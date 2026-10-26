Description

When the sixth-generation Camaro bowed out after the 2024 model year, it left the supercharged ZL1 as its last and most potent word. Built on GM's lightweight Alpha platform, the ZL1 used the 6.2L LT4 V8 also found in the Corvette Z06 of the period, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque, and buyers could still choose a six-speed manual with Active Rev Match instead of the 10-speed automatic. Magnetic Ride Control, an electronic limited-slip differential, Brembo six-piston front brakes, extra-capacity cooling, and 20" forged wheels gave the ZL1 track-day capability as well as straight-line speed. Production at Lansing Grand River Assembly ended in December 2023, closing out the sixth generation.

This ZL1 Coupe is finished in Sharkskin Metallic over Jet Black with Red Accents and pairs the LT4 V8 with the six-speed manual transmission. According to its window sticker, it was delivered to Key Motors of South Burlington in South Burlington, Vermont, and was acquired by the seller earlier this year.

Standard equipment includes Recaro front bucket seats, a head-up display, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, and a dual-mode exhaust. The odometer now shows approximately 3,600 miles.

This 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is now offered with manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final model year of Camaro production

Supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8 rated at 650 horsepower

Six-speed manual transmission

Sharkskin Metallic over Jet Black with Red Accents

Recaro front bucket seats and head-up display

Approximately 3,600 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the digital window sticker include the following:

Electronic limited-slip differential

Magnetic Ride Control

Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers

Extra-capacity cooling system

Dual-mode exhaust

Driver Mode Selector

20" dark graphite painted forged aluminum wheels

HID headlamps with LED signature lighting

Heated and ventilated front seats

Spectrum interior lighting

Illuminated sill plates

Rear camera mirror

Head-up display

8" driver information center

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus with 8" touchscreen

Bose premium audio system

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

May 2026: Cabin air filter replaced; engine oil and filter changed at 3,334 miles

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in June 2026. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Vermont and North Carolina.

Included Items