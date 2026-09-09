Auction ended.

4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition

Collectible Classics
Sold for on 09/09/26
Result
4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:13 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C4HJXDG5JW119208
Mileage indicated4,100 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine3.6L V6
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Redesigned for 2018, the JL-generation Jeep Wrangler brought a big upgrade in interior refinement to the off-road icon. Enthusiasts, of course, have rarely been happy with a stock Wrangler, which is where this unusual, over-the-top Bandit Edition comes in.

Blending swagger from the 1977 Hollywood hit "Smokey and the Bandit" with true off-road ability, the Bandit Edition features a number of styling tweaks that give it more than a hint of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that Burt Reynolds so famously used to foil Buford T. Justice from Texarkana, Texas, to Atlanta.

Starting with a black Wrangler in Sport S trim, the builder added gold touches including a Firebird-style "screaming chicken" on the hood. The truck rides on a TeraFlex suspension lift, which clears big, custom snowflake-style wheels wearing Nitto mud tires. Inside, the Bandit theme continues with Bo "The Bandit" Darville's hat motif emboridered on the seats, while the dashboard features a stylized, turned metal-look finish reminiscent of the Firebird.

Underhood, this custom Wrangler features a 3.6L V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac two-speed transfer case.

First registered in Arizona, this Wrangler was acquired by the Pennsylvania-based selling dealer earlier in 2026. It now shows just over 4,000 miles.

This modified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S is now offered by the selling dealer with removed fender flares, tubular doors, an info board, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • "Smokey and the Bandit" tribute

  • One of four built

  • 3.6L V6/Eight-speed automatic transmission

  • Command-Trac transfer case

  • TeraFlex suspension lift

  • Custom snowflake-style wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Fabric soft top

  • Power windows and locks

  • Air conditioning

  • Trailer hitch

  • Radio with auxiliary input

Modifications

  • Custom exterior and interior accents

  • TeraFlex suspension lift

  • Custom snowflake-style wheels

  • Painted bumpers and fender flares

  • Nerf bars with stirrup steps

  • Custom interior embroidery

  • Custom dash finish

Known Imperfections

  • Please see the seller-provided Imperfections video

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

Servicing

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

  • February 2026:

    • Steering damper replaced

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Arizona, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Pennsylvania registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition

Sold to
JohnnyMarshall_rihc
JohnnyMarshall_rihc
$36,915
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 7:13 PM UTC
Bids37
Views12,514

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