Hagerty Marketplace is honored to offer a selection of vehicles from The SugarCreek Collection. This private collection in southwestern Ohio is supported by its own in-house restoration and maintenance shop, with a full-time staff of craftsmen. The passion of one car enthusiast can be benefited by all to enjoy, as cars return to the road after extensive builds and care. The garage is a true spectrum of car enthusiast dreams, ranging from unfinished restorations to million-dollar builds, American muscle to European classic, drag racers to off-road machines. There is truly something for everyone in SugarCreek.