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Ford Custom

The Ford Custom is an entry-level full-size Ford sedan of the early 1950s, below the Customline and Crestline. Solid, affordable, and a popular drag and custom car base due to its flathead or early overhead V8.

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Ford Custom auction results (26)

354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed
Bid to $18,500 on 10/21/26

354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed

1950 Ford Custom
Sold for $5,750 on 10/20/26

1950 Ford Custom

No reserve
Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project
Sold for $54,570 on 06/12/26

Modified 1949 Ford Custom Convertible Project

No reserve
V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $19,528 on 04/29/26

V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed
Bid to $5,850 on 12/08/25

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible V8 3-Speed

24k-Mile 1949 Ford Custom Convertible
Bid to $24,500 on 11/13/25

24k-Mile 1949 Ford Custom Convertible

26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan
Sold for $25,875 on 11/12/25

26k-Mile 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Sedan

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $16,639 on 10/08/25

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
350-Powered 1935 Ford Custom Roadster
Sold for $35,310 on 09/25/25

350-Powered 1935 Ford Custom Roadster

No reserve
1949 Ford Custom Convertible
Sold for $28,837 on 09/02/25

1949 Ford Custom Convertible

No reserve
1951 Ford Custom Tudor Sedan 3-Speed
Sold for $15,515 on 09/02/25

1951 Ford Custom Tudor Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible
Sold for $20,598 on 05/28/25

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Convertible

No reserve
View all 26Chevron right

Ford Custom classifieds (4)

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe
Asking price $37,500

1951 Ford Custom Deluxe

Classified
1950 Ford Custom 2-Door Sedan
Asking price $11,000

1950 Ford Custom 2-Door Sedan

Classified
1950 Ford Custom coupe
Asking price $37,500

1950 Ford Custom coupe

Classified
1950 Ford Custom Deluxe
Asking price $25,000

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Custom are there?

There was one generation of the Ford Custom (postwar): first and only generation (1949–1951).

What is the most popular Ford Custom to buy?

The 1949–1951 Ford Custom convertible with the flathead V8 is the most desirable as a popular custom and hot rod platform among enthusiast. Original unmodified examples with matching-numbers engines are rare and command significant premiums.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Custom?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Customs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Custom?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Customs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Custom. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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