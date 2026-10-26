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Porsche Boxster

The Porsche Boxter is mid-engine roadster with a flat-6 or 4-cylinder engine, open-top driving thrills, and near-perfect 50/50 weight balance. Launched in 1996, it revived Porsche's finances and served as the entry point to the brand's sports car lineup.

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Porsche Boxster active auctions (1)

3.8L-Powered 2001 Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed
5 daysBid $6,500

3.8L-Powered 2001 Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed

No reserve

Porsche Boxster auction results (18)

8k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition 6-Speed
Sold for $46,000 on 10/26/26

8k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition 6-Speed

2006 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $12,070 on 09/01/26

2006 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $26,483 on 07/06/26

33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

1999 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $11,075 on 06/03/26

1999 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
1998 Porsche Boxster
Sold for $6,000 on 05/14/26

1998 Porsche Boxster

No reserve
2000 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $11,770 on 04/17/26

2000 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
18k-Mile 2006 Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed
Bid to $23,500 on 03/17/26

18k-Mile 2006 Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed

1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $10,433 on 03/16/26

1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
2000 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $9,363 on 02/23/26

2000 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
30k-Mile 1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $11,396 on 02/11/26

30k-Mile 1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
15k-Mile 1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
Sold for $16,585 on 02/11/26

15k-Mile 1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed

No reserve
7,300-Mile 2022 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
Bid to $73,000 on 11/18/24

7,300-Mile 2022 Porsche Boxster 25 Years

View all 18Chevron right

Porsche Boxster classifieds (3)

2003 Porsche Boxster
Asking price $18,500

2003 Porsche Boxster

Classified
1999 PORSCHE Boxster
Asking price $10,500

1999 PORSCHE Boxster

Classified
2001 Porsche Boxster
Asking price $18,400

2001 Porsche Boxster

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Porsche Boxster are there?

There are 4 generations of the Porsche Boxster: first generation (1996–2004), second generation (2005–2012), third generation (2013–2016), fourth generation (2017–present).

What is the most popular Porsche Boxster to buy?

The original first generation Porsche Boxster (type 986) remains the highest volume generation by the numbers. The GTS variant from the 2014-2016 model year offers the bet balance of power, sound, and driver engagement. Per usual with Porsche, the GT variants such as the GT4 and GT4RS remain the most desirable of the lot.

Where is the best place to buy a Porsche Boxster?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche Boxsters. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Porsche Boxster?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche Boxsters. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Boxster. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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