Dodge Viper
The Dodge Viper is an American supercar with a hand-built 8.0L V10 producing 400–645 hp. It was famous for its lack of traction control in early models: raw, brutal, and unforgiving.
Dodge Viper auction results (13)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
One-Owner, 39k-Mile 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10
11k-Mile 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
20k-Mile 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10
2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster
9k-Mile 2002 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
286-Mile 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR
12k-Mile 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10
9k-Mile 1-of-19 1996 Dodge Viper Limited Edition RT/10 Carroll Shelby Roadster
4,660-Mile 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10
2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
1998 Dodge Viper GTS
1,600-Mile 1993 Dodge Viper RT/10
Dodge Viper classifieds (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Dodge Viper are there?
There were five generations of the Dodge Viper: first generation SR I (1992–1995), second generation SR II (1996–2002), third generation (2003–2010), fourth generation (2013–2014) and fifth generation (2015–2017).
What is the most popular Dodge Viper to buy?
The 2008–10 ACR and the 2016–17 ACR with Extreme Aero Package are the most track-capable and desired by enthusiasts. The original 1992–95 RT/10 roadster and the 1996–02 GTS coupe are considered the most recognizable and iconic.
Where is the best place to buy a Dodge Viper?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Dodge Vipers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Dodge Viper?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Dodge Vipers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Viper. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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