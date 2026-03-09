The Wellington Morton Collection

The Wellington Morton Collection features a diverse grouping of vehicles spanning nearly a century, from 1921 to 2018, offered entirely without reserve. Wellington Morton was a successful entrepreneur and a passionate, lifelong collector car enthusiast. Many of the vehicles on offer have spent decades in his care, and Hagerty Marketplace is honored to help pass them along to their next caretaker in March.

The Wellington Morton Collection header image

The Wellington Morton Collection features a diverse grouping of vehicles spanning nearly a century, from 1921 to 2018, offered entirely without reserve. Wellington Morton was a successful entrepreneur and a passionate, lifelong collector car enthusiast. Many of the vehicles on offer have spent decades in his care, and Hagerty Marketplace is honored to help pass them along to their next caretaker in March.

Results (10)

1921 Locomobile Model 48 Sportif
Sold for $61,168 on 03/09/26

1921 Locomobile Model 48 Sportif

No reserve
1966 Chevrolet Caprice Sport Coupe 427
Sold for $43,870 on 03/09/26

1966 Chevrolet Caprice Sport Coupe 427

No reserve
1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Catalina Coupe
Sold for $28,088 on 03/09/26

1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Catalina Coupe

No reserve
One-Owner 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 4Matic
Sold for $43,335 on 03/09/26

One-Owner 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 4Matic

No reserve
812-Mile 2009 Harley-Davidson XL1200L Sportster
Sold for $5,055 on 03/09/26

812-Mile 2009 Harley-Davidson XL1200L Sportster

No reserve
2018 ATC Quest CH205 20’ Enclosed Trailer
Sold for $20,865 on 03/09/26

2018 ATC Quest CH205 20’ Enclosed Trailer

No reserve
One-Owner 21k-Mile 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed
Sold for $114,490 on 03/09/26

One-Owner 21k-Mile 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 6-Speed

No reserve
1954 Austin-Healey 100-4 BN1
Sold for $38,788 on 03/09/26

1954 Austin-Healey 100-4 BN1

No reserve
1930 Ford Model A Roadster Hot Rod 5-Speed
Sold for $34,240 on 03/09/26

1930 Ford Model A Roadster Hot Rod 5-Speed

No reserve
1962 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Coupe
Sold for $85,600 on 03/09/26

1962 Porsche 356B 1600 Super Coupe

No reserve

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