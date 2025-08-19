Volkswagen-Powered Dune Buggy
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Berrien Buggy is one of the best-known producers of dune buggy components, including the fiberglass body, floor pan, and tubular chassis seen on this Volkswagen-powered example with an 80" wheelbase.
This dune buggy features a dual-carbureted and air-cooled flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Its fiberglass body wears a red gelcoat finish, while fabric covers its bucket seats with adjustable headrests. The buggy rides on American Racing wheels, which sit in front of a front disc and rear drum braking setup. Additional equipment includes VDO instrumentation, headers, an EMPI exhaust, and a flag, as well as more described below.
Said to have been assembled in 2023, this Volkswagen-powered dune buggy is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Classic two-seat fiberglass dune buggy design
Red gel-coat body with black fabric seating
Air-cooled flat-four with dual carburetors
Four-speed manual transaxle
Equipment
Berrien Nostalgia body and floopan
Optional removable side pods
Unique lockable "glove box" located behind driver's seat for storage of registration papers, wheel lock keys or other items
80" wheelbase tube frame
American Racing 15 × 6 aluminum wheels with flush tire valves
Yokohama tires, 185/60x5 front & 215/60x15 rear
IRS rear suspension, Bilstein shocks, new CV joint axles, new custom brake drums with FORD 5 × 4-1/2" bolt pattern using 10 new NASCAR grade wheel studs with McGuard spline drive lug nuts and wheel locks
VDO instrumentation
Turned metal-look dash
Grant GT steering wheel
All terminals and connectors crimped and soldered where applicable.
1776cc long block with high-performance cam and big valve dual port heads
Dual KADRON carburetors specifically tuned to engine
Custom throttle linkage to minimize throttle variations during engine heat up expansion
Red "dog house" cooling tin with custom fabricated sealing plates to better control air flow
Oil cooler air exit duct
PerTronix electronic ignition
PerTronix Flame Thrower ignition coil
Holley fuel-pressure regulator
Fuel-pressure gauge
Electric fuel pump
Spin-on oil filter adapter
Ceramic-coated merged exhaust system with stainless steel spark arrestor-muffler
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this dune buggy are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 2023 Berrien Nostalgia Buggy is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Included Items
Full convertible top kit with polished aluminum bows and side curtains
Extra billet aluminum mirror mounting bracket for right hand mirror.
Custom Tow Bar and attachment hardware specific to this buggy.
AGM specific battery charger.
Battery mounted pigtail for AGM battery charger.
Spare Buggy Whip lenses - amber and red (no longer available)
Two KADRON carb rebuilding kits
Extra pre-fuel pump filter
Spare throttle and clutch cables
Spare Intake manifold and Valve cover gaskets
Extra set of engine fuel line quick disconnects
Detailed instruction sheets for various component removal/install processes.
Additional Information
This Berrien Nostalgia is titled using a Florida-assigned VIN.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.