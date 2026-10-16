Cadillac Allante
The Cadillac Allante is a front-wheel-drive luxury roadster with bodywork shipped from Italy by 747 and finished in Detroit. The final 1993 model received the Northstar V8, but production ended that same year.
Cadillac Allante auction results (16)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
43k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
16k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
1993 Cadillac Allante
31-Years-Owned, 30k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
43k-Mile 1987 Cadillac Allante
17k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allante
18k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté
36k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté
38k-Mile 1993 Cadillac Allanté
1992 Cadillac Allanté
1992 Cadillac Allanté
1993 Cadillac Allanté
Cadillac Allante classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Cadillac Allante are there?
There was one generation of the Cadillac Allante: first and only generation (1987–1993).
What is the most popular Cadillac Allante to buy?
The 1993 Allante with the Northstar 4.6L V8, the only year it was offered, is by far the most valuable and sought after. Only 4,670 were produced in that final year.
Where is the best place to buy a Cadillac Allante?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Cadillac Allantes. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Cadillac Allante?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Cadillac Allantes. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Allante. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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