The Griffin Collection

Charles Griffin’s lifelong love affair with American cars began at sixteen when he restored a dusty blue Studebaker. The passion he had for that car followed him through the rest of his life. Over the years, the scale of his garage and projects grew in step with his love for cars. Ultimately, Charles built his own restoration paradise, complete with a paint room, body shop, show room and features that most gearheads only dream about. His sanctuary became a second home to his family and friends. The selection of fine automobiles offered here represent the passion, drive and memories that Charles shared. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Griffin Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

The Griffin Collection header image

Charles Griffin’s lifelong love affair with American cars began at sixteen when he restored a dusty blue Studebaker. The passion he had for that car followed him through the rest of his life. Over the years, the scale of his garage and projects grew in step with his love for cars. Ultimately, Charles built his own restoration paradise, complete with a paint room, body shop, show room and features that most gearheads only dream about. His sanctuary became a second home to his family and friends. The selection of fine automobiles offered here represent the passion, drive and memories that Charles shared. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Griffin Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Results (13)

1999 Kaufman Trailers 17-Foot Diamond Floor Car Trailer
Sold for $3,300 on 09/26/25

1999 Kaufman Trailers 17-Foot Diamond Floor Car Trailer

No reserve
1972 VW-Powered Custom Trike
Sold for $9,898 on 09/26/25

1972 VW-Powered Custom Trike

No reserve
1928 Packard 526 Six Four-Door Sedan Project
Sold for $1,000 on 09/26/25

1928 Packard 526 Six Four-Door Sedan Project

No reserve
1956 Imperial Four-Door Sedan
Sold for $25,918 on 09/26/25

1956 Imperial Four-Door Sedan

No reserve
1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Picadilly Roadster by Brewster
Sold for $117,700 on 09/26/25

1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Picadilly Roadster by Brewster

No reserve
One-Family-Owned 1955 International R-100 Pickup
Sold for $19,795 on 09/26/25

One-Family-Owned 1955 International R-100 Pickup

No reserve
Small Block-Powered 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner
Sold for $19,314 on 09/26/25

Small Block-Powered 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner

No reserve
Small Block-Powered 1951 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Sold for $26,750 on 09/26/25

Small Block-Powered 1951 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout
Sold for $18,458 on 09/26/25

1911 Ford Model T Torpedo Runabout

No reserve
Small Block-Powered 1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe
Sold for $36,380 on 09/26/25

Small Block-Powered 1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1917 Studebaker 4-40 Three-Passenger Roadster
Sold for $9,095 on 09/26/25

1917 Studebaker 4-40 Three-Passenger Roadster

No reserve
1937 LaSalle Series 50 Convertible Coupe
Sold for $34,240 on 09/26/25

1937 LaSalle Series 50 Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1912 Hudson Model 33 Touring
Sold for $24,878 on 09/26/25

1912 Hudson Model 33 Touring

No reserve

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