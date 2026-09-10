Description

The current-generation Mercedes-AMG SL (R232) marks a significant evolution of one of Mercedes-Benz’s most iconic nameplates. Developed from the ground up by AMG, the seventh-generation SL ditched the outgoing model's folding hardtop for a lighter weight soft top, advanced 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, and potent AMG-massaged power backed up by a sport-oriented suspension.

This 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 factory rated at 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. This example is finished in Cirrus Silver Metallic with a Sienna Brown and Black nappa leather interior. Factory equipment includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, high-performance composite braking system, multi-contour heated and ventilated front seats, front-axle lift, and more as described below and in the included window sticker.

Purchased new by the seller through Mercedes-Benz of Latham in New York, this SL63 now shows approximately 2,500 miles.

This low-millage Mercedes-AMG SL63 is now offered with a window sticker and owner's manuals, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights:

Twin-turbo 4.0L V8 and nine-speed automatic transmission

Cirrus Silver Metallic over Sienna Brown/Black nappa leather

Retractable black soft top

Window sticker and service records included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Some highlights include:

AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather

AMG Forged cross spoke wheels, silver

Multi-contour front seats with massage, heating and ventilation

Burmeister high-end 3D sound system

Driver Assistance Package Active steering assist Active blind spot assist Active lane change assist

Front axle lift system

AMG drive unit steering wheel buttons

Active LED headlights

Head-up display

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Creases on the driver’s seat bottom

Servicing

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Fuel pump replaced in 2024 under factory recall

Highlights from the accompanying service records include the following:

April 2026:

Battery replaced

Flex-B service Oil change & filter change; air filter replacement; brake fluid flush



March 2024:

Oil and filter change

Ownership History

This SL63 was acquired new by the seller from Mercedes-Benz of Latham in New York. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history.

Included Items