Burnyzz
Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."
Burnyzz was founded in 2010 and has grown into an entire city block of everything automotive. Affectionately known as “Hot Rod Heaven” thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, Burnyzz is a 100,000sq ft auto sales showroom and classic car restoration shop, auto detailing, a high-tech service center. Owned by NHRA Top Fuel driver Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie, Burnyzz motto is "Quality over Quantity, every time."
Active auctions (17)
- Ending soon
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL Hardtop 390 4-Speed
5k-Mile 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible
Modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
1980 Jeep CJ-7 4-Speed
1989 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
186-Mile 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
427-Powered, IRS-Equipped 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
1987 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat
LS7-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
1978 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed
Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Modified 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
19k-Mile Supercharged 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51
Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed
40k-Mile 2002 Ford Thunderbird
41k-Mile 2004 Cadillac XLR
Results (93)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price