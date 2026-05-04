Hank's Garage

The legacy of Hank's Garage began in the late 1950s when owner Wes Johnson's parents purchased a Dodge, and later a Toyota, dealership. Growing up in the heart of the automotive world, Wes developed a deep passion for cars. Over the years Wes curated a collection of iconic vehicles that define performance and style, paying tribute to the Golden Age of American muscle, and most importantly, his passion for the local roots that shape our culture.

Hank's Garage header image

The legacy of Hank's Garage began in the late 1950s when owner Wes Johnson's parents purchased a Dodge, and later a Toyota, dealership. Growing up in the heart of the automotive world, Wes developed a deep passion for cars. Over the years Wes curated a collection of iconic vehicles that define performance and style, paying tribute to the Golden Age of American muscle, and most importantly, his passion for the local roots that shape our culture.

Results (4)

37k-Mile 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T 440 Convertible
Sold for $72,225 on 05/04/26

37k-Mile 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T 440 Convertible

No reserve
350-Powered IRS-Equipped 1968 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
Bid to $30,500 on 03/03/26

350-Powered IRS-Equipped 1968 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440
Sold for $84,530 on 03/03/26

1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440

No reserve
1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 R-Code 428 Cobra Jet 4-Speed
Sold for $95,230 on 03/03/26

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 R-Code 428 Cobra Jet 4-Speed

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