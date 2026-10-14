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Chevrolet K10

The Chevrolet K10 is a four-wheel-drive half-ton pickup from Chevy's C/K truck series. The K10 is a rugged, capable, and was popular in the 1960s–1980s. The square-body style (1973–1987) is now among the most collectible American trucks.

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Chevrolet K10 auction results (9)

1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe 4x4 4-Speed
Sold for $14,980 on 10/14/26

1984 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe 4x4 4-Speed

1972 Chevrolet K10 Cheyenne Super 4x4
Bid to $41,755 on 08/26/26

1972 Chevrolet K10 Cheyenne Super 4x4

One-Family-Owned 454-Powered 1969 Chevrolet K10 Pickup 4x4 5-Speed
Bid to $23,200 on 08/18/26

One-Family-Owned 454-Powered 1969 Chevrolet K10 Pickup 4x4 5-Speed

73k-Mile Two-Owner 1986 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4
Bid to $9,000 on 12/23/25

73k-Mile Two-Owner 1986 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado 4x4

1977 Chevrolet K10 Scottsdale Fleetside 4x4
Sold for $35,666 on 10/24/25

1977 Chevrolet K10 Scottsdale Fleetside 4x4

No reserve
Modified 1984 Chevrolet K10 4x4
Sold for $9,898 on 09/24/25

Modified 1984 Chevrolet K10 4x4

No reserve
496-Powered 1981 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe Restomod
Sold for $35,578 on 09/22/25

496-Powered 1981 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe Restomod

No reserve
1972 Chevrolet K10 4x4 Short Bed Pickup
Sold for $35,043 on 12/26/24

1972 Chevrolet K10 4x4 Short Bed Pickup

One-Owner 1978 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside 4x4
Sold for $16,050 on 11/05/24

One-Owner 1978 Chevrolet K10 Custom Deluxe Fleetside 4x4

No reserve

Chevrolet K10 classifieds (3)

1979 Chevrolet K10 Blazer
Asking price $40,000

1979 Chevrolet K10 Blazer

Classified
1977 Chevrolet K10 shortbed
Asking price $7,000

1977 Chevrolet K10 shortbed

Classified
1978 Chevrolet K10 Blazer
Asking price $18,000

1978 Chevrolet K10 Blazer

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet K10 are there?

There were three generations of the Chevrolet K10: first generation (1962–1966), second generation (1967–1972) and third generation square-body (1973–1987).

What is the most popular Chevrolet K10 to buy?

The 1967–1972 K10 step-side short-bed with the 350 V8 and four-speed is among the most collectible. Unmodified original-paint examples are increasingly rare and valuable, because many K10s were used for daily utility. The 1973–1987 square-body short-bed Fleetside in Cheyenne trim is among the most popular restoration target.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet K10?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet K10s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet K10?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet K10s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the K10. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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