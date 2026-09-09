Auction ended.

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55

Collectible Classics
Bid to $77,000 on 09/09/26
Result
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINW1KVK8ABXNF008941
Mileage indicated6,500 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine4.0L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The debut of the all-new R232-generation SL arrived with the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55, a significant departure from its predecessors and the first SL developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG.

Tracing its lineage to the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SL of the 1950s, the SL has long combined luxury grand touring with high-performance engineering. The 2022 SL55 2+2 roadster continued that tradition with a handcrafted 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 469 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Distinguishing the new-generation model from earlier Mercedes SLs, the SL55 adopted a power-operated soft top in place of the previous retractable hardtop and introduced all-wheel drive as standard equipment. Additional advancements included rear-axle steering, and AMG Active Ride Control suspension.

This example, showing just over 6,400 miles, is finished in Opalite White Bright metallic paint with black accents, retractable flush-fit door handles, alloy wheels with Michelin tires, and power-assisted ceramic composite disc brakes. The sports car’s red and black interior is highlighted by red nappa leather upholstery, carbon-fiber trim, an 11.9” portrait-oriented MBUX infotainment touchscreen, and a Burmester surround sound system.

This 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55 is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, warranty and service manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 469 hp and 516 lb-ft. of torque

  • AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed automatic transmission

  • AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

  • Finished in Opalite White Bright metallic paint (code 885) with black accents

  • Black power-operated fabric top

  • Red and black interior with red Nappa leather upholstery and carbon-fiber trim

  • AMG Performance heated and power-adjustable seats with neck heating

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • AMG-specific Panamericana grille

  • V8 Biturbo fender badging

  • AMG Performance alloy wheels with Michelin 305/30ZR21 tires (2022 date codes)

  • AMG high-performance, power-assisted ceramic composite disc brakes

  • Retractable flush-fit door handles

  • AMG Active Ride Control suspension

  • Rear-axle steering

  • AMG Performance steering wheel with microfiber grip

  • 2+2 seating

  • 11.9” portrait-oriented MBUX infotainment touchscreen

  • Burmester surround sound system

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are noted in the provided photos, paint‑meter readings, and videos

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and Georgia. It is currently in Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Warranty and service manuals

  • 2 key fobs

Additional Information

  • AMG’s “One Man, One Engine” plaque reads “Handcrafted by Gavin Joppe, Mercedes-AMG Germany”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55

Last bid
CarNut2
CarNut2
$77,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids33
Views29,235

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CarNut2
Sep 9 at 7:01 PM
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