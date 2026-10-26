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Plymouth Barracuda

The Plymouth Barracuda is a pony car introduced two weeks before the Mustang in April 1964. The Barracuda was transformed into a muscle car with the 1970 redesign, available with a 426 Hemi or 440 Six Pack.

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Plymouth Barracuda auction results (18)

318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop
Bid to $12,500 on 10/26/26

318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed
Sold for $38,520 on 10/08/26

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed

No reserve
Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed
Bid to $87,000 on 09/15/26

Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed

426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
Sold for $72,225 on 07/14/26

426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback

59-Years-Family-Owned 340-Powered 1966 Plymouth Barracuda 4-Speed
Sold for $10,700 on 03/12/26

59-Years-Family-Owned 340-Powered 1966 Plymouth Barracuda 4-Speed

No reserve
1973 Plymouth 'Cuda 340
Sold for $29,960 on 12/31/25

1973 Plymouth 'Cuda 340

1965 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback 273
Sold for $21,400 on 12/17/25

1965 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback 273

360-Powered 1966 Plymouth Barracuda
Sold for $16,050 on 12/04/25

360-Powered 1966 Plymouth Barracuda

Single-Family-Owned 24k-Mile 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Notchback
Sold for $22,738 on 07/02/25

Single-Family-Owned 24k-Mile 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Notchback

No reserve
340-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
Bid to $15,500 on 01/30/25

340-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback

Hemi-Powered 1970 Plymouth AAR ’Cuda Tribute
Sold for $69,550 on 11/25/24

Hemi-Powered 1970 Plymouth AAR ’Cuda Tribute

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
Sold for $25,145 on 10/24/24

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback

No reserve
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Plymouth Barracuda classifieds (4)

1971 Plymouth Barracuda
Asking price $135,500

1971 Plymouth Barracuda

Classified
1970 Plymouth Barracuda
Asking price $128,500

1970 Plymouth Barracuda

Classified
1965 Plymouth Barracuda
Asking price $27,500

1965 Plymouth Barracuda

Classified
1969 Plymouth Barracuda
Asking price $11,000

1969 Plymouth Barracuda

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Plymouth Barracuda are there?

There is three generations of the Plymouth Barracuda: first generation (1964–1966), second generation (1967–1969) and third generation (1970–1974).

What is the most popular Plymouth Barracuda to buy?

The top of the line performance Barracuda is known as The 'Cuda. The 1970 'Cuda Hemi convertible is one of the most sought after American muscle cars ever made. Any 1970–1971 'Cuda with a 426 Hemi or 440 Six Pack are the among the most coveted.

Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth Barracuda?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth Barracudas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth Barracuda?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth Barracudas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Barracuda. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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