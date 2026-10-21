6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Dodge launched the modern Challenger for 2008 as a retro-styled answer to its 1970 namesake, and over 16 model years it grew into one of the most powerful muscle cars ever sold. For 2023, Dodge announced the end of the line, fitting every Challenger with a "Last Call" underhood plaque. The T/A package revived the name of the 1970 Challenger T/A, built to homologate Dodge's Trans-Am racer, and paired a satin black hood and roof, functional hood scoop, Mopar cold-air intake, and illuminated Air-Catcher headlamps with the 392 Hemi. Rated at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque, the 6.4L V8 could be paired with a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission. Adding the Widebody package brought fender flares that widened the car by 3.5 inches, along with a competition suspension, adaptive dampers, Brembo six-piston front brakes, and 20" x 11" wheels on 305-section tires.
This Challenger T/A 392 was built to the seller's order and delivered to Helfman River Oaks Chrysler Jeep in Houston, Texas. It is finished in Pitch Black over black Alcantara and Nappa leather with T/A embroidery and is equipped with the Widebody package, the six-speed manual transmission, and the Plus, Carbon/Suede Interior, and Harman Kardon Audio packages. It also has a power sunroof, the SRT performance spoiler, Uconnect 4C navigation, and a Mopar front strut tower brace.
The seller has since fitted a Barton short-throw shifter and a rear strut tower brace. The most recent servicing was in June 2026, and the odometer now shows approximately 6,300 miles.
This 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 is now offered with its original window sticker, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
T/A package with 6.4L 392 Hemi V8 and six-speed manual transmission
R/T Scat Pack Widebody package
Pitch Black over black Alcantara and Nappa leather
Plus, Carbon/Suede Interior, and Harman Kardon Audio packages
"Last Call" underhood plaque
Approximately 6,300 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report listing one owner
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the window sticker include the following:
T/A Package
Alcantara and Nappa leather seats with T/A graphic
White-face instrument cluster
Gloss black instrument cluster trim rings
Cold-air intake system by Mopar
Illuminated Air-Catcher headlamps
Functional hood scoop
Dark R/T Widebody grille badge
T/A bodyside graphic
"392" fender decals
Satin-wrapped roof and decklid
Satin black painted hood
R/T Scat Pack Widebody Package
Brembo six-piston front brake calipers
Performance shift indicator
Widebody fender flares
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Widebody competition suspension
Adaptive damping suspension
20" x 11" split five-spoke low-gloss black wheels
Plus Package
Heated and ventilated front seats
Door trim panels with ambient lighting
Premium-stitched dashboard panel
HID headlamps
Blind-spot and rear cross-path detection
Carbon/Suede Interior Package
Suede headliner
Real carbon fiber interior accents
Harman Kardon Audio Group
Harman Kardon GreenEdge amplifier
18-speaker premium audio system with trunk-mounted subwoofer
Surround sound
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4" touchscreen
Power sunroof
SRT performance spoiler
Front strut tower brace by Mopar
Line lock and launch control with launch assist
Active exhaust system
SRT Performance Pages and configurable drive modes
Modifications
Barton short-throw shifter
Rear strut tower brace
Servicing and Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
June 2026: Engine oil and filter changed and tires rotated at 5,540 miles
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
The seller ordered 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 new. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida.
Included Items
Original window sticker
Manufacturer's literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.