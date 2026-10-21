Ford Custom
The Ford Custom is an entry-level full-size Ford sedan of the early 1950s, below the Customline and Crestline. Solid, affordable, and a popular drag and custom car base due to its flathead or early overhead V8.
Ford Custom auction results (26)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed
1950 Ford Custom
Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project
V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed
24k-Mile 1949 Ford Custom Convertible
26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
350-Powered 1935 Ford Custom Roadster
1949 Ford Custom Convertible
1951 Ford Custom Tudor Sedan 3-Speed
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Ford Custom classifieds (4)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Custom are there?
There was one generation of the Ford Custom (postwar): first and only generation (1949–1951).
What is the most popular Ford Custom to buy?
The 1949–1951 Ford Custom convertible with the flathead V8 is the most desirable as a popular custom and hot rod platform among enthusiast. Original unmodified examples with matching-numbers engines are rare and command significant premiums.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Custom?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Customs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Custom?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Customs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Custom. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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