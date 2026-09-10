Auction ended.

One-Owner, 2,500-Mile 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63

Sold for on 09/10/26
Result
One-Owner, 2,500-Mile 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINW1KVK8BB3NF004471
Mileage indicated2,500 Miles
LocationBallston Lake, New York
EngineTwin-Turbo 4.0L V8
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCirrus Silver Metallic
Interior colorSienna Brown/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The current-generation Mercedes-AMG SL (R232) marks a significant evolution of one of Mercedes-Benz’s most iconic nameplates. Developed from the ground up by AMG, the seventh-generation SL ditched the outgoing model's folding hardtop for a lighter weight soft top, advanced 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, and potent AMG-massaged power backed up by a sport-oriented suspension.

This 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 factory rated at 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. This example is finished in Cirrus Silver Metallic with a Sienna Brown and Black nappa leather interior. Factory equipment includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, high-performance composite braking system, multi-contour heated and ventilated front seats, front-axle lift, and more as described below and in the included window sticker.

Purchased new by the seller through Mercedes-Benz of Latham in New York, this SL63 now shows approximately 2,500 miles.

This low-millage Mercedes-AMG SL63 is now offered with a window sticker and owner's manuals, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights:

  • Twin-turbo 4.0L V8 and nine-speed automatic transmission

  • Cirrus Silver Metallic over Sienna Brown/Black nappa leather

  • Retractable black soft top

  • Window sticker and service records included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Some highlights include:

  • AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather

  • AMG Forged cross spoke wheels, silver

  • Multi-contour front seats with massage, heating and ventilation

  • Burmeister high-end 3D sound system

  • Driver Assistance Package

    • Active steering assist

    • Active blind spot assist

    • Active lane change assist

  • Front axle lift system

  • AMG drive unit steering wheel buttons

  • Active LED headlights

  • Head-up display

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Creases on the driver’s seat bottom

Servicing

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Fuel pump replaced in 2024 under factory recall

Highlights from the accompanying service records include the following:

April 2026:

  • Battery replaced

  • Flex-B service

    • Oil change & filter change; air filter replacement; brake fluid flush

March 2024:

  • Oil and filter change

Ownership History

This SL63 was acquired new by the seller from Mercedes-Benz of Latham in New York. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history.

Included Items

  • Original window sticker

  • Service records

  • Owners manual's

  • Two key fobs

  • Mercedes-branded trickle charger and jumper cables

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 2,500-Mile 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63

Sold to
Bentley8
Bentley8
$107,000
Seller
Loser
Loser
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids36
Views23,061

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