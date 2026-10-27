The RADwood Collection

Celebrate the cars, culture, music and fashion of the ’80s and ’90s at RADwood. Live DJs and, new for this year, you’ll see legendary machines in motion at the first-ever RADwood Wheels in Motion. Make sure to dress the part in your best pre-internet era outfit. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The RADwood Collection including three "RADwood Build Challenge" cars available exclusively on Hagerty Marketplace.

The RADwood Collection header image

Celebrate the cars, culture, music and fashion of the ’80s and ’90s at RADwood. Live DJs and, new for this year, you’ll see legendary machines in motion at the first-ever RADwood Wheels in Motion. Make sure to dress the part in your best pre-internet era outfit. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The RADwood Collection including three "RADwood Build Challenge" cars available exclusively on Hagerty Marketplace.

Active auctions (3)

Turbocharged 1996 Honda Accord SiR Sedan 5-Speed
4 daysBid $16,250

Turbocharged 1996 Honda Accord SiR Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
Modified 1989 Lotus Esprit SE Turbo Project
4 daysBid $20,140

Modified 1989 Lotus Esprit SE Turbo Project

No reserve
Modified 1994 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Dually
4 daysBid $10,777

Modified 1994 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Dually

No reserve

Results (13)

1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible 5-Speed
Sold for $10,165 on 10/27/26

1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed
Bid to $10,251 on 10/27/26

16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed

33k-Mile 2002 BMW M Coupe
Sold for $83,728 on 10/27/26

33k-Mile 2002 BMW M Coupe

1988 BMW M5
Bid to $37,250 on 10/27/26

1988 BMW M5

One-Owner, 13k-Mile 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 6-Speed
Bid to $30,500 on 10/27/26

One-Owner, 13k-Mile 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 6-Speed

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
Sold for $30,500 on 06/19/26

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

10k-Mile 1988 BMW M5
Sold for $195,810 on 03/23/26

10k-Mile 1988 BMW M5

One-Owner 2,700-Mile 1999 Callaway C12 Speedster 6-Speed
Sold for $235,400 on 03/11/26

One-Owner 2,700-Mile 1999 Callaway C12 Speedster 6-Speed

No reserve
1991 Nissan Skyline GT-R
Sold for $32,742 on 12/01/25

1991 Nissan Skyline GT-R

No reserve
34k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan
Sold for $40,660 on 11/20/25

34k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan

No reserve
Exclusive Nogaro Blue 2008 Audi RS4
Sold for $32,368 on 11/20/25

Exclusive Nogaro Blue 2008 Audi RS4

No reserve
2008 BMW M3 Sedan Slicktop 6-Speed
Sold for $32,903 on 11/20/25

2008 BMW M3 Sedan Slicktop 6-Speed

No reserve
32k-Mile 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 Five-Speed
Sold for $29,989 on 08/01/25

32k-Mile 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 Five-Speed

No reserve

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