SugarCreek Collection

Hagerty Marketplace is honored to offer a selection of vehicles from The SugarCreek Collection. This private collection in southwestern Ohio is supported by its own in-house restoration and maintenance shop, with a full-time staff of craftsmen. The passion of one car enthusiast can be benefited by all to enjoy, as cars return to the road after extensive builds and care. The garage is a true spectrum of car enthusiast dreams, ranging from unfinished restorations to million-dollar builds, American muscle to European classic, drag racers to off-road machines. There is truly something for everyone in SugarCreek.

SugarCreek Collection header image

Hagerty Marketplace is honored to offer a selection of vehicles from The SugarCreek Collection. This private collection in southwestern Ohio is supported by its own in-house restoration and maintenance shop, with a full-time staff of craftsmen. The passion of one car enthusiast can be benefited by all to enjoy, as cars return to the road after extensive builds and care. The garage is a true spectrum of car enthusiast dreams, ranging from unfinished restorations to million-dollar builds, American muscle to European classic, drag racers to off-road machines. There is truly something for everyone in SugarCreek.

Results (73)

1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine
Sold for $24,878 on 08/28/25

1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine

No reserve
1996 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed
Sold for $5,500 on 08/28/25

1996 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $5,500 on 08/28/25

1976 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo Convertible Talladega Edition 5-Speed
Sold for $8,560 on 08/28/25

1997 Saab 900 SE Turbo Convertible Talladega Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 5-Speed
Sold for $7,758 on 08/28/25

2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 5-Speed

No reserve
1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-Barrel Tribute
Sold for $42,800 on 08/28/25

1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-Barrel Tribute

1982 Fiat 124 Spider 2000
Sold for $4,700 on 08/28/25

1982 Fiat 124 Spider 2000

No reserve
1976 Cadillac Seville
Sold for $9,095 on 08/28/25

1976 Cadillac Seville

No reserve
1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine
Sold for $13,209 on 08/28/25

1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine

No reserve
1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine
Sold for $13,911 on 08/28/25

1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine

No reserve
1981 Fiat 124 Spider 2000
Sold for $10,433 on 08/28/25

1981 Fiat 124 Spider 2000

No reserve
1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $10,968 on 08/28/25

1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1951 Chevrolet Styleline Two-Door Coupe
Sold for $8,828 on 08/28/25

1951 Chevrolet Styleline Two-Door Coupe

No reserve
1946 Dodge Custom W-Series Pickup
Sold for $26,215 on 08/28/25

1946 Dodge Custom W-Series Pickup

No reserve
2014 Tigé Z3 Wake Boat
Sold for $54,035 on 06/24/25

2014 Tigé Z3 Wake Boat

No reserve
1951 Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe
Sold for $7,500 on 06/24/25

1951 Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe

No reserve
1999 Bentley Arnage Green Label
Sold for $13,375 on 06/24/25

1999 Bentley Arnage Green Label

No reserve
2000 Jaguar XK8 Convertible
Sold for $10,700 on 06/24/25

2000 Jaguar XK8 Convertible

No reserve
1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL
Sold for $9,523 on 06/24/25

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL

No reserve
1999 Bentley Arnage Green Label
Sold for $8,695 on 06/24/25

1999 Bentley Arnage Green Label

No reserve
1990 Mercedes-Benz 420 SEL
Sold for $5,100 on 06/24/25

1990 Mercedes-Benz 420 SEL

No reserve
2000 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro
Sold for $3,700 on 06/23/25

2000 Audi A6 4.2 Quattro

No reserve
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL
Sold for $10,700 on 06/23/25

1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

No reserve
1989 Mercedes-Benz 260E
Sold for $3,350 on 06/23/25

1989 Mercedes-Benz 260E

No reserve
1968 Buick GS 400 Convertible Four-Speed
Sold for $35,578 on 06/23/25

1968 Buick GS 400 Convertible Four-Speed

No reserve
2011 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG
Sold for $24,075 on 06/23/25

2011 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG

No reserve
2004 Audi A6 3.0 Quattro
Sold for $2,100 on 06/23/25

2004 Audi A6 3.0 Quattro

No reserve
455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible
Sold for $33,438 on 06/23/25

455-Powered 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Convertible

No reserve
1980 Rolls Royce Corniche I Convertible
Sold for $32,100 on 03/21/25

1980 Rolls Royce Corniche I Convertible

No reserve
1937 Ford Model 78 De Luxe Fordor
Sold for $8,837 on 03/21/25

1937 Ford Model 78 De Luxe Fordor

No reserve
1941 Willys Americar DeLuxe Sedan
Sold for $6,750 on 03/21/25

1941 Willys Americar DeLuxe Sedan

No reserve
6k-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Sold for $58,850 on 03/21/25

6k-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
1956 Buick Special Convertible Conversion
Sold for $32,368 on 03/21/25

1956 Buick Special Convertible Conversion

No reserve
1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone Lightweight Tribute
Sold for $38,520 on 03/21/25

1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone Lightweight Tribute

No reserve
1980 Bentley T2
Sold for $14,981 on 03/20/25

1980 Bentley T2

No reserve
1967 Mercedes-Benz 250 SE Coupe
Sold for $23,540 on 03/20/25

1967 Mercedes-Benz 250 SE Coupe

No reserve
1973 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow
Sold for $18,190 on 03/20/25

1973 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

No reserve
1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Tribute
Sold for $45,475 on 03/20/25

1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Tribute

No reserve
1948 Crosley Wagon
Sold for $5,600 on 03/20/25

1948 Crosley Wagon

No reserve
1969 Lincoln Continental Two-Door Coupe
Sold for $15,783 on 03/20/25

1969 Lincoln Continental Two-Door Coupe

No reserve
Beck 550 Spyder
Sold for $29,960 on 03/19/25

Beck 550 Spyder

No reserve
1995 AM General Hummer H1 Four-Door Hardtop Pickup
Sold for $48,685 on 03/19/25

1995 AM General Hummer H1 Four-Door Hardtop Pickup

1961 Buick Invicta Convertible
Sold for $21,935 on 03/19/25

1961 Buick Invicta Convertible

No reserve
1948 Crosley Wagon
Bid to $6,900 on 03/19/25

1948 Crosley Wagon

1965 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible
Sold for $39,376 on 03/19/25

1965 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Convertible

No reserve
1947 Packard Super Clipper Limousine
Bid to $17,250 on 03/18/25

1947 Packard Super Clipper Limousine

1961 Buick Electra 225 Convertible
Bid to $19,000 on 03/18/25

1961 Buick Electra 225 Convertible

1969 Ford Torino Cobra 428 CJ Hardtop
Sold for $42,800 on 03/18/25

1969 Ford Torino Cobra 428 CJ Hardtop

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