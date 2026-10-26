One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2018 model year, the refreshed S550-generation Ford Mustang GT received an updated version of the 5.0-liter Gen 3 Coyote V8, revised styling, and a host of performance enhancements. As equipped from the factory, the Mustang GT Premium combined V8 performance with modern comfort and technology, making it a popular platform for further modification.
Purchased new by the seller, this 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is powered by a VMP Loki-supercharged 5.0-liter Gen 3 Coyote V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Accompanying dyno results reportedly show approximately 672 horsepower and 548 lb-ft of torque. Now showing approximately 33,500 miles, the car is finished in Magnetic Metallic with black stripes and red accent pinstriping and has been further upgraded with Ford Performance suspension components, PowerStop drilled and slotted brake rotors, ceramic brake pads, and an AWE Touring cat-back exhaust system. Additional modifications include a Chip Foose rear spoiler, Cervini grille, RTR chin spoiler, aftermarket taillights, and red accent badging.
The seller reports that all mechanical modifications were installed by Performance Evolution of Smyrna, Delaware, and notes that dyno results (as shown in gallery) and service documentation will accompany the sale.
This modified 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicle
Finished in Magnetic Metallic with black stripes and red accent pinstriping and Ebony leather upholstery
Powered by a 5.0L Gen 3 Coyote V8 paired with a 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission
VMP Loki supercharger system with triple-pass intercooler
Ford Performance Street Handling Pack with lowering springs
AWE Touring cat-back exhaust system
Factory Equipment
Limited-slip differential
GT Premium equipment package
Power-adjustable front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Selectable drive modes
Rearview camera
SYNC infotainment system
LED lighting
Modifications
VMP Loki supercharger kit
Triple-pass intercooler
Ford Performance Street Handling Pack lowering springs
AWE Touring cat-back exhaust
PowerStop drilled and slotted brake components with ceramic pads
Moroso brake fluid reservoir cover
Moroso coolant overflow reservoir
Chip Foose rear spoiler
Cervini grille
RTR chin spoiler
Aftermarket taillights
Black stripes with red accents and badging
Aftermarket audio system with Bluetooth connectivity
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, all mechanical modifications were professionally completed by Performance Evolution of Smyrna, Delaware, with the exception of the Power Stop brake calipers and pads, which were installed by the seller.
Documentation reportedly accompanying the vehicle includes:
Performance Evolution invoices
Dyno results
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
September 2026: Oil and filter changed
August 2025: Oil and filter changed
August 2024: Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2020: Damage reported: minor damage
Rock chips visible on the front bumper and hood
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Mustang GT new in 2018. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the vehicle is a one-owner example that has been registered exclusively in Delaware.
Included Items
Dyno sheet
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.