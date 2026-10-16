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Cadillac Allante

The Cadillac Allante is a front-wheel-drive luxury roadster with bodywork shipped from Italy by 747 and finished in Detroit. The final 1993 model received the Northstar V8, but production ended that same year.

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Cadillac Allante auction results (16)

43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
Sold for $10,165 on 10/16/26

43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
16k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
Sold for $17,655 on 10/12/26

16k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
1993 Cadillac Allante
Sold for $2,800 on 09/21/26

1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
31-Years-Owned, 30k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
Sold for $11,235 on 08/07/26

31-Years-Owned, 30k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
43k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Allante
Sold for $7,600 on 10/24/25

43k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
17k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
Sold for $18,458 on 10/06/25

17k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante

No reserve
18k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté
Sold for $18,458 on 08/18/25

18k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté

No reserve
36k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté
Sold for $9,095 on 07/15/25

36k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté

38k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté
Sold for $10,700 on 06/19/25

38k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté

No reserve
1992 Cadillac Allanté
Sold for $4,250 on 04/04/25

1992 Cadillac Allanté

No reserve
1992 Cadillac Allanté
Sold for $4,600 on 03/24/25

1992 Cadillac Allanté

No reserve
1993 Cadillac Allanté
Withdrawn on 02/11/25

1993 Cadillac Allanté

No reserve
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Cadillac Allante classifieds (1)

1991 Cadillac Allante
Asking price $4,500

1991 Cadillac Allante

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Cadillac Allante are there?

There was one generation of the Cadillac Allante: first and only generation (1987–1993).

What is the most popular Cadillac Allante to buy?

The 1993 Allante with the Northstar 4.6L V8, the only year it was offered, is by far the most valuable and sought after. Only 4,670 were produced in that final year.

Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Allante?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Allantes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Allante?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Allantes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Allante. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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