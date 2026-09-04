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Pontiac Grand Prix

The Pontiac Grand Prix is a personal luxury coupe spanning several generations. The 1969 model is famous for its long hood and hidden headlamps; and later SJ versions offered a 455 V8.

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Pontiac Grand Prix auction results (20)

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP
Sold for $5,750 on 09/04/26

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

No reserve
23k-Mile 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Richard Petty Edition
Sold for $13,589 on 09/04/26

23k-Mile 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Richard Petty Edition

No reserve
1976 Pontiac Grand Prix Project
Sold for $6,000 on 08/31/26

1976 Pontiac Grand Prix Project

No reserve
1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J
Bid to $13,500 on 06/19/26

1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J

22-Years-Owned 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible
Sold for $20,866 on 06/15/26

22-Years-Owned 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible

No reserve
1982 Pontiac Grand Prix Richard Petty Aerocoupe Tribute
Sold for $10,700 on 03/25/26

1982 Pontiac Grand Prix Richard Petty Aerocoupe Tribute

No reserve
1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 Aerocoupe
Sold for $15,784 on 03/24/26

1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 Aerocoupe

No reserve
1963 Pontiac Grand Prix 421 Tri-Power
Sold for $41,730 on 03/04/26

1963 Pontiac Grand Prix 421 Tri-Power

Two-Owner 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix 4-Speed
Sold for $33,600 on 01/05/26

Two-Owner 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix 4-Speed

1972 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J
Bid to $12,750 on 12/19/25

1972 Pontiac Grand Prix Model J

Two-Owner 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix
Sold for $9,363 on 11/17/25

Two-Owner 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix

No reserve
1976 Pontiac Grand Prix
Sold for $12,840 on 10/23/25

1976 Pontiac Grand Prix

No reserve
View all 20Chevron right

Pontiac Grand Prix classifieds (1)

1970 Pontiac Grand Prix
Asking price $69,900

1970 Pontiac Grand Prix

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac Grand Prix are there?

There are seven generations of the Pontiac Grand Prix: 1st generation (1962–64), 2nd generation (1965–68), 3rd generation (1969–72), 4th generation (1973–77), 5th generation (1978–87), 6th generation (1988–96) and 7th generation (1997–08).

What is the most popular Pontiac Grand Prix to buy?

The 1969 Grand Prix SJ with the 428 V8 and long hood is among the most iconic example. The 1962–64 sports coupes with bucket seats and console are early collector favorites. The 1997–03 GTP with the supercharged 3.8L V6 is a modern performance sleeper.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Grand Prix?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Grand Prixs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Grand Prix?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Grand Prixs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Grand Prix. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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