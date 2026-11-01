Welcome to the Driven Eclectic Collection! Originating from the great state of Texas, this collection offers a unique variety of motorcars ranging from custom-flagged European rides, to off-road American 4x4s, to ready for the road or built for the track cars. A truly eclectic offering from the garage of a single private owner, who believes a car is at its best when it's driven and enjoyed. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Driven Eclectic Collection, offered entirely without reserve.