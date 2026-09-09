2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The redesigned 2020 Bentley Flying Spur ushered in the luxury sedan's third generation and had the automotive media praising its new Porsche-derived MSB platform, improved proportions, sharper handling, and ability to blend performance with traditional Bentley luxury.
Notable styling changes included a new grille with vertical slats akin to those of Rolls-Royce era Bentleys, new taillights that incorporated a B motif, and the return of the iconic illuminated Flying B hood mascot. Power came from Bentley's renowned 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, which produced over 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque.
Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the sedan could accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 3.7 seconds while reaching a top speed of 207 mph.
This example is refinished in black with a black leather interior, black carpet, and black hand-crafted leather upholstery with white stitching and gold embroidered Bentley logos. Additional features include heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation system with 12.3” rotating touchscreen infotainment display, and a premium audio system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi.
This 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual, a quick reference guide, a Bentley battery charger/maintainer, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine
8-speed dual-clutch transmission
All‑wheel drive (AWD)
Finished in black with black interior and carpet
Black leather upholstery with white stitching and gold embroidered Bentley logos
Factory Equipment
Four-wheel air suspension
Adaptive suspension and drive modes
Electronic limited-slip differential
Power-folding, heated exterior mirrors
Burr walnut veneer trim
Heated, power-adjustable front seats with memory
Multi-zone automatic climate control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Navigation system with 12.3-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment display
Premium audio system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi
Service & Documentation
Pirelli Pzero 275/35R22 tires (date codes: 2019, 2020, 2022, 2022)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Please view the seller-provided imperfections video
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2023: Accident reported; vehicle involved in a side collision with another motor vehicle
October 2025: Damage reported: minor damage
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Tennessee and Florida. It is currently in Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Carpeted Bentley floor mats
2 key fobs
Manufacturer's literature
Bentley battery charger/maintainer
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.