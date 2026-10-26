Auction ended.

3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed

Bid to $63,500 on 10/26/26
Result
3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1FJ1R67R0112062
Mileage indicated3,600 Miles
LocationWeaverville, North Carolina
EngineSupercharged 6.2L LT4 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSharkskin Metallic
Interior colorJet Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-Walk around
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2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-Interior
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2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-Engine Start Up
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2024-Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-Engine Bay
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Description

When the sixth-generation Camaro bowed out after the 2024 model year, it left the supercharged ZL1 as its last and most potent word. Built on GM's lightweight Alpha platform, the ZL1 used the 6.2L LT4 V8 also found in the Corvette Z06 of the period, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque, and buyers could still choose a six-speed manual with Active Rev Match instead of the 10-speed automatic. Magnetic Ride Control, an electronic limited-slip differential, Brembo six-piston front brakes, extra-capacity cooling, and 20" forged wheels gave the ZL1 track-day capability as well as straight-line speed. Production at Lansing Grand River Assembly ended in December 2023, closing out the sixth generation.

This ZL1 Coupe is finished in Sharkskin Metallic over Jet Black with Red Accents and pairs the LT4 V8 with the six-speed manual transmission. According to its window sticker, it was delivered to Key Motors of South Burlington in South Burlington, Vermont, and was acquired by the seller earlier this year.

Standard equipment includes Recaro front bucket seats, a head-up display, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, and a dual-mode exhaust. The odometer now shows approximately 3,600 miles.

This 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is now offered with manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Final model year of Camaro production

  • Supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8 rated at 650 horsepower

  • Six-speed manual transmission

  • Sharkskin Metallic over Jet Black with Red Accents

  • Recaro front bucket seats and head-up display

  • Approximately 3,600 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the digital window sticker include the following:

  • Electronic limited-slip differential

  • Magnetic Ride Control

  • Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers

  • Extra-capacity cooling system

  • Dual-mode exhaust

  • Driver Mode Selector

  • 20" dark graphite painted forged aluminum wheels

  • HID headlamps with LED signature lighting

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Spectrum interior lighting

  • Illuminated sill plates

  • Rear camera mirror

  • Head-up display

  • 8" driver information center

  • Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus with 8" touchscreen

  • Bose premium audio system

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • May 2026: Cabin air filter replaced; engine oil and filter changed at 3,334 miles

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in June 2026. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Vermont and North Carolina.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional documents

Digital Window Sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe 6-Speed

Last bid
JM_5cs1u7
JM_5cs1u7
$63,500
Seller
JF_1967
JF_1967
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids20
Views21,616

Comments & bids

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JM_5cs1u7's avatar
JM_5cs1u7
Oct 26 at 5:07 PM
$63,500bid placed 
Smokey19's avatar
Smokey19
Oct 26 at 2:59 PM
$63,000bid placed 
Smokey19's avatar
Smokey19
Oct 26 at 12:54 PM
$60,000bid placed 
JD2024's avatar
JD2024
Oct 26 at 12:44 PM
$57,500bid placed 
Smokey19's avatar
Smokey19
Oct 26 at 12:39 PM
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JD2024's avatar
JD2024
Oct 26 at 12:08 PM
$55,000bid placed 
JM_5cs1u7's avatar
JM_5cs1u7
Oct 26 at 11:21 AM
$54,500bid placed 
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Mitten_Classics
Oct 25 at 12:29 PM
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DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Oct 25 at 5:36 AM
$52,000bid placed 
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Mitten_Classics
Oct 25 at 2:10 AM
$50,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Oct 25 at 1:52 AM
$47,000bid placed 
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Mitten_Classics
Oct 25 at 1:50 AM
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DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Oct 21 at 10:52 AM
$45,000bid placed 
JM_5cs1u7's avatar
JM_5cs1u7
Oct 16 at 7:09 PM
$40,250bid placed 
JD2024's avatar
JD2024
Oct 16 at 2:17 AM
$40,000bid placed 
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Jeremyslar1
Oct 16 at 2:10 AM
$26,000bid placed 
JD2024's avatar
JD2024
Oct 14 at 2:49 AM
$25,000bid placed 
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ToddBretzlaff
Oct 13 at 10:14 PM
$11,000bid placed 
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Freightdawgs
Oct 13 at 9:18 PM
$10,250bid placed 
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ToddBretzlaff
Oct 12 at 2:57 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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