Volkswagen-Powered Dune Buggy

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$12,000
Volkswagen-Powered Dune Buggy
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINFLA121554
Mileage indicated110 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine1776cc Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

Volkswagen-Powered Dune Buggy Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Berrien Buggy is one of the best-known producers of dune buggy components, including the fiberglass body, floor pan, and tubular chassis seen on this Volkswagen-powered example with an 80" wheelbase.

This dune buggy features a dual-carbureted and air-cooled flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Its fiberglass body wears a red gelcoat finish, while fabric covers its bucket seats with adjustable headrests. The buggy rides on American Racing wheels, which sit in front of a front disc and rear drum braking setup. Additional equipment includes VDO instrumentation, headers, an EMPI exhaust, and a flag, as well as more described below.

Said to have been assembled in 2023, this Volkswagen-powered dune buggy is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Classic two-seat fiberglass dune buggy design

  • Red gel-coat body with black fabric seating

  • Air-cooled flat-four with dual carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

Equipment

  • Berrien Nostalgia body and floopan

  • Optional removable side pods

  • Unique lockable "glove box" located behind driver's seat for storage of registration papers, wheel lock keys or other items

  • 80" wheelbase tube frame

  • American Racing 15 × 6 aluminum wheels with flush tire valves

  • Yokohama tires, 185/60x5 front & 215/60x15 rear

  • IRS rear suspension, Bilstein shocks, new CV joint axles, new custom brake drums with FORD 5 × 4-1/2" bolt pattern using 10 new NASCAR grade wheel studs with McGuard spline drive lug nuts and wheel locks

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Turned metal-look dash

  • Grant GT steering wheel

  • All terminals and connectors crimped and soldered where applicable.

  • 1776cc long block with high-performance cam and big valve dual port heads

  • Dual KADRON carburetors specifically tuned to engine

  • Custom throttle linkage to minimize throttle variations during engine heat up expansion

  • Red "dog house" cooling tin with custom fabricated sealing plates to better control air flow

  • Oil cooler air exit duct

  • PerTronix electronic ignition

  • PerTronix Flame Thrower ignition coil

  • Holley fuel-pressure regulator

  • Fuel-pressure gauge

  • Electric fuel pump

  • Spin-on oil filter adapter

  • Ceramic-coated merged exhaust system with stainless steel spark arrestor-muffler

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this dune buggy are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2023 Berrien Nostalgia Buggy is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Included Items

  • Full convertible top kit with polished aluminum bows and side curtains

  • Extra billet aluminum mirror mounting bracket for right hand mirror.

  • Custom Tow Bar and attachment hardware specific to this buggy.

  • AGM specific battery charger.

  • Battery mounted pigtail for AGM battery charger.

  • Spare Buggy Whip lenses - amber and red (no longer available)

  • Two KADRON carb rebuilding kits

  • Extra pre-fuel pump filter

  • Spare throttle and clutch cables

  • Spare Intake manifold and Valve cover gaskets

  • Extra set of engine fuel line quick disconnects

  • Detailed instruction sheets for various component removal/install processes.

Additional Information

This Berrien Nostalgia is titled using a Florida-assigned VIN.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Volkswagen-Powered Dune Buggy · No reserve

Current bid
PS_40txji
PS_40txji
$12,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids26
Views7,038

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