After an auction ends, buyer and seller can complete the sale quickly, securely and entirely online with Hagerty Marketplace Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy.
Quick and convenient
Seamless document transfer
Secure online payment
Identity verification
Close the deal safely and quickly
Managing payment, documentation, and title transfer for a vehicle sale can feel intimidating. Certified Checkout simplifies things. Done entirely online through KeySavvy, Certified Checkout offers an easy, secure way to close the deal.
Certified Checkout is available at the buyer’s choice on eligible listings. Look for this badge:
If you don’t see a Certified Checkout option, or want to complete your transaction for a listing outside of Hagerty Marketplace, check out KeySavvy directly.
Certified Checkout is available at the buyer’s choice on eligible listings. Look for this badge:
If you don’t see a Certified Checkout option, or want to complete your transaction for a listing outside of Hagerty Marketplace, check out KeySavvy directly.
How Certified Checkout works
1
Submit information
Buyer and seller submit information with the Certified Checkout link provided at the end of the auction.
2
Buyer sends payment
The buyer submits payment securely online through KeySavvy.
3
Seller gets paid
KeySavvy facilitates payment to the seller after verification and approval.
4
Enjoy the ride
The deal is complete—time for the buyer to enjoy their ride.
Why choose Certified Checkout?
- Transactions made easyWhether you’re new to or seasoned in buying and selling, Certified Checkout takes the guesswork out of completing the sale, ensuring that everything is done—and done right.
- Document verificationKeySavvy verifies all documents (title, registration, etc), providing a worry-free document transfer.
- Checkout confidenceAs a buyer, you can rest easy knowing you’re sending money through KeySavvy's secure service and they will send you a clear title.
- Payment optionsAs a seller, KeySavvy will pay you through a verified method of your choice: check or direct deposit.
Frequently asked questions
Still have more questions? View all FAQ