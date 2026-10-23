Oldsmobile Cutlass
The Cutlass is a mid-size GM coupe and sedan that became one of America's best-selling cars in the 1970s. It was offered in a wide range of trims, it blended affordability with style and available V8 muscle.
Oldsmobile Cutlass active auctions (1)
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Oldsmobile Cutlass auction results (37)
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1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe
1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible
455-Powered 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic
1963 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Coupe
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic Brougham
1963 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Deluxe Convertible
1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible
1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Sports Coupe
Oldsmobile Cutlass classifieds (8)
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1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass
1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Additional information
How many generations of Oldsmobile Cutlass are there?
There are five generations of the Oldsmobile Cutlass: first generation (1961–1963), second generation (1964–1967), third generation (1968–1972), fourth generation (1973–1977) and fifth generation (1978–1988).
What is the most popular Oldsmobile Cutlass to buy?
The 1970 Cutlass 4-4-2 W-30 with the 455 V8 is considered the holy grail among enthusiasts. Among standard models, 1968–1972 Supreme hardtop coupes with the 350 Rocket V8 and factory bucket seats and console are most sought after.
Where is the best place to buy an Oldsmobile Cutlass?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Oldsmobile Cutlass. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell an Oldsmobile Cutlass?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Oldsmobile Cutlass. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cutlass. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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