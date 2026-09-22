Ford Galaxie
The Ford Galaxie is a full-size Ford of the late 1950s and 1960s, known for its spacious interior and NASCAR heritage. The 1963 Galaxie with the 427 high-riser engine was dominant on superspeedways.
Ford Galaxie auction results (18)
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23-Years-Owned 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback 4-Speed
1966 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan
1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed
1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Hardtop 390 4-Speed
1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible
1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible
1960 Ford Galaxie Starliner
390-Powered 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Fastback
1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible
1962 Ford Galaxie Town Sedan "Mayberry" Sheriff Tribute
1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Town Sedan 390
36k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Sedan 390
Ford Galaxie classifieds (2)
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Additional information
How many generations of Ford Galaxie are there?
There were four generations of the Ford Galaxie: first generation (1959–1960), second generation (1961–1964), third generation (1965–1968) and fourth generation (1969–1974).
What is the most popular Ford Galaxie to buy?
The 1963 Galaxie R-code with the 427 high-riser in Lightweight trim is the most valuable. The 1964 Galaxie 500XL convertible with a 427 is considered a top-tier muscle collectible. Any genuine NASCAR homologation Galaxie commands top-tier auction prices.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Galaxie?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Galaxies. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Galaxie?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Galaxies. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Galaxie. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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