The legacy of Hank's Garage began in the late 1950s when owner Wes Johnson's parents purchased a Dodge, and later a Toyota, dealership. Growing up in the heart of the automotive world, Wes developed a deep passion for cars. Over the years Wes curated a collection of iconic vehicles that define performance and style, paying tribute to the Golden Age of American muscle, and most importantly, his passion for the local roots that shape our culture.