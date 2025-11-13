Raleigh Classic Car Auctions have built a pristine reputation over 26 years of live auctions, as the go-to for the best-of-the-best offerings for car collectors and enthusiasts. Regionally trusted and nationally recognized, Raleigh Classic Car Auctions continues to find low-mile, original examples with documentation annually. The October Special is an offering of 28 premium quality, low-mile and desirable, domestic lots from three private estates. All vehicles are available for in-person inspection at The Raleigh Classic Showroom in Zebulon, NC; 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday: 10/28/25 - 11/12/25 or by appointment.