All makes and models

Ford Model A

Ford Motor Company replaced its succesful Model T line with the Model A, or also known as the A-Model Ford. Ford produced its one millionth Model A in less than two years, and two million by summer that same year.

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Ford Model A active auctions (1)

350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A Hot Rod
3 daysBid $5,500

350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A Hot Rod

Ford Model A auction results (61)

22-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan
Sold for $8,828 on 10/26/26

22-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan

1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe
Sold for $8,829 on 10/26/26

1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe

No reserve
1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe
Sold for $9,898 on 10/22/26

1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe

No reserve
350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod
Sold for $25,680 on 10/08/26

350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod

No reserve
1930 Ford Model A Speedster Project
Sold for $6,500 on 10/06/26

1930 Ford Model A Speedster Project

No reserve
350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Sold for $37,718 on 09/29/26

350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

No reserve
1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon
Sold for $29,158 on 09/28/26

1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon

No reserve
1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup
Sold for $9,844 on 09/25/26

1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup

No reserve
63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan
Sold for $10,970 on 09/22/26

63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan

No reserve
V8-Powered 1928 Ford Model A Hot Rod
Sold for $18,725 on 09/01/26

V8-Powered 1928 Ford Model A Hot Rod

No reserve
1929 Ford Model A Coupe Project
Sold for $8,025 on 08/31/26

1929 Ford Model A Coupe Project

No reserve
1929 Ford Model A Coupe Project
Sold for $7,500 on 08/31/26

1929 Ford Model A Coupe Project

No reserve
View all 61Chevron right

Ford Model A classifieds (10)

1931 Ford Model A (Truck)
Asking price $21,000

1931 Ford Model A (Truck)

Classified
1929 Ford Model A
Asking price $33,000

1929 Ford Model A

Classified
1931 Ford Model A
Asking price $45,000

1931 Ford Model A

Classified
1930 Ford Model A (Truck)
Asking price $45,000

1930 Ford Model A (Truck)

Classified
1930 Ford Model A
Asking price $11,500

1930 Ford Model A

Classified
1929 Ford Model A
Asking price $35,900

1929 Ford Model A

Classified
1929 FORD Model A
Asking price $29,500

1929 FORD Model A

Classified
1928 Ford Model A
Asking price $39,500

1928 Ford Model A

Classified
1931 Ford Model A
Asking price $17,800

1931 Ford Model A

Classified
1929 Ford Model A
Asking price $17,300

1929 Ford Model A

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Model A are there?

There is just one generation of Ford Model A, with production occuring 1927-1932. The Ford Model T proceeded the Ford Model A, and the Ford Model B and Ford Model 18 succeeded the Ford Model A. The Ford Model AA, a truck series, was produced alongside the Ford Model A.

What is the most popular Ford Model A to buy?

Modern collectors prefer Roadster and Roadster Coupe Model A body styles, featuring an open-air driving experience. The Sport Coupe is another popular body style, featuring a folding fabric top over a fixed-frame structure. The A-400, a convertible sedan, is a very rare and highly valuable five-passenger luxury convertible.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Model A?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Model As. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Model A?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Model As. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Model A. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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