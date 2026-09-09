Description

The debut of the all-new R232-generation SL arrived with the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55, a significant departure from its predecessors and the first SL developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG.

Tracing its lineage to the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SL of the 1950s, the SL has long combined luxury grand touring with high-performance engineering. The 2022 SL55 2+2 roadster continued that tradition with a handcrafted 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 469 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Distinguishing the new-generation model from earlier Mercedes SLs, the SL55 adopted a power-operated soft top in place of the previous retractable hardtop and introduced all-wheel drive as standard equipment. Additional advancements included rear-axle steering, and AMG Active Ride Control suspension.

This example, showing just over 6,400 miles, is finished in Opalite White Bright metallic paint with black accents, retractable flush-fit door handles, alloy wheels with Michelin tires, and power-assisted ceramic composite disc brakes. The sports car’s red and black interior is highlighted by red nappa leather upholstery, carbon-fiber trim, an 11.9” portrait-oriented MBUX infotainment touchscreen, and a Burmester surround sound system.

This 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55 is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, warranty and service manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 469 hp and 516 lb-ft. of torque

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed automatic transmission

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

Finished in Opalite White Bright metallic paint (code 885) with black accents

Black power-operated fabric top

Red and black interior with red Nappa leather upholstery and carbon-fiber trim

AMG Performance heated and power-adjustable seats with neck heating

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

AMG-specific Panamericana grille

V8 Biturbo fender badging

AMG Performance alloy wheels with Michelin 305/30ZR21 tires (2022 date codes)

AMG high-performance, power-assisted ceramic composite disc brakes

Retractable flush-fit door handles

AMG Active Ride Control suspension

Rear-axle steering

AMG Performance steering wheel with microfiber grip

2+2 seating

11.9” portrait-oriented MBUX infotainment touchscreen

Burmester surround sound system

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are noted in the provided photos, paint‑meter readings, and videos

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and Georgia. It is currently in Pennsylvania.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Warranty and service manuals

2 key fobs

Additional Information