Burnyzz

Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

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Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."

Active auctions (17)

1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Hardtop 390 4-Speed
4 daysBid $23,950

1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Hardtop 390 4-Speed

No reserve
5k-Mile 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible
4 daysBid $52,000

5k-Mile 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible

No reserve
Modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
4 daysBid $52,722

Modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

1980 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed
4 daysBid $15,000

1980 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed

No reserve
1989 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
4 daysBid $9,000

1989 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

No reserve
186-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
4 daysBid $19,000

186-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

427-Powered, IRS-Equipped 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
4 daysBid $51,000

427-Powered, IRS-Equipped 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat
4 daysBid $7,250

1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat

No reserve
LS7-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
4 daysBid $75,500

LS7-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

1978 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed
4 daysBid $18,000

1978 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed

No reserve
Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
4 daysBid $32,000

Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Modified 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
4 daysBid $9,000

Modified 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
4 daysBid $8,000

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
19k-Mile Supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51
4 daysBid $41,250

19k-Mile Supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

No reserve
Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed
4 daysBid $19,000

Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed

40k-Mile 2002 Ford Thunderbird
4 daysBid $8,400

40k-Mile 2002 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
41k-Mile 2004 Cadillac XLR
4 daysBid $17,500

41k-Mile 2004 Cadillac XLR

No reserve

Results (93)

186-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
Bid to $36,250 on 04/29/26

186-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack
Sold for $46,010 on 04/29/26

3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack

No reserve
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Sold for $8,854 on 04/29/26

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Modified 1972 Chevrolet C10 4x4
Bid to $47,000 on 04/29/26

Modified 1972 Chevrolet C10 4x4

V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe
Sold for $19,528 on 04/29/26

V8-Powered 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe Coupe

No reserve
1979 Austin Mini Convertible Conversion
Sold for $19,795 on 04/29/26

1979 Austin Mini Convertible Conversion

No reserve
Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet C10 Stepside 454
Sold for $24,396 on 04/29/26

Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet C10 Stepside 454

No reserve
6.2-Powered 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6-Speed
Sold for $14,713 on 04/29/26

6.2-Powered 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6-Speed

No reserve
V8-Powered 1979 Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser
Sold for $32,100 on 04/29/26

V8-Powered 1979 Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser

No reserve
1970 Oldsmobile 442 Holiday Coupe 3-Speed
Sold for $49,167 on 04/29/26

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Holiday Coupe 3-Speed

No reserve
2022 RAM 1500 TRX Ignition Edition
Sold for $65,805 on 04/29/26

2022 RAM 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

No reserve
1951 Ford Victoria 3-Speed
Sold for $14,213 on 04/29/26

1951 Ford Victoria 3-Speed

No reserve
50k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition Coupe
Sold for $10,219 on 04/29/26

50k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition Coupe

No reserve
1989 Suzuki Carry 4WD
Sold for $6,277 on 04/29/26

1989 Suzuki Carry 4WD

No reserve
1972 De Tomaso Pantera
Sold for $90,950 on 04/29/26

1972 De Tomaso Pantera

No reserve
1970 Fiat 500L
Sold for $9,898 on 04/29/26

1970 Fiat 500L

No reserve
Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Bid to $62,000 on 03/30/26

Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

1937 Ford Tudor Sedan "Humpback" Hot Rod
Sold for $17,655 on 03/30/26

1937 Ford Tudor Sedan "Humpback" Hot Rod

No reserve
40k-Mile 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition
Sold for $22,470 on 03/30/26

40k-Mile 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 50th Anniversary Edition

No reserve
Award-Winning 1967 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT Hardtop 390 4-Speed
Sold for $48,150 on 03/30/26

Award-Winning 1967 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT Hardtop 390 4-Speed

No reserve
1978 Jeep CJ-7
Sold for $27,018 on 03/30/26

1978 Jeep CJ-7

No reserve
1999 AM General Hummer Open Top
Sold for $59,385 on 03/30/26

1999 AM General Hummer Open Top

No reserve
754-Mile 427-Powered 2015 Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster
Sold for $51,360 on 03/30/26

754-Mile 427-Powered 2015 Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster

No reserve
455-Powered 1967 Buick GS 400 Convertible
Sold for $43,870 on 03/30/26

455-Powered 1967 Buick GS 400 Convertible

No reserve
Fuel-Injected 496-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $60,990 on 03/30/26

Fuel-Injected 496-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Sport Coupe 4-Speed

No reserve
3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack
Sold for $32,368 on 03/30/26

3k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Scat Pack

No reserve
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Sold for $10,165 on 03/30/26

1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed
Sold for $64,201 on 03/30/26

383-Powered 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-Door Sedan 4-Speed

No reserve
1 of 5 796-Mile 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle
Sold for $48,150 on 03/30/26

1 of 5 796-Mile 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle

No reserve
10k-Mile 1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged
Sold for $155,150 on 03/30/26

10k-Mile 1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged

1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop
Sold for $56,710 on 03/30/26

1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop

No reserve
35k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack
Sold for $32,100 on 02/26/26

35k-Mile 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

No reserve
7k-Mile Supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT
Sold for $53,500 on 02/26/26

7k-Mile Supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT

1973 Pontiac LeMans Sport GTO 455
Sold for $25,948 on 02/26/26

1973 Pontiac LeMans Sport GTO 455

No reserve
729-Mile Modified 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat BMF1000 6-Speed
Bid to $44,700 on 02/26/26

729-Mile Modified 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat BMF1000 6-Speed

454-Powered 1963 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Custom
Sold for $37,450 on 02/26/26

454-Powered 1963 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Custom

No reserve
9,843-Mile 1979 Mercury Cougar XR-7
Sold for $14,445 on 02/26/26

9,843-Mile 1979 Mercury Cougar XR-7

No reserve
1980 Toyota Bandeirante Land Cruiser
Sold for $34,775 on 02/26/26

1980 Toyota Bandeirante Land Cruiser

No reserve
Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Bid to $65,000 on 02/26/26

Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Tri-Power-Equipped 1964 Pontiac LeMans GTO Convertible 4-Speed
Sold for $42,800 on 02/26/26

Tri-Power-Equipped 1964 Pontiac LeMans GTO Convertible 4-Speed

No reserve
9k-Mile 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
Sold for $56,175 on 02/26/26

9k-Mile 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

No reserve
455-Powered 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Tribute
Sold for $46,278 on 02/26/26

455-Powered 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Tribute

No reserve
289-Powered 1926 Ford T-Bucket Hot Rod
Sold for $17,655 on 02/26/26

289-Powered 1926 Ford T-Bucket Hot Rod

No reserve
Dealer MSO 1,900-Mile 2004 Chevrolet SSR
Sold for $38,520 on 01/29/26

Dealer MSO 1,900-Mile 2004 Chevrolet SSR

No reserve
40k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Sold for $31,565 on 01/29/26

40k-Mile 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Modified 2022 Can-Am Defender Max X MR
Sold for $32,100 on 01/29/26

Modified 2022 Can-Am Defender Max X MR

No reserve
Modified 2021 Can-Am Outlander X MR
Sold for $10,699 on 01/29/26

Modified 2021 Can-Am Outlander X MR

No reserve
2002 Hummer H1 Wagon
Sold for $64,735 on 01/29/26

2002 Hummer H1 Wagon

No reserve
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