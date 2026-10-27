Auction ended.

2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (115)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 8:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1GT10DDB2RU113509
Mileage indicated2,950 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorAfterburner Tintcoat
Interior colorLunar Shadow

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup—estimated rate $530/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup Test Drive
Play
2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup Walk Around
Play

Description

When it revived the Hummer nameplate—now under the GMC umbrella—a few years ago, this big, all-electric off-roader blended classic charm with an exceptionally high-tech powertrain and electrification system. The GMC Hummer uses the automaker's Ultium architecture, allow for rapid charging, quick acceleration, and an exceptionally long range.

Yet the GMC Hummer is hardly a normal EV. Its gargantuan 205-kwh battery pack features a 12-by-12 cell pack layout, and for 2024 GMC added in a 19.2-kwh onboard charger for faster charging times. Models with three electric motors—like this Hummer EV Pickup 3X—can rocket to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds. At the other extreme of its use case, the Hummer EV comes with a four-corner air suspension that, when raised, allows it to crawl over rocks nearly 16 inches tall, and its Crab Walk mode famously turns all four wheels to allow the big Hummer EV to move diagonally.

This '24 Hummer EV 3X Pickup is finished in Afterburner Tintcoat—a $1,225 option when new—over a Lunar Shadow interior, and it offered a 314-mile range estimate when new. The truck was first delivered to David Scott Lee Buick-GMC in Crestview, Florida, and has remained registered in that state. It now shows about 2,950 miles.

This 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment with a laminated window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Finished in Afterburner Tintcoat over Lunar Shadow synthetic leather

  • Three-motor version

  • Air ride adaptive suspension

  • 22" wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Google Built-In with 13.4" screen and navigation

  • Bose audio system

  • Three-way climate control

  • Power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated front seats

  • Heated rear seats and steering wheel

  • Wireless charging panel

  • Infinity Roof with opaque sky panels

  • Fixed side steps

  • Front trunk with power hood

  • Spray-on bedliner and Multi-Pro tailgate

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup are presented in the gallery.

Ownership History

This 2024 GMC Hummer EV is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

This 2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. You can view the previous listing here. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
dbleeinvest
dbleeinvest
$64,200
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM UTC
Bids42
Views6,029

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:51 PM
$60,000bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 7:48 PM
$59,500bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:46 PM
$59,000bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 7:43 PM
$58,000bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:38 PM
$57,500bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 7:35 PM
$56,500bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:35 PM
$56,000bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 7:32 PM
$55,000bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:31 PM
$54,500bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 7:29 PM
$53,500bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:28 PM
$53,000bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 7:27 PM
$52,100bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 7:12 PM
$51,555bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 6:07 PM
$50,500bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 6:06 PM
$50,000bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 6:03 PM
$47,500bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 5:56 PM
$47,000bid placed 
Westshore's avatar
Westshore
Oct 27 at 4:08 PM
$45,500bid placed 
TM_1fonzg's avatar
TM_1fonzg
Oct 27 at 3:54 PM
$45,250bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 3:30 PM
$45,000bid placed 
EddieCox_p8y9's avatar
EddieCox_p8y9
Oct 27 at 2:48 PM
$44,000bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 12:12 PM
$43,000bid placed 
Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Oct 27 at 12:11 PM
$42,000bid placed 
TXusmc's avatar
TXusmc
Oct 27 at 2:35 AM
$41,750bid placed 
dbleeinvest's avatar
dbleeinvest
Oct 27 at 1:04 AM
$41,500bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Oct 25 at 12:57 PM
$40,850bid placed 
Jm_vj52jj's avatar
Jm_vj52jj
Oct 24 at 5:29 AM
$40,600bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Oct 21 at 8:47 PM
$40,250bid placed 
AUTOBALMDZ's avatar
AUTOBALMDZ
Oct 20 at 6:38 PM
$40,000bid placed 
km_gznbea's avatar
km_gznbea
Oct 20 at 2:36 AM
$31,000bid placed 
km_gznbea's avatar
km_gznbea
Oct 20 at 12:28 AM
$30,500bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Oct 19 at 12:36 AM
$30,250bid placed 
VICED's avatar
VICED
Oct 18 at 2:47 AM
$30,000bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Oct 16 at 3:23 PM
$26,000bid placed 
MarkAwad_idak's avatar
MarkAwad_idak
Oct 16 at 3:03 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Brokerman3's avatar
Brokerman3
Oct 16 at 3:02 PM
$15,000bid placed 
MarkAwad_idak's avatar
MarkAwad_idak
Oct 16 at 2:47 PM
$10,250bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Oct 16 at 1:55 AM
$10,000bid placed 
Mchase84's avatar
Mchase84
Oct 15 at 6:46 PM
$4,500bid placed 
Trauto's avatar
Trauto
Oct 15 at 5:50 PM
$2,500bid placed 
Trauto's avatar
Trauto
Oct 15 at 5:49 PM
$1,000bid placed 
KF3's avatar
KF3
Oct 15 at 5:42 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026