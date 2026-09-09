Auction ended.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur

Collectible Classics
Bid to $77,500 on 09/09/26
Result
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (268)

Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCBBB6ZG3LC082642
Mileage indicated24,200 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play

Description

The redesigned 2020 Bentley Flying Spur ushered in the luxury sedan's third generation and had the automotive media praising its new Porsche-derived MSB platform, improved proportions, sharper handling, and ability to blend performance with traditional Bentley luxury.

Notable styling changes included a new grille with vertical slats akin to those of Rolls-Royce era Bentleys, new taillights that incorporated a B motif, and the return of the iconic illuminated Flying B hood mascot. Power came from Bentley's renowned 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, which produced over 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque.

Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the sedan could accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 3.7 seconds while reaching a top speed of 207 mph.

This example is refinished in black with a black leather interior, black carpet, and black hand-crafted leather upholstery with white stitching and gold embroidered Bentley logos. Additional features include heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation system with 12.3” rotating touchscreen infotainment display, and a premium audio system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

This 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, a quick reference guide, a Bentley battery charger/maintainer, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine

  • 8-speed dual-clutch transmission

  • All‑wheel drive (AWD)

  • Finished in black with black interior and carpet

  • Black leather upholstery with white stitching and gold embroidered Bentley logos

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel air suspension

  • Adaptive suspension and drive modes

  • Electronic limited-slip differential

  • Power-folding, heated exterior mirrors

  • Burr walnut veneer trim

  • Heated, power-adjustable front seats with memory

  • Multi-zone automatic climate control

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Navigation system with 12.3-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment display

  • Premium audio system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi

Service & Documentation

  • Pirelli Pzero 275/35R22 tires (date codes: 2019, 2020, 2022, 2022)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2023: Accident reported; vehicle involved in a side collision with another motor vehicle

    • October 2025: Damage reported: minor damage

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee and Florida. It is currently in Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Carpeted Bentley floor mats

  • 2 key fobs

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Bentley battery charger/maintainer

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur

Last bid
Wilsonbidder
Wilsonbidder
$77,500
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids16
Views17,568

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Wilsonbidder's avatar
Wilsonbidder
Sep 9 at 6:22 PM
$77,500bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 7 at 3:39 PM
$77,000bid placed 
Nyfinnest's avatar
Nyfinnest
Sep 3 at 10:32 PM
$76,000bid placed 
VantageAuto's avatar
VantageAuto
Sep 2 at 4:00 PM
$75,000bid placed 
Wilsonbidder's avatar
Wilsonbidder
Sep 1 at 9:01 PM
$55,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 1 at 8:56 PM
$46,000bid placed 
Rjw-w0ryglf3's avatar
Rjw-w0ryglf3
Sep 1 at 12:48 AM
$45,000bid placed 
BuiltBySandoval82's avatar
BuiltBySandoval82
Aug 28 at 7:24 PM
$40,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Aug 28 at 9:23 AM
$11,000bid placed 
TimPetersen_x39f's avatar
TimPetersen_x39f
Aug 28 at 4:05 AM
$10,250bid placed 
Blu3Jacket's avatar
Blu3Jacket
Aug 28 at 1:29 AM
$10,000bid placed 
Graig_Adamski's avatar
Graig_Adamski
Aug 28 at 12:52 AM
$5,000bid placed 
CharlieRivers68's avatar
CharlieRivers68
Aug 28 at 12:48 AM
$1,000bid placed 
MackSTJ's avatar
MackSTJ
Aug 26 at 6:53 PM
$300bid placed 
RICHARDCOSTANZO_9ek2's avatar
RICHARDCOSTANZO_9ek2
Aug 26 at 2:21 PM
$200bid placed 
MackSTJ's avatar
MackSTJ
Aug 26 at 3:53 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026