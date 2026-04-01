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Chrysler New Yorker

The Chrysler New Yorker is Chrysler's flagship full-size luxury car, sold 1940–1996. The 1955–1956 New Yorker with the Hemi V8 was one of America's fastest cars. Later versions evolved into a comfortable front-drive luxury sedan.

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Chrysler New Yorker auction results (9)

400-Powered 1957 Chrysler New Yorker 4-Door Sedan
Sold for $8,560 on 04/01/26

400-Powered 1957 Chrysler New Yorker 4-Door Sedan

1957 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan
Bid to $15,000 on 12/18/25

1957 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan

1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe
Bid to $28,000 on 11/13/25

1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe

40k-Mile One-Owner 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
Sold for $7,500 on 10/07/25

40k-Mile One-Owner 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue

No reserve
1956 Chrysler New Yorker Newport 2-Door Hardtop
Sold for $53,500 on 09/18/25

1956 Chrysler New Yorker Newport 2-Door Hardtop

1956 Chrysler New Yorker Convertible
Bid to $34,500 on 09/18/25

1956 Chrysler New Yorker Convertible

1954 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe Newport
Sold for $4,800 on 08/20/25

1954 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe Newport

No reserve
1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe
Bid to $28,500 on 04/02/25

1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe

1955 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Sold for $41,730 on 10/06/23

1955 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe Convertible Coupe

No reserve

Additional information

How many generations of Chrysler New Yorker are there?

There were nine generations of the Chrysler New Yorker: 1st gen (1940–1948), 2nd gen (1949–1954), 3rd gen (1955–1961), 4th gen (1962–1964), 5th gen (1965–1968), 6th gen (1969–1973), 7th gen (1974–1981), 8th gen (1982–1988), and 9th gen (1988–1996).

What is the most popular Chrysler New Yorker to buy?

The 1955–1956 New Yorker with the 331 or 354 Hemi V8 is considered the holy grail for collectors. The 1957 New Yorker with the 392 Hemi and fin styling is iconic. Convertible versions of any early Hemi-powered New Yorker command top prices.

Where is the best place to buy a Chrysler New Yorker?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chrysler New Yorkers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chrysler New Yorker?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chrysler New Yorkers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the New Yorker. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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