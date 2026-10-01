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Dodge Viper

The Dodge Viper is an American supercar with a hand-built 8.0L V10 producing 400–645 hp. It was famous for its lack of traction control in early models: raw, brutal, and unforgiving.

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Dodge Viper auction results (13)

One-Owner, 39k-Mile 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10
Bid to $40,000 on 10/01/26

One-Owner, 39k-Mile 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10

11k-Mile 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
Sold for $40,000 on 04/09/26

11k-Mile 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10

20k-Mile 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10
Sold for $50,825 on 02/10/26

20k-Mile 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10

2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster
Sold for $40,125 on 01/08/26

2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster

9k-Mile 2002 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
Sold for $96,300 on 01/06/26

9k-Mile 2002 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

286-Mile 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR
Bid to $108,600 on 10/30/25

286-Mile 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR

12k-Mile 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
Sold for $41,195 on 06/30/25

12k-Mile 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10

No reserve
9k-Mile 1-of-19 1996 Dodge Viper Limited Edition RT/10 Carroll Shelby Roadster
Sold for $197,950 on 05/15/25

9k-Mile 1-of-19 1996 Dodge Viper Limited Edition RT/10 Carroll Shelby Roadster

4,660-Mile 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10
Bid to $35,000 on 01/30/25

4,660-Mile 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10

2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
Bid to $102,500 on 12/05/24

2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

1998 Dodge Viper GTS
Sold for $64,200 on 03/25/24

1998 Dodge Viper GTS

No reserve
1,600-Mile 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10
Sold for $80,250 on 12/14/23

1,600-Mile 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10

No reserve
View all 13Chevron right

Dodge Viper classifieds (2)

2005 Dodge Viper
Asking price $80,000

2005 Dodge Viper

Classified
1994 Dodge Viper
Asking price $45,000

1994 Dodge Viper

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Dodge Viper are there?

There were five generations of the Dodge Viper: first generation SR I (1992–1995), second generation SR II (1996–2002), third generation (2003–2010), fourth generation (2013–2014) and fifth generation (2015–2017).

What is the most popular Dodge Viper to buy?

The 2008–10 ACR and the 2016–17 ACR with Extreme Aero Package are the most track-capable and desired by enthusiasts. The original 1992–95 RT/10 roadster and the 1996–02 GTS coupe are considered the most recognizable and iconic.

Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Viper?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Dodge Vipers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Dodge Viper?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Vipers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Viper. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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