Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Nissan's Z32-generation 300ZX arrived for 1990 with a low, wide body, flush-mounted glass, and projector headlights, along with a 3.0L VG30DE dual-overhead-cam V6 and four-wheel independent multi-link suspension. For 1993, Nissan removed the roof entirely and added a factory convertible to the lineup, the first open-top Z since the 240Z debuted in 1969. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the convertible's V6 was rated at 222 horsepower.

This 300ZX Convertible is finished in red over black leather upholstery with a black cloth top and is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6. Originally equipped with an automatic transmission, the car now features a five-speed manual sending power to the rear through the factory limited-slip differential.

Modifications include a coilover suspension with front and rear camber kits, a Stillen front bumper lip, an Injen cold-air intake, and an upgraded audio system. The seller reports recent replacement of the water pump, timing components, clutch, battery, tires, and tune-up parts.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Convertible body style, introduced for 1993

Red with a black convertible top and upholstery

Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6

Five-speed manual transmission swap

Coilover suspension with front and rear camber kits

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Viscous limited-slip differential

Front and rear stabilizer bars

Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering

Quad exhaust tips

Power driver's seat with lumbar adjustment

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

Cruise control

Modifications

5-speed manual transmission swap

Injen cold-air intake

Adjustable coilover suspension

Front and rear adjustable camber kits

Stillen front bumper lip

Air ducts in place of factory fog lights

Aftermarket fog lights

Aftermarket stereo head unit, speakers, and subwoofer

Battery kill switch

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following components have been recently replaced

Water pump and timing components

Clutch

Air filter

Battery

Tires

Tune-up parts

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

October 2023: Ignition coils replaced, spark plugs replaced, oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Creasing and wear on the driver's seat upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 300ZX in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists a reporting gap between 1995-2012 as well as registration history in California and Washington.