The Trebbi Collection

If it was loud, fast, or custom you knew Trebbi—er, trouble—was coming. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, George Trebbi was known for his insatiable quest for knowledge in business, history, and classic cars. He loved sharing his knowledge and passion with friends and family, and he could frequently be found taking his grandchildren for a joyride in one of his cherished Chevys. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Trebbi Collection: custom, fast, and loud—and all presented without reserve.

The Trebbi Collection header image

If it was loud, fast, or custom you knew Trebbi—er, trouble—was coming. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, George Trebbi was known for his insatiable quest for knowledge in business, history, and classic cars. He loved sharing his knowledge and passion with friends and family, and he could frequently be found taking his grandchildren for a joyride in one of his cherished Chevys. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Trebbi Collection: custom, fast, and loud—and all presented without reserve.

Active auctions (7)

Gasser-Style Supercharged 468-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan
1 dayBid $30,050

Gasser-Style Supercharged 468-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
472 Hemi-Powered 1964 Plymouth Savoy 2-Door Sedan
1 dayBid $26,500

472 Hemi-Powered 1964 Plymouth Savoy 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
409-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
1 dayBid $18,750

409-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed

No reserve
Gasser-Style 1933 Willys 77 Coupe 4-Speed
1 dayBid $19,500

Gasser-Style 1933 Willys 77 Coupe 4-Speed

No reserve
350-Powered 1929 Ford Model A Steel Roadster Hot Rod
1 dayBid $18,100

350-Powered 1929 Ford Model A Steel Roadster Hot Rod

No reserve
1968 AMC AMX 390 Project
1 dayBid $9,807

1968 AMC AMX 390 Project

No reserve
1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 Project
1 dayBid $6,000

1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 Project

No reserve

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