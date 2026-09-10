Description

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 arrived as the most powerful factory Wrangler ever offered, dropping a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 into the Rubicon's off-road-focused chassis alongside 35-inch tires, a beefed-up suspension, and reinforced axles. The combination gave Jeep's flagship off-roader genuine muscle-car acceleration without sacrificing its trail credentials.

This ’21 Rubicon 392 is a one-owner example purchased new through Lochmandy Motors in Elkhart, Indiana, and is finished in Sarge Green Clear-Coat over a black leather-trimmed interior, now showing just over 27,000 miles.

The factory window sticker notes that the truck was fitted from the factory with the Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package, Customer Preferred Package 27X, the Trailer-Tow Package, a solid Sunbonnet top, and an integrated off-road camera.

The truck has been fitted with Rock Slide Engineering power side steps and a Fox steering stabilizer, and 37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T tires replace the stock 35s.

This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 is now offered by the seller on behalf of the consigning dealer with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

One owner from new

Sarge Green over black leather

6.4L Hemi V8 with 8-speed automatic

Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package

37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires

Approximately 27,400 miles shown

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the window sticker include (see gallery for full details):

2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system

Tru-Lok front and rear locking axles

Xtreme Recon 35-Inch Tire Package Jack spacer by Mopar 4.56 rear axle ratio 35-inch tire Rubicon 392 suspension 17x8.0-inch bronze beadlock-capable wheels Tire relocation kit and hinge-gate reinforcement by Mopar

Body-color 3-piece hard top and solid Sunbonnet top by Mopar

Leather-trimmed, heated front seats

Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display and Alpine premium audio

Corning Gorilla Glass windshield

Integrated off-road camera

ParkView rear back-up camera and ParkSense rear park-assist

Trailer-tow package with receiver hitch

Modifications

37” Mickey Thompson Baja Boss tires with 2021 date codes

Rock Slide Engineering power side steps

Fox steering stabilizer

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that a 10-year/75,000 mile warranty is transferable to the winning bidder. Please see the seller provided documents in the gallery for details and eligibility.

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various wear consistent with mileage and use

Surface corrosion is visible on some undercarriage components

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists this Jeep as a one-owner vehicle, purchased new in 2021 through Lochmandy Motors in Elkhart, Indiana, and has been registered in Indiana.

Included Items

Window sticker

Two key fobs

Additional Information

Disclaimer: Due to Indiana law, the selling dealer is required to collect sales tax and registration fees from the winning bidder if they plan to register the car in Indiana. This car is being sold on dealer consignment.