400 on 10/08/25

One-Owner 26k-Mile 2001 Blue Bird Wanderlodge LXi Millennium Edition

No reserve
52k-Mile 2004 Ford E-150 Explorer Van Conversion
Sold for $18,190 on 10/08/25

52k-Mile 2004 Ford E-150 Explorer Van Conversion

No reserve
1948 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $18,993 on 10/08/25

1948 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
1,001-Mile One-Owner 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora
Sold for $15,783 on 10/08/25

1,001-Mile One-Owner 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora

No reserve
1939 American Bantam Roadster
Sold for $20,464 on 10/08/25

1939 American Bantam Roadster

No reserve
One-Family-Owned 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Sedan
Sold for $10,700 on 10/08/25

One-Family-Owned 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Sedan

No reserve
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $20,951 on 10/08/25

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
1952 MG TD
Sold for $22,738 on 10/08/25

1952 MG TD

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $16,639 on 10/08/25

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
1956 Cadillac Eldorado Seville
Sold for $24,075 on 10/08/25

1956 Cadillac Eldorado Seville

No reserve
1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
Sold for $26,809 on 10/08/25

1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible

No reserve
1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner
Sold for $25,145 on 10/08/25

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner

No reserve
306-Mile 1984 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
Sold for $25,948 on 10/08/25

306-Mile 1984 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

No reserve
Modified 1950 Mercury Eight Sedan 3-Speed
Sold for $29,746 on 10/07/25

Modified 1950 Mercury Eight Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
35k-Mile 1995 Oldsmobile 98 Regency Elite Series II
Sold for $12,733 on 10/07/25

35k-Mile 1995 Oldsmobile 98 Regency Elite Series II

No reserve
40k-Mile One-Owner 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
Sold for $7,500 on 10/07/25

40k-Mile One-Owner 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue

No reserve
1934 Ford Model 40 Deluxe Sedan
Sold for $33,170 on 10/07/25

1934 Ford Model 40 Deluxe Sedan

No reserve
1957 Oldsmobile Starfire 98 Sedan
Sold for $28,890 on 10/07/25

1957 Oldsmobile Starfire 98 Sedan

No reserve
1954 Lincoln Capri Special Custom Sedan
Sold for $8,988 on 10/07/25

1954 Lincoln Capri Special Custom Sedan

No reserve
1941 Dodge WC-12 1/2-Ton 4x4
Sold for $26,215 on 10/07/25

1941 Dodge WC-12 1/2-Ton 4x4

No reserve
View all 66Chevron right

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026