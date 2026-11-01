The Driven Eclectic Collection
Welcome to the Driven Eclectic Collection! Originating from the great state of Texas, this collection offers a unique variety of motorcars ranging from custom-flagged European rides, to off-road American 4x4s, to ready for the road or built for the track cars. A truly eclectic offering from the garage of a single private owner, who believes a car is at its best when it's driven and enjoyed. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Driven Eclectic Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
Welcome to the Driven Eclectic Collection! Originating from the great state of Texas, this collection offers a unique variety of motorcars ranging from custom-flagged European rides, to off-road American 4x4s, to ready for the road or built for the track cars. A truly eclectic offering from the garage of a single private owner, who believes a car is at its best when it's driven and enjoyed. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Driven Eclectic Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
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