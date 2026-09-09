Description

The redesigned 2020 Bentley Flying Spur ushered in the luxury sedan's third generation and had the automotive media praising its new Porsche-derived MSB platform, improved proportions, sharper handling, and ability to blend performance with traditional Bentley luxury.

Notable styling changes included a new grille with vertical slats akin to those of Rolls-Royce era Bentleys, new taillights that incorporated a B motif, and the return of the iconic illuminated Flying B hood mascot. Power came from Bentley's renowned 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, which produced over 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque.

Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the sedan could accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 3.7 seconds while reaching a top speed of 207 mph.

This example is refinished in black with a black leather interior, black carpet, and black hand-crafted leather upholstery with white stitching and gold embroidered Bentley logos. Additional features include heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation system with 12.3” rotating touchscreen infotainment display, and a premium audio system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

This 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, a quick reference guide, a Bentley battery charger/maintainer, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine

8-speed dual-clutch transmission

All‑wheel drive (AWD)

Finished in black with black interior and carpet

Black leather upholstery with white stitching and gold embroidered Bentley logos

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel air suspension

Adaptive suspension and drive modes

Electronic limited-slip differential

Power-folding, heated exterior mirrors

Burr walnut veneer trim

Heated, power-adjustable front seats with memory

Multi-zone automatic climate control

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Navigation system with 12.3-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment display

Premium audio system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi

Service & Documentation

Pirelli Pzero 275/35R22 tires (date codes: 2019, 2020, 2022, 2022)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2023: Accident reported; vehicle involved in a side collision with another motor vehicle October 2025: Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee and Florida. It is currently in Pennsylvania.

Included Items