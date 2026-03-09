The Wellington Morton Collection
The Wellington Morton Collection features a diverse grouping of vehicles spanning nearly a century, from 1921 to 2018, offered entirely without reserve. Wellington Morton was a successful entrepreneur and a passionate, lifelong collector car enthusiast. Many of the vehicles on offer have spent decades in his care, and Hagerty Marketplace is honored to help pass them along to their next caretaker in March.
The Wellington Morton Collection features a diverse grouping of vehicles spanning nearly a century, from 1921 to 2018, offered entirely without reserve. Wellington Morton was a successful entrepreneur and a passionate, lifelong collector car enthusiast. Many of the vehicles on offer have spent decades in his care, and Hagerty Marketplace is honored to help pass them along to their next caretaker in March.
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