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Chevrolet 210

The Chevrolet 210 is the mid-level trim in Chevy's 1950s lineup, sitting between the base 150 and the top Bel Air. A practical, clean-lined sedan or wagon popular with families seeking value with a touch of style.

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Chevrolet 210 auction results (21)

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed
Sold for $34,508 on 10/06/26

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 Convertible Conversion 5-Speed

No reserve
1954 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan
Sold for $18,993 on 09/01/26

1954 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed
Bid to $30,000 on 06/19/26

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 5-Speed

23-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1953 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan
Sold for $21,935 on 04/30/26

23-Years-Owned 350-Powered 1953 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan

383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
Sold for $64,201 on 03/30/26

383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed

No reserve
350-Powered 1956 Chevrolet 210 Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $27,018 on 03/26/26

350-Powered 1956 Chevrolet 210 Sport Coupe 4-Speed

355-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Hardtop 4-Speed
Sold for $37,895 on 03/06/26

355-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Hardtop 4-Speed

1953 Chevrolet 210 Club Coupe 3-Speed
Bid to $12,750 on 02/18/26

1953 Chevrolet 210 Club Coupe 3-Speed

468-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan
Sold for $26,215 on 10/28/25

468-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan
Bid to $24,000 on 09/29/25

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan

502-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 150 Sedan Delivery Custom
Bid to $62,500 on 08/20/25

502-Powered 1957 Chevrolet 150 Sedan Delivery Custom

383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210
Bid to $25,555 on 08/04/25

383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210

View all 21Chevron right

Chevrolet 210 classifieds (2)

1955 Chevrolet 210
Asking price $48,000

1955 Chevrolet 210

Classified
1955 Chevrolet 210
Asking price $29,500

1955 Chevrolet 210

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet 210 are there?

There was one generation of the Chevrolet 210: first and only generation (1953–1957).

What is the most popular Chevrolet 210 to buy?

The 1957 210 two-door hardtop or Sport Coupe with the 283 V8 and Turboglide is the most desirable. The Handyman wagon variant is popular with custom builders for its period utility and clean Tri-Five styling.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet 210?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet 210s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet 210?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet 210s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 210. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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