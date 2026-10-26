Ford Model A
Ford Motor Company replaced its succesful Model T line with the Model A, or also known as the A-Model Ford. Ford produced its one millionth Model A in less than two years, and two million by summer that same year.
Ford Model A active auctions (1)
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Ford Model A auction results (61)
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22-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan
1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe
1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe
350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod
1930 Ford Model A Speedster Project
350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon
1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup
63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan
V8-Powered 1928 Ford Model A Hot Rod
1929 Ford Model A Coupe Project
1929 Ford Model A Coupe Project
Ford Model A classifieds (10)
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1931 Ford Model A (Truck)
1929 Ford Model A
1931 Ford Model A
1930 Ford Model A (Truck)
1930 Ford Model A
1929 Ford Model A
1929 FORD Model A
1928 Ford Model A
1931 Ford Model A
1929 Ford Model A
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Model A are there?
There is just one generation of Ford Model A, with production occuring 1927-1932. The Ford Model T proceeded the Ford Model A, and the Ford Model B and Ford Model 18 succeeded the Ford Model A. The Ford Model AA, a truck series, was produced alongside the Ford Model A.
What is the most popular Ford Model A to buy?
Modern collectors prefer Roadster and Roadster Coupe Model A body styles, featuring an open-air driving experience. The Sport Coupe is another popular body style, featuring a folding fabric top over a fixed-frame structure. The A-400, a convertible sedan, is a very rare and highly valuable five-passenger luxury convertible.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Model A?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Model As. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Model A?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Model As. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Model A. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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