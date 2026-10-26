Description

Introduced for the 2018 model year, the refreshed S550-generation Ford Mustang GT received an updated version of the 5.0-liter Gen 3 Coyote V8, revised styling, and a host of performance enhancements. As equipped from the factory, the Mustang GT Premium combined V8 performance with modern comfort and technology, making it a popular platform for further modification.

Purchased new by the seller, this 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is powered by a VMP Loki-supercharged 5.0-liter Gen 3 Coyote V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Accompanying dyno results reportedly show approximately 672 horsepower and 548 lb-ft of torque. Now showing approximately 33,500 miles, the car is finished in Magnetic Metallic with black stripes and red accent pinstriping and has been further upgraded with Ford Performance suspension components, PowerStop drilled and slotted brake rotors, ceramic brake pads, and an AWE Touring cat-back exhaust system. Additional modifications include a Chip Foose rear spoiler, Cervini grille, RTR chin spoiler, aftermarket taillights, and red accent badging.

The seller reports that all mechanical modifications were installed by Performance Evolution of Smyrna, Delaware, and notes that dyno results (as shown in gallery) and service documentation will accompany the sale.

This modified 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicle

Finished in Magnetic Metallic with black stripes and red accent pinstriping and Ebony leather upholstery

Powered by a 5.0L Gen 3 Coyote V8 paired with a 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission

VMP Loki supercharger system with triple-pass intercooler

Ford Performance Street Handling Pack with lowering springs

AWE Touring cat-back exhaust system

Factory Equipment

Limited-slip differential

GT Premium equipment package

Power-adjustable front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Selectable drive modes

Rearview camera

SYNC infotainment system

LED lighting

Modifications

VMP Loki supercharger kit

Triple-pass intercooler

Ford Performance Street Handling Pack lowering springs

AWE Touring cat-back exhaust

PowerStop drilled and slotted brake components with ceramic pads

Moroso brake fluid reservoir cover

Moroso coolant overflow reservoir

Chip Foose rear spoiler

Cervini grille

RTR chin spoiler

Aftermarket taillights

Black stripes with red accents and badging

Aftermarket audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, all mechanical modifications were professionally completed by Performance Evolution of Smyrna, Delaware, with the exception of the Power Stop brake calipers and pads, which were installed by the seller.

Documentation reportedly accompanying the vehicle includes:

Performance Evolution invoices

Dyno results

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

September 2026: Oil and filter changed

August 2025: Oil and filter changed

August 2024: Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2020: Damage reported: minor damage

Rock chips visible on the front bumper and hood

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Mustang GT new in 2018. According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the vehicle is a one-owner example that has been registered exclusively in Delaware.

Included Items