Chevrolet K10
The Chevrolet K10 is a four-wheel-drive half-ton pickup from Chevy's C/K truck series. The K10 is a rugged, capable, and was popular in the 1960s–1980s. The square-body style (1973–1987) is now among the most collectible American trucks.
Chevrolet K10 auction results (9)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe 4x4 4-Speed
1972 Chevrolet K10 Cheyenne Super 4x4
One-Family-Owned 454-Powered 1969 Chevrolet K10 Pickup 4x4 5-Speed
73k-Mile Two-Owner 1986 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4
1977 Chevrolet K10 Scottsdale Fleetside 4x4
Modified 1984 Chevrolet K10 4x4
496-Powered 1981 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe Restomod
1972 Chevrolet K10 4x4 Short Bed Pickup
One-Owner 1978 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside 4x4
Chevrolet K10 classifieds (3)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet K10 are there?
There were three generations of the Chevrolet K10: first generation (1962–1966), second generation (1967–1972) and third generation square-body (1973–1987).
What is the most popular Chevrolet K10 to buy?
The 1967–1972 K10 step-side short-bed with the 350 V8 and four-speed is among the most collectible. Unmodified original-paint examples are increasingly rare and valuable, because many K10s were used for daily utility. The 1973–1987 square-body short-bed Fleetside in Cheyenne trim is among the most popular restoration target.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet K10?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet K10s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet K10?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet K10s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the K10. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25