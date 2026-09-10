One-Owner, 2,500-Mile 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The current-generation Mercedes-AMG SL (R232) marks a significant evolution of one of Mercedes-Benz’s most iconic nameplates. Developed from the ground up by AMG, the seventh-generation SL ditched the outgoing model's folding hardtop for a lighter weight soft top, advanced 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, and potent AMG-massaged power backed up by a sport-oriented suspension.
This 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 factory rated at 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. This example is finished in Cirrus Silver Metallic with a Sienna Brown and Black nappa leather interior. Factory equipment includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, high-performance composite braking system, multi-contour heated and ventilated front seats, front-axle lift, and more as described below and in the included window sticker.
Purchased new by the seller through Mercedes-Benz of Latham in New York, this SL63 now shows approximately 2,500 miles.
This low-millage Mercedes-AMG SL63 is now offered with a window sticker and owner's manuals, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.
Highlights:
Twin-turbo 4.0L V8 and nine-speed automatic transmission
Cirrus Silver Metallic over Sienna Brown/Black nappa leather
Retractable black soft top
Window sticker and service records included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Some highlights include:
AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather
AMG Forged cross spoke wheels, silver
Multi-contour front seats with massage, heating and ventilation
Burmeister high-end 3D sound system
Driver Assistance Package
Active steering assist
Active blind spot assist
Active lane change assist
Front axle lift system
AMG drive unit steering wheel buttons
Active LED headlights
Head-up display
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Creases on the driver’s seat bottom
Servicing
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Fuel pump replaced in 2024 under factory recall
Highlights from the accompanying service records include the following:
April 2026:
Battery replaced
Flex-B service
Oil change & filter change; air filter replacement; brake fluid flush
March 2024:
Oil and filter change
Ownership History
This SL63 was acquired new by the seller from Mercedes-Benz of Latham in New York. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history.
Included Items
Original window sticker
Service records
Owners manual's
Two key fobs
Mercedes-branded trickle charger and jumper cables
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.