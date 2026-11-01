The Driven Eclectic Collection

Welcome to the Driven Eclectic Collection! Originating from the great state of Texas, this collection offers a unique variety of motorcars ranging from custom-flagged European rides, to off-road American 4x4s, to ready for the road or built for the track cars. A truly eclectic offering from the garage of a single private owner, who believes a car is at its best when it's driven and enjoyed. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Driven Eclectic Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Welcome to the Driven Eclectic Collection! Originating from the great state of Texas, this collection offers a unique variety of motorcars ranging from custom-flagged European rides, to off-road American 4x4s, to ready for the road or built for the track cars. A truly eclectic offering from the garage of a single private owner, who believes a car is at its best when it's driven and enjoyed. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Driven Eclectic Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Active auctions (6)

1963 Ford Falcon Sprint La Carrera Panamericana Race Car
4 daysBid $21,250

1963 Ford Falcon Sprint La Carrera Panamericana Race Car

No reserve
1968 Jaguar E-Type Series 1.5 4.2 Coupe
4 daysBid $30,000

1968 Jaguar E-Type Series 1.5 4.2 Coupe

No reserve
Modified 2012 Porsche Cayman R 6-Speed
4 daysBid $32,000

Modified 2012 Porsche Cayman R 6-Speed

No reserve
1976 GMC Jimmy High Sierra 4x4 400
4 daysBid $16,250

1976 GMC Jimmy High Sierra 4x4 400

No reserve
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
4 daysBid $8,000

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
5.7L Hemi-Powered 1981 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler
4 daysBid $15,500

5.7L Hemi-Powered 1981 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler

No reserve

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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