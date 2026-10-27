Auction ended.

1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible 5-Speed

The RADwood Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (119)

Ended Oct 27, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJN1RZ27H7PX001977
Mileage indicated49,887 Miles
LocationPacifica, California
Engine3.0L VG30DE V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1993 Nissan 300zx Convertible Walkaround
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1993 Nissan 300zx Convertible Interior
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1993 Nissan 300zx Convertible Start-up
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1993 Nissan 300zx Convertible Engine
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Nissan's Z32-generation 300ZX arrived for 1990 with a low, wide body, flush-mounted glass, and projector headlights, along with a 3.0L VG30DE dual-overhead-cam V6 and four-wheel independent multi-link suspension. For 1993, Nissan removed the roof entirely and added a factory convertible to the lineup, the first open-top Z since the 240Z debuted in 1969. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the convertible's V6 was rated at 222 horsepower.

This 300ZX Convertible is finished in red over black leather upholstery with a black cloth top and is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6. Originally equipped with an automatic transmission, the car now features a five-speed manual sending power to the rear through the factory limited-slip differential.

Modifications include a coilover suspension with front and rear camber kits, a Stillen front bumper lip, an Injen cold-air intake, and an upgraded audio system. The seller reports recent replacement of the water pump, timing components, clutch, battery, tires, and tune-up parts.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Convertible body style, introduced for 1993

  • Red with a black convertible top and upholstery

  • Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6

  • Five-speed manual transmission swap

  • Coilover suspension with front and rear camber kits

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Viscous limited-slip differential

  • Front and rear stabilizer bars

  • Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering

  • Quad exhaust tips

  • Power driver's seat with lumbar adjustment

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • 5-speed manual transmission swap

  • Injen cold-air intake

  • Adjustable coilover suspension

  • Front and rear adjustable camber kits

  • Stillen front bumper lip

  • Air ducts in place of factory fog lights

  • Aftermarket fog lights

  • Aftermarket stereo head unit, speakers, and subwoofer

  • Battery kill switch

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following components have been recently replaced

  • Water pump and timing components

  • Clutch

  • Air filter

  • Battery

  • Tires

  • Tune-up parts

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • October 2023: Ignition coils replaced, spark plugs replaced, oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Creasing and wear on the driver's seat upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 300ZX in 2025. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists a reporting gap between 1995-2012 as well as registration history in California and Washington.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
7eleron
7eleron
$10,165
Seller
MMMM
MMMM
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Bids45
Views10,513

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