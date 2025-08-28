The David Neuman Collection

Sell It Now, in partnership with Hagerty Marketplace, is proud to debut The David Neuman Collection. Based out of West Allis, Wisconsin, David was an avid Ford collector and an active member of the Early Ford V8 Club. He was highly connected within the collector car community and a familiar face at Midwest car shows and swap meets. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The David Neuman Collection, offered entirely without reserve, throughout the months of October and November 2026.

Sell It Now, in partnership with Hagerty Marketplace, is proud to debut The David Neuman Collection. Based out of West Allis, Wisconsin, David was an avid Ford collector and an active member of the Early Ford V8 Club. He was highly connected within the collector car community and a familiar face at Midwest car shows and swap meets. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The David Neuman Collection, offered entirely without reserve, throughout the months of October and November 2026.

Active auctions (8)

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe 350
2 daysBid $31,000

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe 350

No reserve
1940 Ford De Luxe Convertible Club Coupe
3 daysBid $26,500

1940 Ford De Luxe Convertible Club Coupe

No reserve
2006 BMW 330i Sport Sedan 6-Speed
4 daysBid $877

2006 BMW 330i Sport Sedan 6-Speed

No reserve
350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside
5 daysBid $19,000

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside

No reserve
One-Family-Owned, 26k-Mile 1999 Buick Century Limited
9 daysBid $800

One-Family-Owned, 26k-Mile 1999 Buick Century Limited

No reserve
1936 Ford Model 68 DeLuxe Roadster
10 daysBid $20,000

1936 Ford Model 68 DeLuxe Roadster

No reserve
1934 Ford 5-Window Coupe
11 daysBid $10,500

1934 Ford 5-Window Coupe

No reserve
1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Coupe
12 daysBid $3,800

1947 Ford Super DeLuxe Coupe

No reserve

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