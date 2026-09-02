Mini Cooper
The Mini Cooper is an iconic British compact with front-wheel drive and a transverse engine, designed by Alec Issigonis in 1959. BMW revived the name in 2002 with the modern MINI.
Mini Cooper auction results (8)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
2010 Mini Cooper S
2002 Mini Cooper
2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop
Modified 2013 Mini Cooper Paceman S ALL4 6-Speed
2005 Mini Cooper S Convertible Six-Speed
One-Owner 2003 Mini Cooper S
3,900-Mile 2013 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP
835-Mile 2003 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works
Additional information
How many generations of MINI Cooper are there?
There are three generations of the modern MINI Cooper: 1st gen R50/R52/R53 (2001–2006), 2nd gen R56/R57 (2006–2013) and third gen F55/F56 (2014–present).
What is the most popular MINI Cooper to buy?
The R53 Cooper S with the supercharged 1.6L (2002–2006) is the most beloved first-gen MINI. The F56 John Cooper Works GP (2020–2021), limited to 3,000 units worldwide, is the most collectible modern variant with 302 hp and a dedicated track-tuned suspension package.
Where is the best place to buy a MINI Cooper?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable MINI Coopers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a MINI Cooper?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable MINI Coopers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cooper. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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