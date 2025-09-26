Charles Griffin’s lifelong love affair with American cars began at sixteen when he restored a dusty blue Studebaker. The passion he had for that car followed him through the rest of his life. Over the years, the scale of his garage and projects grew in step with his love for cars. Ultimately, Charles built his own restoration paradise, complete with a paint room, body shop, show room and features that most gearheads only dream about. His sanctuary became a second home to his family and friends. The selection of fine automobiles offered here represent the passion, drive and memories that Charles shared. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Griffin Collection, offered entirely without reserve.