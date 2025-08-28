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How it works

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How it works

Buying on classifieds

With our reimagined classifieds experience buyers can enjoy an easy and intuitive way to purchase classic and collector cars, exclusively for sale from Hagerty Drivers Club® members. Featuring fun-to-drive cars across the make, model and price spectrum, classifieds provides vehicles to delight every kind of enthusiast.

Get started

Community driven

Consider yourself an enthusiast? You're in good company. Every single vehicle posted on classifieds is for sale by a Hagerty Drivers Club member.

No fees

With classifieds, there are no buyer's fees regardless of vehicle price. A free account is required to comment, message and make an offer.

How it works

Explore vehicle listings

Browse vehicle listings and create a free account to follow your favorites, post comments and ask questions. Better yet, sign up for a Hagerty Drivers Club membership to compare prices with current market trends using Hagerty Valuation Tools®.

Contact the seller

See something you like? Reach out to the seller directly to ask questions and get more information. When you're ready, make an offer with the “Make offer” button or via Marketplace messaging.

Strike a deal

All details, including final price, transfer of payment and vehicle hand-off, are handled directly between you and the seller. Drivers Club members receive up to 10% off vehicle shipping with Reliable Carriers, so if you're not already a member, now would be a great time to sign up.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stalled out?

We're here to help. Contact us: +1-888-501-8815 or marketplace@hagerty.com

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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