2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:30 PM UTC
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Description
The Wrangler Rubicon 392 arrived as the most powerful factory Wrangler ever offered, dropping a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 into the Rubicon's off-road-focused chassis alongside 35-inch tires, a beefed-up suspension, and reinforced axles. The combination gave Jeep's flagship off-roader genuine muscle-car acceleration without sacrificing its trail credentials.
This ’21 Rubicon 392 is a one-owner example purchased new through Lochmandy Motors in Elkhart, Indiana, and is finished in Sarge Green Clear-Coat over a black leather-trimmed interior, now showing just over 27,000 miles.
The factory window sticker notes that the truck was fitted from the factory with the Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package, Customer Preferred Package 27X, the Trailer-Tow Package, a solid Sunbonnet top, and an integrated off-road camera.
The truck has been fitted with Rock Slide Engineering power side steps and a Fox steering stabilizer, and 37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T tires replace the stock 35s.
This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the consigning dealer with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title.
Highlights
One owner from new
Sarge Green over black leather
6.4L Hemi V8 with 8-speed automatic
Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package
37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires
Approximately 27,400 miles shown
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the window sticker include (see gallery for full details):
2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system
Tru-Lok front and rear locking axles
Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package
Jack spacer by Mopar
4.56 rear axle ratio
35-inch tire Rubicon 392 suspension
17x8.0-inch bronze beadlock-capable wheels
Tire relocation kit and hinge-gate reinforcement by Mopar
Body-color 3-piece hard top and solid Sunbonnet top by Mopar
Leather-trimmed, heated front seats
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display and Alpine premium audio
Corning Gorilla Glass windshield
Integrated off-road camera
ParkView rear back-up camera and ParkSense rear park-assist
Trailer-tow package with receiver hitch
Modifications
37” Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires with 2021 date codes
Rock Slide Engineering power side steps
Fox steering stabilizer
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that a 10-year/75,000 mile warranty is transferable to the winning bidder. Please see the seller provided documents in the gallery for details and eligibility.
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various wear consistent with mileage and use
Surface corrosion is visible on some undercarriage components
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists this Jeep as a one-owner vehicle, purchased new in 2021 through Lochmandy Motors in Elkhart, Indiana, and has been registered in Indiana.
Included Items
Window sticker
Two key fobs
Additional Information
Disclaimer: Due to Indiana law, the selling dealer is required to collect sales tax and registration fees from the winning bidder if they plan to register the car in Indiana. This car is being sold on dealer consignment.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.