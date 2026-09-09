Description

Redesigned for 2018, the JL-generation Jeep Wrangler brought a big upgrade in interior refinement to the off-road icon. Enthusiasts, of course, have rarely been happy with a stock Wrangler, which is where this unusual, over-the-top Bandit Edition comes in.

Blending swagger from the 1977 Hollywood hit "Smokey and the Bandit" with true off-road ability, the Bandit Edition features a number of styling tweaks that give it more than a hint of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that Burt Reynolds so famously used to foil Buford T. Justice from Texarkana, Texas, to Atlanta.

Starting with a black Wrangler in Sport S trim, the builder added gold touches including a Firebird-style "screaming chicken" on the hood. The truck rides on a TeraFlex suspension lift, which clears big, custom snowflake-style wheels wearing Nitto mud tires. Inside, the Bandit theme continues with Bo "The Bandit" Darville's hat motif emboridered on the seats, while the dashboard features a stylized, turned metal-look finish reminiscent of the Firebird.

Underhood, this custom Wrangler features a 3.6L V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac two-speed transfer case.

First registered in Arizona, this Wrangler was acquired by the Pennsylvania-based selling dealer earlier in 2026. It now shows just over 4,000 miles.

This modified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S is now offered by the selling dealer with removed fender flares, tubular doors, an info board, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

"Smokey and the Bandit" tribute

One of four built

3.6L V6/Eight-speed automatic transmission

Command-Trac transfer case

TeraFlex suspension lift

Custom snowflake-style wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Fabric soft top

Power windows and locks

Air conditioning

Trailer hitch

Radio with auxiliary input

Modifications

Custom exterior and interior accents

TeraFlex suspension lift

Custom snowflake-style wheels

Painted bumpers and fender flares

Nerf bars with stirrup steps

Custom interior embroidery

Custom dash finish

Known Imperfections

Please see the seller-provided Imperfections video

Some wear on interior surfaces

Servicing

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

February 2026: Steering damper replaced



Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Arizona, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Pennsylvania registration history.