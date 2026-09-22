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Ford Galaxie

The Ford Galaxie is a full-size Ford of the late 1950s and 1960s, known for its spacious interior and NASCAR heritage. The 1963 Galaxie with the 427 high-riser engine was dominant on superspeedways.

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Ford Galaxie auction results (18)

23-Years-Owned 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback 4-Speed
Sold for $17,655 on 09/22/26

23-Years-Owned 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback 4-Speed

1966 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan
Sold for $6,000 on 09/04/26

1966 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

No reserve
1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed
Sold for $16,050 on 06/15/26

1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Hardtop 390 4-Speed
Sold for $29,158 on 05/27/26

1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Hardtop 390 4-Speed

No reserve
1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible
Bid to $14,750 on 05/26/26

1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible

1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible
Bid to $9,850 on 01/21/26

1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL Convertible

1960 Ford Galaxie Starliner
Sold for $27,553 on 01/15/26

1960 Ford Galaxie Starliner

390-Powered 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Fastback
Sold for $16,050 on 01/06/26

390-Powered 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Fastback

No reserve
1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible
Sold for $12,305 on 11/17/25

1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Convertible

No reserve
1962 Ford Galaxie Town Sedan "Mayberry" Sheriff Tribute
Sold for $13,910 on 10/28/25

1962 Ford Galaxie Town Sedan "Mayberry" Sheriff Tribute

No reserve
1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Town Sedan 390
Sold for $10,700 on 10/01/25

1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Town Sedan 390

36k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Sedan 390
Sold for $16,157 on 09/23/25

36k-Mile One-Family-Owned 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Sedan 390

No reserve
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Ford Galaxie classifieds (2)

1967 Ford Galaxie 500
Asking price $19,000

1967 Ford Galaxie 500

Classified
1959 Ford Galaxie
Asking price $45,000

1959 Ford Galaxie

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Galaxie are there?

There were four generations of the Ford Galaxie: first generation (1959–1960), second generation (1961–1964), third generation (1965–1968) and fourth generation (1969–1974).

What is the most popular Ford Galaxie to buy?

The 1963 Galaxie R-code with the 427 high-riser in Lightweight trim is the most valuable. The 1964 Galaxie 500XL convertible with a 427 is considered a top-tier muscle collectible. Any genuine NASCAR homologation Galaxie commands top-tier auction prices.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Galaxie?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Galaxies. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Galaxie?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Galaxies. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Galaxie. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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