2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
The debut of the all-new R232-generation SL arrived with the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55, a significant departure from its predecessors and the first SL developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG.
Tracing its lineage to the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SL of the 1950s, the SL has long combined luxury grand touring with high-performance engineering. The 2022 SL55 2+2 roadster continued that tradition with a handcrafted 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 469 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Distinguishing the new-generation model from earlier Mercedes SLs, the SL55 adopted a power-operated soft top in place of the previous retractable hardtop and introduced all-wheel drive as standard equipment. Additional advancements included rear-axle steering, and AMG Active Ride Control suspension.
This example, showing just over 6,400 miles, is finished in Opalite White Bright metallic paint with black accents, retractable flush-fit door handles, alloy wheels with Michelin tires, and power-assisted ceramic composite disc brakes. The sports car’s red and black interior is highlighted by red nappa leather upholstery, carbon-fiber trim, an 11.9” portrait-oriented MBUX infotainment touchscreen, and a Burmester surround sound system.
This 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL55 is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, warranty and service manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 469 hp and 516 lb-ft. of torque
AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed automatic transmission
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive
Finished in Opalite White Bright metallic paint (code 885) with black accents
Black power-operated fabric top
Red and black interior with red Nappa leather upholstery and carbon-fiber trim
AMG Performance heated and power-adjustable seats with neck heating
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
AMG-specific Panamericana grille
V8 Biturbo fender badging
AMG Performance alloy wheels with Michelin 305/30ZR21 tires (2022 date codes)
AMG high-performance, power-assisted ceramic composite disc brakes
Retractable flush-fit door handles
AMG Active Ride Control suspension
Rear-axle steering
AMG Performance steering wheel with microfiber grip
2+2 seating
11.9” portrait-oriented MBUX infotainment touchscreen
Burmester surround sound system
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are noted in the provided photos, paint‑meter readings, and videos
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and Georgia. It is currently in Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Warranty and service manuals
2 key fobs
Additional Information
AMG’s “One Man, One Engine” plaque reads “Handcrafted by Gavin Joppe, Mercedes-AMG Germany”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.