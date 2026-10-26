Auction ended.

One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FA6P8CF2J5126259
Mileage indicated33,500 Miles
LocationMilton, Delaware
EngineSupercharged 5.0L Gen 3 Coyote V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMagnetic Metallic
Interior colorEbony
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe - Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for the 2018 model year, the refreshed S550-generation Ford Mustang GT received an updated version of the 5.0-liter Gen 3 Coyote V8, revised styling, and a host of performance enhancements. As equipped from the factory, the Mustang GT Premium combined V8 performance with modern comfort and technology, making it a popular platform for further modification.

Purchased new by the seller, this 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is powered by a VMP Loki-supercharged 5.0-liter Gen 3 Coyote V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Accompanying dyno results reportedly show approximately 672 horsepower and 548 lb-ft of torque. Now showing approximately 33,500 miles, the car is finished in Magnetic Metallic with black stripes and red accent pinstriping and has been further upgraded with Ford Performance suspension components, PowerStop drilled and slotted brake rotors, ceramic brake pads, and an AWE Touring cat-back exhaust system. Additional modifications include a Chip Foose rear spoiler, Cervini grille, RTR chin spoiler, aftermarket taillights, and red accent badging.

The seller reports that all mechanical modifications were installed by Performance Evolution of Smyrna, Delaware, and notes that dyno results (as shown in gallery) and service documentation will accompany the sale.

This modified 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicle

  • Finished in Magnetic Metallic with black stripes and red accent pinstriping and Ebony leather upholstery

  • Powered by a 5.0L Gen 3 Coyote V8 paired with a 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission

  • VMP Loki supercharger system with triple-pass intercooler

  • Ford Performance Street Handling Pack with lowering springs

  • AWE Touring cat-back exhaust system

Factory Equipment

  • Limited-slip differential

  • GT Premium equipment package

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Selectable drive modes

  • Rearview camera

  • SYNC infotainment system

  • LED lighting

Modifications

  • VMP Loki supercharger kit

  • Triple-pass intercooler

  • Ford Performance Street Handling Pack lowering springs

  • AWE Touring cat-back exhaust

  • PowerStop drilled and slotted brake components with ceramic pads

  • Moroso brake fluid reservoir cover

  • Moroso coolant overflow reservoir

  • Chip Foose rear spoiler

  • Cervini grille

  • RTR chin spoiler

  • Aftermarket taillights

  • Black stripes with red accents and badging

  • Aftermarket audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, all mechanical modifications were professionally completed by Performance Evolution of Smyrna, Delaware, with the exception of the Power Stop brake calipers and pads, which were installed by the seller.

Documentation reportedly accompanying the vehicle includes:

  • Performance Evolution invoices

  • Dyno results

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

  • September 2026: Oil and filter changed

  • August 2025: Oil and filter changed

  • August 2024: Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2020: Damage reported: minor damage

  • Rock chips visible on the front bumper and hood

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Mustang GT new in 2018. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the vehicle is a one-owner example that has been registered exclusively in Delaware.

Included Items

  • Dyno sheet

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2018 Ford Mustang GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

Sold to
Naseemoo
Naseemoo
$32,368
Seller
PC61
PC61
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids28
Views18,276

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