Plymouth Barracuda
The Plymouth Barracuda is a pony car introduced two weeks before the Mustang in April 1964. The Barracuda was transformed into a muscle car with the 1970 redesign, available with a 426 Hemi or 440 Six Pack.
Plymouth Barracuda auction results (18)
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- Lowest sold price
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318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop
1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed
Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed
426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
59-Years-Family-Owned 340-Powered 1966 Plymouth Barracuda 4-Speed
1973 Plymouth 'Cuda 340
1965 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback 273
360-Powered 1966 Plymouth Barracuda
Single-Family-Owned 24k-Mile 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Notchback
340-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
Hemi-Powered 1970 Plymouth AAR ’Cuda Tribute
1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
Plymouth Barracuda classifieds (4)
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Additional information
How many generations of Plymouth Barracuda are there?
There is three generations of the Plymouth Barracuda: first generation (1964–1966), second generation (1967–1969) and third generation (1970–1974).
What is the most popular Plymouth Barracuda to buy?
The top of the line performance Barracuda is known as The 'Cuda. The 1970 'Cuda Hemi convertible is one of the most sought after American muscle cars ever made. Any 1970–1971 'Cuda with a 426 Hemi or 440 Six Pack are the among the most coveted.
Where is the best place to buy a Plymouth Barracuda?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Plymouth Barracudas. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Plymouth Barracuda?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Plymouth Barracudas. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Barracuda. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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