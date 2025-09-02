Burnyzz Collection

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Burnyzz Collection header image

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Results (20)

LS1-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Hardtop
Sold for $58,850 on 09/02/25

LS1-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Hardtop

No reserve
350-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
Sold for $67,410 on 09/02/25

350-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

No reserve
1949 Ford Custom Convertible
Sold for $28,837 on 09/02/25

1949 Ford Custom Convertible

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi 23-Window Samba Conversion
Sold for $70,085 on 09/02/25

1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi 23-Window Samba Conversion

No reserve
2k-Mile 2022 Maserati MC20 Coupe
Sold for $190,221 on 09/02/25

2k-Mile 2022 Maserati MC20 Coupe

No reserve
327-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Corvette
Sold for $62,595 on 09/02/25

327-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Corvette

No reserve
Revology 1966 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
Sold for $155,151 on 09/02/25

Revology 1966 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

No reserve
Hellcat-Powered 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 6-Speed
Sold for $189,390 on 09/02/25

Hellcat-Powered 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 6-Speed

No reserve
1970 Fiat 500L
Sold for $13,911 on 09/02/25

1970 Fiat 500L

No reserve
LS3-Powered 1980 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod 5-Speed
Sold for $53,500 on 09/02/25

LS3-Powered 1980 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod 5-Speed

No reserve
2016 Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo Race Car
Sold for $125,373 on 09/02/25

2016 Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo Race Car

No reserve
40k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Sold for $40,660 on 09/02/25

40k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
1954 Chevrolet Corvette
Sold for $80,785 on 09/02/25

1954 Chevrolet Corvette

No reserve
1951 Ford Custom Tudor Sedan 3-Speed
Sold for $15,515 on 09/02/25

1951 Ford Custom Tudor Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
418-Powered Superformance MKIII 5-Speed
Sold for $80,250 on 09/02/25

418-Powered Superformance MKIII 5-Speed

No reserve
LS3-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod
Sold for $186,180 on 09/02/25

LS3-Powered 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod

No reserve
1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/300 4-Speed
Sold for $57,780 on 09/02/25

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/300 4-Speed

No reserve
49k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible
Sold for $44,940 on 09/02/25

49k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi 23-Window Samba Conversion
Sold for $53,500 on 09/02/25

1974 Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi 23-Window Samba Conversion

No reserve
1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop
Withdrawn on 08/28/25

1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop

No reserve

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