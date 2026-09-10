2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

$42,250
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (203)

Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C4JJXSJ2MW822818
Mileage indicated27,400 Miles
LocationSouth Bend, Indiana
Engine392ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorSarge Green
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Walkaround
Play
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Start Up and Drive
Play

Description

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 arrived as the most powerful factory Wrangler ever offered, dropping a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 into the Rubicon's off-road-focused chassis alongside 35-inch tires, a beefed-up suspension, and reinforced axles. The combination gave Jeep's flagship off-roader genuine muscle-car acceleration without sacrificing its trail credentials.

This ’21 Rubicon 392 is a one-owner example purchased new through Lochmandy Motors in Elkhart, Indiana, and is finished in Sarge Green Clear-Coat over a black leather-trimmed interior, now showing just over 27,000 miles.

The factory window sticker notes that the truck was fitted from the factory with the Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package, Customer Preferred Package 27X, the Trailer-Tow Package, a solid Sunbonnet top, and an integrated off-road camera.

The truck has been fitted with Rock Slide Engineering power side steps and a Fox steering stabilizer, and 37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T tires replace the stock 35s.

This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the consigning dealer with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

  • One owner from new

  • Sarge Green over black leather

  • 6.4L Hemi V8 with 8-speed automatic

  • Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package

  • 37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires

  • Approximately 27,400 miles shown

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include (see gallery for full details):

  • 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system

  • Tru-Lok front and rear locking axles

  • Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package

    • Jack spacer by Mopar

    • 4.56 rear axle ratio

    • 35-inch tire Rubicon 392 suspension

    • 17x8.0-inch bronze beadlock-capable wheels

    • Tire relocation kit and hinge-gate reinforcement by Mopar

  • Body-color 3-piece hard top and solid Sunbonnet top by Mopar

  • Leather-trimmed, heated front seats

  • Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display and Alpine premium audio

  • Corning Gorilla Glass windshield

  • Integrated off-road camera

  • ParkView rear back-up camera and ParkSense rear park-assist

  • Trailer-tow package with receiver hitch

Modifications

  • 37” Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires with 2021 date codes

  • Rock Slide Engineering power side steps

  • Fox steering stabilizer

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that a 10-year/75,000 mile warranty is transferable to the winning bidder. Please see the seller provided documents in the gallery for details and eligibility.

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various wear consistent with mileage and use

  • Surface corrosion is visible on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists this Jeep as a one-owner vehicle, purchased new in 2021 through Lochmandy Motors in Elkhart, Indiana, and has been registered in Indiana.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Two key fobs

Additional Information

Disclaimer: Due to Indiana law, the selling dealer is required to collect sales tax and registration fees from the winning bidder if they plan to register the car in Indiana. This car is being sold on dealer consignment.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

Current bid
karmaniac
karmaniac
$42,250
Seller
Teddy-Pieper
Teddy-Pieper
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:30 PM UTC
Bids19
Views5,206

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

karmaniac's avatar
karmaniac
Sep 10 at 6:30 PM
$42,250bid placed 
PSC92879's avatar
PSC92879
Sep 10 at 4:06 PM
$42,000bid placed 
karmaniac's avatar
karmaniac
Sep 10 at 11:56 AM
$39,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 10 at 9:27 AM
$39,250bid placed 
karmaniac's avatar
karmaniac
Sep 10 at 3:30 AM
$39,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 10 at 2:22 AM
$38,550bid placed 
karmaniac's avatar
karmaniac
Sep 9 at 11:23 PM
$38,300bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Sep 8 at 12:10 AM
$37,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 5 at 4:09 PM
$36,500bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 4 at 4:55 PM
$35,750bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 4 at 3:07 PM
$35,500bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Sep 2 at 12:44 PM
$35,000bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 2 at 2:04 AM
$28,250bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Sep 1 at 5:40 PM
$28,000bid placed 
aw8888's avatar
aw8888
Sep 1 at 4:51 PM
$25,250bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Aug 29 at 2:10 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Bidder8's avatar
Bidder8
Aug 28 at 8:14 PM
$5,250bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Aug 28 at 4:05 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Bidder8's avatar
Bidder8
Aug 27 at 11:24 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026