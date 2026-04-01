Chrysler New Yorker
The Chrysler New Yorker is Chrysler's flagship full-size luxury car, sold 1940–1996. The 1955–1956 New Yorker with the Hemi V8 was one of America's fastest cars. Later versions evolved into a comfortable front-drive luxury sedan.
Chrysler New Yorker auction results (9)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
400-Powered 1957 Chrysler New Yorker 4-Door Sedan
1957 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan
1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe
40k-Mile One-Owner 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue
1956 Chrysler New Yorker Newport 2-Door Hardtop
1956 Chrysler New Yorker Convertible
1954 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe Newport
1940 Chrysler New Yorker Highlander Convertible Coupe
1955 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Additional information
How many generations of Chrysler New Yorker are there?
There were nine generations of the Chrysler New Yorker: 1st gen (1940–1948), 2nd gen (1949–1954), 3rd gen (1955–1961), 4th gen (1962–1964), 5th gen (1965–1968), 6th gen (1969–1973), 7th gen (1974–1981), 8th gen (1982–1988), and 9th gen (1988–1996).
What is the most popular Chrysler New Yorker to buy?
The 1955–1956 New Yorker with the 331 or 354 Hemi V8 is considered the holy grail for collectors. The 1957 New Yorker with the 392 Hemi and fin styling is iconic. Convertible versions of any early Hemi-powered New Yorker command top prices.
Where is the best place to buy a Chrysler New Yorker?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chrysler New Yorkers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chrysler New Yorker?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chrysler New Yorkers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the New Yorker. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25