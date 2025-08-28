Buying on classifieds
With our reimagined classifieds experience buyers can enjoy an easy and intuitive way to purchase classic and collector cars, exclusively for sale from Hagerty Drivers Club® members. Featuring fun-to-drive cars across the make, model and price spectrum, classifieds provides vehicles to delight every kind of enthusiast.
Community driven
Consider yourself an enthusiast? You're in good company. Every single vehicle posted on classifieds is for sale by a Hagerty Drivers Club member.
No fees
With classifieds, there are no buyer's fees regardless of vehicle price. A free account is required to comment, message and make an offer.
How it works
Explore vehicle listings
Browse vehicle listings and create a free account to follow your favorites, post comments and ask questions. Better yet, sign up for a Hagerty Drivers Club membership to compare prices with current market trends using Hagerty Valuation Tools®.
Contact the seller
See something you like? Reach out to the seller directly to ask questions and get more information. When you're ready, make an offer with the “Make offer” button or via Marketplace messaging.
Strike a deal
All details, including final price, transfer of payment and vehicle hand-off, are handled directly between you and the seller. Drivers Club members receive up to 10% off vehicle shipping with Reliable Carriers, so if you're not already a member, now would be a great time to sign up.
Frequently Asked Questions
Stalled out?
We're here to help. Contact us: +1-888-501-8815 or marketplace@hagerty.com