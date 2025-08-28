After an auction ends, buyer and seller can complete the sale quickly, securely and entirely online with Hagerty Marketplace Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy.

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Quick and convenient
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Seamless document transfer
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Secure online payment
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Identity verification
Buy and sell with confidence

Close the deal safely and quickly

Managing payment, documentation, and title transfer for a vehicle sale can feel intimidating. Certified Checkout simplifies things. Done entirely online through KeySavvy, Certified Checkout offers an easy, secure way to close the deal.

Certified Checkout is available at the buyer’s choice on eligible listings. Look for this badge:

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Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Buy and sell with confidenceIf you don’t see a Certified Checkout option, or want to complete your transaction for a listing outside of Hagerty Marketplace, check out KeySavvy directly.

How Certified Checkout works

1

Submit information

Buyer and seller submit information with the Certified Checkout link provided at the end of the auction.

2

Buyer sends payment

The buyer submits payment securely online through KeySavvy.

3

Seller gets paid

KeySavvy facilitates payment to the seller after verification and approval.

4

Enjoy the ride

The deal is complete—time for the buyer to enjoy their ride.

Why choose Certified Checkout?

  • Transactions made easy
    Whether you’re new to or seasoned in buying and selling, Certified Checkout takes the guesswork out of completing the sale, ensuring that everything is done—and done right.
  • Document verification
    KeySavvy verifies all documents (title, registration, etc), providing a worry-free document transfer.
  • Checkout confidence
    As a buyer, you can rest easy knowing you’re sending money through KeySavvy's secure service and they will send you a clear title.
  • Payment options
    As a seller, KeySavvy will pay you through a verified method of your choice: check or direct deposit.
Frequently asked questions
Still have more questions? View all FAQ

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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