Auction ended.

6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed

Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2C3CDZFJ7PH647642
Mileage indicated6,300 Miles
LocationDeland, Florida
Engine6.4L 392 Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPitch Black
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2023 Dodge Challenger TA Widebody Scat Pack-Walk around
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2023 Dodge Challenger TA Widebody Scat Pack-Walk around 2
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2023 Dodge Challenger TA Widebody Scat Pack-Engine Start Up
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2023 Dodge Challenger TA Widebody Scat Pack-Engine Bay
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Description

Dodge launched the modern Challenger for 2008 as a retro-styled answer to its 1970 namesake, and over 16 model years it grew into one of the most powerful muscle cars ever sold. For 2023, Dodge announced the end of the line, fitting every Challenger with a "Last Call" underhood plaque. The T/A package revived the name of the 1970 Challenger T/A, built to homologate Dodge's Trans-Am racer, and paired a satin black hood and roof, functional hood scoop, Mopar cold-air intake, and illuminated Air-Catcher headlamps with the 392 Hemi. Rated at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque, the 6.4L V8 could be paired with a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission. Adding the Widebody package brought fender flares that widened the car by 3.5 inches, along with a competition suspension, adaptive dampers, Brembo six-piston front brakes, and 20" x 11" wheels on 305-section tires.

This Challenger T/A 392 was built to the seller's order and delivered to Helfman River Oaks Chrysler Jeep in Houston, Texas. It is finished in Pitch Black over black Alcantara and Nappa leather with T/A embroidery and is equipped with the Widebody package, the six-speed manual transmission, and the Plus, Carbon/Suede Interior, and Harman Kardon Audio packages. It also has a power sunroof, the SRT performance spoiler, Uconnect 4C navigation, and a Mopar front strut tower brace.

The seller has since fitted a Barton short-throw shifter and a rear strut tower brace. The most recent servicing was in June 2026, and the odometer now shows approximately 6,300 miles.

This 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 is now offered with its original window sticker, manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • T/A package with 6.4L 392 Hemi V8 and six-speed manual transmission

  • R/T Scat Pack Widebody package

  • Pitch Black over black Alcantara and Nappa leather

  • Plus, Carbon/Suede Interior, and Harman Kardon Audio packages

  • "Last Call" underhood plaque

  • Approximately 6,300 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report listing one owner

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include the following:

  • T/A Package

    • Alcantara and Nappa leather seats with T/A graphic

    • White-face instrument cluster

    • Gloss black instrument cluster trim rings

    • Cold-air intake system by Mopar

    • Illuminated Air-Catcher headlamps

    • Functional hood scoop

    • Dark R/T Widebody grille badge

    • T/A bodyside graphic

    • "392" fender decals

    • Satin-wrapped roof and decklid

    • Satin black painted hood

  • R/T Scat Pack Widebody Package

    • Brembo six-piston front brake calipers

    • Performance shift indicator

    • Widebody fender flares

    • Flat-bottom steering wheel

    • Widebody competition suspension

    • Adaptive damping suspension

    • 20" x 11" split five-spoke low-gloss black wheels

  • Plus Package

    • Heated and ventilated front seats

    • Door trim panels with ambient lighting

    • Premium-stitched dashboard panel

    • HID headlamps

    • Blind-spot and rear cross-path detection

  • Carbon/Suede Interior Package

    • Suede headliner

    • Real carbon fiber interior accents

  • Harman Kardon Audio Group

    • Harman Kardon GreenEdge amplifier

    • 18-speaker premium audio system with trunk-mounted subwoofer

    • Surround sound

  • Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4" touchscreen

  • Power sunroof

  • SRT performance spoiler

  • Front strut tower brace by Mopar

  • Line lock and launch control with launch assist

  • Active exhaust system

  • SRT Performance Pages and configurable drive modes

Modifications

  • Barton short-throw shifter

  • Rear strut tower brace

Servicing and Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • June 2026: Engine oil and filter changed and tires rotated at 5,540 miles

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The seller ordered 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 new. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida.

Included Items

  • Original window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

6k-Mile 2023 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody 6-Speed

Sold to
sf_25d8li
sf_25d8li
$50,825
Seller
Brian_Peters
Brian_Peters
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids9
Views10,184

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sf_25d8li
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