Sell It Now, in partnership with Hagerty Marketplace, is proud to debut The David Neuman Collection. Based out of West Allis, Wisconsin, David was an avid Ford collector and an active member of the Early Ford V8 Club. He was highly connected within the collector car community and a familiar face at Midwest car shows and swap meets. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The David Neuman Collection, offered entirely without reserve, throughout the months of October and November 2026.