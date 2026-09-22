Chevrolet Corvair
The Chevrolet Corvair is America's only rear-engine, air-cooled production car. The Corvair is praised by enthusiasts for its handling and the spirited turbocharged Spyder variant.
Chevrolet Corvair auction results (16)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed
1966 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Sport Sedan Project
1966 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Sport Coupe 4-Speed
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible 4-Speed
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible 4-Speed
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Turbo Coupe 4-Speed
1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Convertible
1963 Chevrolet Corvair Monza 900 Convertible
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Sport Coupe
1966 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa Convertible
1964 Chevrolet Corvair 500 Coupe
Chevrolet Corvair classifieds (2)
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- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Chevrolet Corvair are there?
There is two generations of the Chevrolet Corvair: first generation (1960–1964) and second generation (1965–1969).
What is the most popular Chevrolet Corvair to buy?
The 1965–69 Corsa Turbocharged coupe with the 180 hp turbo flat-six is the most sought after among enthusiasts. The 1966 Corsa convertible is extremely rare. The early Monza Spyder turbocharged model (1962–1964) is also highly prized for its spirited performance heritage.
Where is the best place to buy a Chevrolet Corvair?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Chevrolet Corvairs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Chevrolet Corvair?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Chevrolet Corvairs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Corvair. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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