All makes and models

Chevrolet Corvair

The Chevrolet Corvair is America's only rear-engine, air-cooled production car. The Corvair is praised by enthusiasts for its handling and the spirited turbocharged Spyder variant.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Chevrolet Corvair auction results (16)

One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed
Sold for $13,161 on 09/22/26

One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed

1966 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Sport Sedan Project
Sold for $3,001 on 09/01/26

1966 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Sport Sedan Project

No reserve
1966 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Bid to $20,000 on 08/28/26

1966 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Sport Coupe 4-Speed

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible 4-Speed
Sold for $16,585 on 04/15/26

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible 4-Speed

No reserve
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible 4-Speed
Sold for $8,560 on 02/23/26

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible 4-Speed

No reserve
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Turbo Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $14,445 on 11/14/25

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Turbo Coupe 4-Speed

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible
Sold for $12,573 on 11/11/25

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza 900 Convertible
Bid to $8,750 on 06/06/25

1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza 900 Convertible

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible
Sold for $18,104 on 09/18/24

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Sport Coupe
Bid to $9,000 on 08/09/24

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Sport Coupe

1966 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible
Sold for $21,400 on 05/24/24

1966 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible

No reserve
1964 Chevrolet Corvair 500 Coupe
Sold for $6,800 on 05/01/24

1964 Chevrolet Corvair 500 Coupe

No reserve
View all 16Chevron right

Chevrolet Corvair classifieds (2)

1966 Chevrolet Corvair
Asking price $18,500

1966 Chevrolet Corvair

Classified
1964 Chevrolet Corvair
Asking price $24,500

1964 Chevrolet Corvair

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Chevrolet Corvair are there?

There is two generations of the Chevrolet Corvair: first generation (1960–1964) and second generation (1965–1969).

What is the most popular Chevrolet Corvair to buy?

The 1965–69 Corsa Turbocharged coupe with the 180 hp turbo flat-six is the most sought after among enthusiasts. The 1966 Corsa convertible is extremely rare. The early Monza Spyder turbocharged model (1962–1964) is also highly prized for its spirited performance heritage.

Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Corvair?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Corvairs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Corvair?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Corvairs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Corvair. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026