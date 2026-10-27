Description

When it revived the Hummer nameplate—now under the GMC umbrella—a few years ago, this big, all-electric off-roader blended classic charm with an exceptionally high-tech powertrain and electrification system. The GMC Hummer uses the automaker's Ultium architecture, allow for rapid charging, quick acceleration, and an exceptionally long range.

Yet the GMC Hummer is hardly a normal EV. Its gargantuan 205-kwh battery pack features a 12-by-12 cell pack layout, and for 2024 GMC added in a 19.2-kwh onboard charger for faster charging times. Models with three electric motors—like this Hummer EV Pickup 3X—can rocket to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds. At the other extreme of its use case, the Hummer EV comes with a four-corner air suspension that, when raised, allows it to crawl over rocks nearly 16 inches tall, and its Crab Walk mode famously turns all four wheels to allow the big Hummer EV to move diagonally.

This '24 Hummer EV 3X Pickup is finished in Afterburner Tintcoat—a $1,225 option when new—over a Lunar Shadow interior, and it offered a 314-mile range estimate when new. The truck was first delivered to David Scott Lee Buick-GMC in Crestview, Florida, and has remained registered in that state. It now shows about 2,950 miles.

This 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment with a laminated window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Finished in Afterburner Tintcoat over Lunar Shadow synthetic leather

Three-motor version

Air ride adaptive suspension

22" wheels

Factory Equipment

Google Built-In with 13.4" screen and navigation

Bose audio system

Three-way climate control

Power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats and steering wheel

Wireless charging panel

Infinity Roof with opaque sky panels

Fixed side steps

Front trunk with power hood

Spray-on bedliner and Multi-Pro tailgate

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup are presented in the gallery.

Ownership History

This 2024 GMC Hummer EV is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

This 2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. You can view the previous listing here. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.