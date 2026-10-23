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Oldsmobile Cutlass

The Cutlass is a mid-size GM coupe and sedan that became one of America's best-selling cars in the 1970s. It was offered in a wide range of trims, it blended affordability with style and available V8 muscle.

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Oldsmobile Cutlass active auctions (1)

1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass Hurst/Olds 15th Anniversary Edition
3 daysBid $9,750

1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass Hurst/Olds 15th Anniversary Edition

Oldsmobile Cutlass auction results (37)

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe
Sold for $25,680 on 10/23/26

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe

1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible
Bid to $9,000 on 10/12/26

1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible

455-Powered 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
Sold for $35,310 on 09/18/26

455-Powered 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible

1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
Sold for $22,203 on 09/17/26

1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
Sold for $5,846 on 09/04/26

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible

No reserve
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic
Sold for $16,050 on 09/03/26

1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic

No reserve
1963 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Coupe
Sold for $9,630 on 09/01/26

1963 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Coupe

No reserve
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic Brougham
Sold for $12,573 on 08/07/26

1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic Brougham

No reserve
1963 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $18,458 on 08/06/26

1963 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Deluxe Convertible

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442
Sold for $16,318 on 06/25/26

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442

No reserve
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
Sold for $33,973 on 06/04/26

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible

1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Sports Coupe
Sold for $17,120 on 03/23/26

1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Sports Coupe

No reserve
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Oldsmobile Cutlass classifieds (8)

1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Asking price $8,500

1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Classified
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
Asking price $9,900

1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais

Classified
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Asking price $38,000

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Classified
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Asking price $40,000

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Classified
1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Asking price $46,700

1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Classified
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Asking price $69,500

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Classified
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Asking price $27,500

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Classified
1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Asking price $14,500

1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Oldsmobile Cutlass are there?

There are five generations of the Oldsmobile Cutlass: first generation (1961–1963), second generation (1964–1967), third generation (1968–1972), fourth generation (1973–1977) and fifth generation (1978–1988).

What is the most popular Oldsmobile Cutlass to buy?

The 1970 Cutlass 4-4-2 W-30 with the 455 V8 is considered the holy grail among enthusiasts. Among standard models, 1968–1972 Supreme hardtop coupes with the 350 Rocket V8 and factory bucket seats and console are most sought after.

Where is the best place to buy an Oldsmobile Cutlass?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Oldsmobile Cutlass. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell an Oldsmobile Cutlass?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Oldsmobile Cutlass. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cutlass. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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