Consigning on auctions
Auctions from Hagerty Marketplace offer a new way to buy and sell especially desirable vehicles online. Every single vehicle is curated by our team of car specialists, with pre-sale and post-auction client support provided. For enthusiasts looking to buy or sell the most sought-after vehicles, Marketplace auctions offer a trusted, hassle-free way to do it.
Trusted process
Every single buyer is ID-verified and our team provides support for post-sale logistics, including transferring ownership and facilitating payment.
Professionally catalogued
Our specialists work one-on-one with you for all pre-sale preparation, including positioning your vehicle for sale.
How it works
Apply to consign
Submitting a vehicle for consideration is quick and easy. All we need are a few basic details, a couple clear photos and whether or not you want to set a reserve. From there, a specialist will be in touch for more information or to let you know if your car is a good fit for auctions. Should your car be selected, our listing fee is $99 (currently waived for a limited time only).
Meet your personal specialist
If your car is accepted, you’ll be contacted by a car specialist to get a contract signed and get your vehicle publication-ready. We’ll need a copy of your title at this point as well, to verify it’s both clean and in your name. (Before the auction goes live, we’ll need the original title in hand to help transfer ownership.)
Catalogue your car
Our car specialists will work with you to get your vehicle ready to sell, including helping to craft its description and story. We’ll also ask for more high-quality photos to give buyers a full view of the car. Rest assured, your listing will be prepped by industry veterans who know how to sell.
Respond to questions and comments
The day has come - your auction is live! Bidders may have questions and comments about your car. Make sure you’re engaging and responding promptly. The more information you provide, the better a buyer will feel about bidding.
Close the deal
You’ve sold your car. What’s next? Our team will support facilitating payment, as well as helping with transfer of ownership. We’ll be happy to recommend transportation services too. After that — well, you’ve just made room for a new car... time to start shopping?
Frequently Asked Questions
Stalled out?
We're here to help. Contact us: +1-888-501-8815 or marketplace@hagerty.com