If it was loud, fast, or custom you knew Trebbi—er, trouble—was coming. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, George Trebbi was known for his insatiable quest for knowledge in business, history, and classic cars. He loved sharing his knowledge and passion with friends and family, and he could frequently be found taking his grandchildren for a joyride in one of his cherished Chevys. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present The Trebbi Collection: custom, fast, and loud—and all presented without reserve.