Porsche Boxster
The Porsche Boxter is mid-engine roadster with a flat-6 or 4-cylinder engine, open-top driving thrills, and near-perfect 50/50 weight balance. Launched in 1996, it revived Porsche's finances and served as the entry point to the brand's sports car lineup.
Porsche Boxster active auctions (1)
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Porsche Boxster auction results (18)
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8k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster S Limited Edition 6-Speed
2006 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
33k-Mile 2008 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
1999 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
1998 Porsche Boxster
2000 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
18k-Mile 2006 Porsche Boxster S 6-Speed
1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
2000 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
30k-Mile 1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
15k-Mile 1997 Porsche Boxster 5-Speed
7,300-Mile 2022 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
Porsche Boxster classifieds (3)
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Additional information
How many generations of Porsche Boxster are there?
There are 4 generations of the Porsche Boxster: first generation (1996–2004), second generation (2005–2012), third generation (2013–2016), fourth generation (2017–present).
What is the most popular Porsche Boxster to buy?
The original first generation Porsche Boxster (type 986) remains the highest volume generation by the numbers. The GTS variant from the 2014-2016 model year offers the bet balance of power, sound, and driver engagement. Per usual with Porsche, the GT variants such as the GT4 and GT4RS remain the most desirable of the lot.
Where is the best place to buy a Porsche Boxster?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche Boxsters. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Porsche Boxster?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche Boxsters. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Boxster. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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