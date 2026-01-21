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Ford Galaxie 500

The Ford Galaxie 500 is the top-trim full-size Ford of the 1960s. Featured luxury appointments and optional V8s up to the 427. NASCAR competitors and drag racers chose the 500XL with Tri-Power or 427 high-riser engines as the preferred performance variant.

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Ford Galaxie 500 auction results (5)

1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible
Bid to $9,850 on 01/21/26

1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible

390-Powered 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Fastback
Sold for $16,050 on 01/06/26

390-Powered 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Fastback

No reserve
1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible
Sold for $12,305 on 11/17/25

1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible

No reserve
1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Town Sedan 390
Sold for $10,700 on 10/01/25

1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Town Sedan 390

36k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Sedan 390
Sold for $16,157 on 09/23/25

36k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Sedan 390

No reserve

Ford Galaxie 500 classifieds (1)

1967 Ford Galaxie 500
Asking price $19,000

1967 Ford Galaxie 500

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Galaxie 500 are there?

There were three generations of the Ford Galaxie 500: first generation (1962–1964), second generation (1965–1968) and third generation (1969–1974).

What is the most popular Ford Galaxie 500 to buy?

The 1964 Galaxie 500XL R-code convertible with the 427 is considered the top collectible. The 1963–64 fastback body style is iconic for its NASCAR heritage. Any 427-powered Galaxie 500 commands strong collector interest and significant auction premiums.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Galaxie 500?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Galaxie 500s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Galaxie 500?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Galaxie 500s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Galaxie 500. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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