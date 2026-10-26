3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
When the sixth-generation Camaro bowed out after the 2024 model year, it left the supercharged ZL1 as its last and most potent word. Built on GM's lightweight Alpha platform, the ZL1 used the 6.2L LT4 V8 also found in the Corvette Z06 of the period, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque, and buyers could still choose a six-speed manual with Active Rev Match instead of the 10-speed automatic. Magnetic Ride Control, an electronic limited-slip differential, Brembo six-piston front brakes, extra-capacity cooling, and 20" forged wheels gave the ZL1 track-day capability as well as straight-line speed. Production at Lansing Grand River Assembly ended in December 2023, closing out the sixth generation.
This ZL1 Coupe is finished in Sharkskin Metallic over Jet Black with Red Accents and pairs the LT4 V8 with the six-speed manual transmission. According to its window sticker, it was delivered to Key Motors of South Burlington in South Burlington, Vermont, and was acquired by the seller earlier this year.
Standard equipment includes Recaro front bucket seats, a head-up display, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, and a dual-mode exhaust. The odometer now shows approximately 3,600 miles.
This 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is now offered with manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Final model year of Camaro production
Supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8 rated at 650 horsepower
Six-speed manual transmission
Sharkskin Metallic over Jet Black with Red Accents
Recaro front bucket seats and head-up display
Approximately 3,600 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the digital window sticker include the following:
Electronic limited-slip differential
Magnetic Ride Control
Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers
Extra-capacity cooling system
Dual-mode exhaust
Driver Mode Selector
20" dark graphite painted forged aluminum wheels
HID headlamps with LED signature lighting
Heated and ventilated front seats
Spectrum interior lighting
Illuminated sill plates
Rear camera mirror
Head-up display
8" driver information center
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus with 8" touchscreen
Bose premium audio system
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
May 2026: Cabin air filter replaced; engine oil and filter changed at 3,334 miles
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in June 2026. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Vermont and North Carolina.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.