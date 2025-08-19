Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Berrien Buggy is one of the best-known producers of dune buggy components, including the fiberglass body, floor pan, and tubular chassis seen on this Volkswagen-powered example with an 80" wheelbase.

This dune buggy features a dual-carbureted and air-cooled flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Its fiberglass body wears a red gelcoat finish, while fabric covers its bucket seats with adjustable headrests. The buggy rides on American Racing wheels, which sit in front of a front disc and rear drum braking setup. Additional equipment includes VDO instrumentation, headers, an EMPI exhaust, and a flag, as well as more described below.

Said to have been assembled in 2023, this Volkswagen-powered dune buggy is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Classic two-seat fiberglass dune buggy design

Red gel-coat body with black fabric seating

Air-cooled flat-four with dual carburetors

Four-speed manual transaxle

Equipment

Berrien Nostalgia body and floopan

Optional removable side pods

Unique lockable "glove box" located behind driver's seat for storage of registration papers, wheel lock keys or other items

80" wheelbase tube frame

American Racing 15 × 6 aluminum wheels with flush tire valves

Yokohama tires, 185/60x5 front & 215/60x15 rear

IRS rear suspension, Bilstein shocks, new CV joint axles, new custom brake drums with FORD 5 × 4-1/2" bolt pattern using 10 new NASCAR grade wheel studs with McGuard spline drive lug nuts and wheel locks

VDO instrumentation

Turned metal-look dash

Grant GT steering wheel

All terminals and connectors crimped and soldered where applicable.

1776cc long block with high-performance cam and big valve dual port heads

Dual KADRON carburetors specifically tuned to engine

Custom throttle linkage to minimize throttle variations during engine heat up expansion

Red "dog house" cooling tin with custom fabricated sealing plates to better control air flow

Oil cooler air exit duct

PerTronix electronic ignition

PerTronix Flame Thrower ignition coil

Holley fuel-pressure regulator

Fuel-pressure gauge

Electric fuel pump

Spin-on oil filter adapter

Ceramic-coated merged exhaust system with stainless steel spark arrestor-muffler

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this dune buggy are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2023 Berrien Nostalgia Buggy is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Included Items

Full convertible top kit with polished aluminum bows and side curtains

Extra billet aluminum mirror mounting bracket for right hand mirror.

Custom Tow Bar and attachment hardware specific to this buggy.

AGM specific battery charger.

Battery mounted pigtail for AGM battery charger.

Spare Buggy Whip lenses - amber and red (no longer available)

Two KADRON carb rebuilding kits

Extra pre-fuel pump filter

Spare throttle and clutch cables

Spare Intake manifold and Valve cover gaskets

Extra set of engine fuel line quick disconnects

Detailed instruction sheets for various component removal/install processes.

Additional Information

This Berrien Nostalgia is titled using a Florida-assigned VIN.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.