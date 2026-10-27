The RADwood Collection
Celebrate the cars, culture, music and fashion of the ’80s and ’90s at RADwood. Live DJs and, new for this year, you’ll see legendary machines in motion at the first-ever RADwood Wheels in Motion. Make sure to dress the part in your best pre-internet era outfit. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The RADwood Collection including three "RADwood Build Challenge" cars available exclusively on Hagerty Marketplace.
Celebrate the cars, culture, music and fashion of the ’80s and ’90s at RADwood. Live DJs and, new for this year, you’ll see legendary machines in motion at the first-ever RADwood Wheels in Motion. Make sure to dress the part in your best pre-internet era outfit. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The RADwood Collection including three "RADwood Build Challenge" cars available exclusively on Hagerty Marketplace.
Active auctions (3)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Results (13)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price