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Mini Cooper

The Mini Cooper is an iconic British compact with front-wheel drive and a transverse engine, designed by Alec Issigonis in 1959. BMW revived the name in 2002 with the modern MINI.

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Mini Cooper auction results (8)

2010 Mini Cooper S
Sold for $7,001 on 09/02/26

2010 Mini Cooper S

No reserve
2002 Mini Cooper
Sold for $3,100 on 08/31/26

2002 Mini Cooper

No reserve
2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop
Sold for $3,660 on 04/01/26

2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop

No reserve
Modified 2013 Mini Cooper Paceman S ALL4 6-Speed
Sold for $5,220 on 11/03/25

Modified 2013 Mini Cooper Paceman S ALL4 6-Speed

No reserve
2005 Mini Cooper S Convertible Six-Speed
Sold for $4,600 on 07/25/25

2005 Mini Cooper S Convertible Six-Speed

No reserve
One-Owner 2003 Mini Cooper S
Sold for $11,769 on 03/22/24

One-Owner 2003 Mini Cooper S

3,900-Mile 2013 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP
Sold for $39,055 on 03/15/24

3,900-Mile 2013 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP

835-Mile 2003 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works
Sold for $15,301 on 12/15/23

835-Mile 2003 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works

No reserve

Additional information

How many generations of MINI Cooper are there?

There are three generations of the modern MINI Cooper: 1st gen R50/R52/R53 (2001–2006), 2nd gen R56/R57 (2006–2013) and third gen F55/F56 (2014–present).

What is the most popular MINI Cooper to buy?

The R53 Cooper S with the supercharged 1.6L (2002–2006) is the most beloved first-gen MINI. The F56 John Cooper Works GP (2020–2021), limited to 3,000 units worldwide, is the most collectible modern variant with 302 hp and a dedicated track-tuned suspension package.

Where is the best place to buy a MINI Cooper?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable MINI Coopers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a MINI Cooper?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable MINI Coopers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cooper. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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