1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible 5-Speed
Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Nissan's Z32-generation 300ZX arrived for 1990 with a low, wide body, flush-mounted glass, and projector headlights, along with a 3.0L VG30DE dual-overhead-cam V6 and four-wheel independent multi-link suspension. For 1993, Nissan removed the roof entirely and added a factory convertible to the lineup, the first open-top Z since the 240Z debuted in 1969. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the convertible's V6 was rated at 222 horsepower.
This 300ZX Convertible is finished in red over black leather upholstery with a black cloth top and is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6. Originally equipped with an automatic transmission, the car now features a five-speed manual sending power to the rear through the factory limited-slip differential.
Modifications include a coilover suspension with front and rear camber kits, a Stillen front bumper lip, an Injen cold-air intake, and an upgraded audio system. The seller reports recent replacement of the water pump, timing components, clutch, battery, tires, and tune-up parts.
This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Convertible body style, introduced for 1993
Red with a black convertible top and upholstery
Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6
Five-speed manual transmission swap
Coilover suspension with front and rear camber kits
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Viscous limited-slip differential
Front and rear stabilizer bars
Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering
Quad exhaust tips
Power driver's seat with lumbar adjustment
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Cruise control
Modifications
5-speed manual transmission swap
Injen cold-air intake
Adjustable coilover suspension
Front and rear adjustable camber kits
Stillen front bumper lip
Air ducts in place of factory fog lights
Aftermarket fog lights
Aftermarket stereo head unit, speakers, and subwoofer
Battery kill switch
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following components have been recently replaced
Water pump and timing components
Clutch
Air filter
Battery
Tires
Tune-up parts
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
October 2023: Ignition coils replaced, spark plugs replaced, oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Creasing and wear on the driver's seat upholstery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 300ZX in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists a reporting gap between 1995-2012 as well as registration history in California and Washington.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.