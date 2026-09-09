4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:13 PM UTC
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Description
Redesigned for 2018, the JL-generation Jeep Wrangler brought a big upgrade in interior refinement to the off-road icon. Enthusiasts, of course, have rarely been happy with a stock Wrangler, which is where this unusual, over-the-top Bandit Edition comes in.
Blending swagger from the 1977 Hollywood hit "Smokey and the Bandit" with true off-road ability, the Bandit Edition features a number of styling tweaks that give it more than a hint of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that Burt Reynolds so famously used to foil Buford T. Justice from Texarkana, Texas, to Atlanta.
Starting with a black Wrangler in Sport S trim, the builder added gold touches including a Firebird-style "screaming chicken" on the hood. The truck rides on a TeraFlex suspension lift, which clears big, custom snowflake-style wheels wearing Nitto mud tires. Inside, the Bandit theme continues with Bo "The Bandit" Darville's hat motif emboridered on the seats, while the dashboard features a stylized, turned metal-look finish reminiscent of the Firebird.
Underhood, this custom Wrangler features a 3.6L V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac two-speed transfer case.
First registered in Arizona, this Wrangler was acquired by the Pennsylvania-based selling dealer earlier in 2026. It now shows just over 4,000 miles.
This modified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S is now offered by the selling dealer with removed fender flares, tubular doors, an info board, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
"Smokey and the Bandit" tribute
One of four built
3.6L V6/Eight-speed automatic transmission
Command-Trac transfer case
TeraFlex suspension lift
Custom snowflake-style wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Fabric soft top
Power windows and locks
Air conditioning
Trailer hitch
Radio with auxiliary input
Modifications
Custom exterior and interior accents
TeraFlex suspension lift
Custom snowflake-style wheels
Painted bumpers and fender flares
Nerf bars with stirrup steps
Custom interior embroidery
Custom dash finish
Known Imperfections
Please see the seller-provided Imperfections video
Some wear on interior surfaces
Servicing
According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:
February 2026:
Steering damper replaced
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Arizona, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Pennsylvania registration history.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.