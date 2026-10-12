Description

Introduced in 2017, the 991.2 generation marked a fundamental shift for the 911: Porsche replaced the naturally aspirated flat-six with a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit, the first turbocharged engine ever fitted to a standard Carrera. In the Carrera S, it produced 420 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque.

Beyond the powertrain, the 991.2 received revised steering and suspension tuning, new front and rear fascias with integrated cooling vents, four-point LED daytime running lights, a continuous rear light bar, and an updated Porsche Communication Management system with Apple CarPlay.

This 2017 991.2 coupe is finished in Night Blue Metallic over a Black leather interior and was ordered with the Premium Package including Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way), the Porsche Dynamic Light System, the Sport Chrono Package, a sport exhaust system, 20" Carrera Classic wheels, and a BOSE surround sound system, among other factory options.

Modifications on this Porsche reported by the seller are limited to clear front turn signal lenses, replacing the factory amber units, and aftermarket door-projector lights displaying the Porsche crest, along with front and stone-guard paint protection film applied in February 2025. Recent servicing includes a water pump and valve block replacement performed by a Porsche dealership under warranty, along with front and rear brake pad and rotor replacement.

This 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S is now offered with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

3.0L twin-turbo flat-six

Seven-speed PDK transmission

Night Blue Metallic over Black leather

Premium Package with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus

Sport Chrono Package and sport exhaust system

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A seller-provided list of options fitted to the vehicle is shown in the gallery. Highlights include:

176 — Sport exhaust system

250 — Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

276 — Auto-dimming mirrors

342 — Seat heating (front)

427 — 20" Carrera Classic wheels

541 — Seat ventilation (front)

559 — Side window trim in aluminum (high-gloss)

583 — Smoking package

603 — Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)

9VL — BOSE surround sound system

AZ — Leather interior in Black

EKA — Interior package painted i.c.w. leather interior

N5 — Night Blue Metallic

P07 — Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with memory package

P3F — Premium Package i.c.w. Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)

QR5 — Sport Chrono Package

XNG — Instrument surround in leather

XSC — Porsche crest on headrests

XSH — Seat belts in silver grey

529 — SportDesign exterior mirrors

Modifications

Front and stone-guard paint protection film, applied February 2025

Clear front turn signal lenses

Aftermarket door-projector lights displaying the Porsche crest

Servicing and Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Pirelli tires with 2020 front and 2022 rear date codes

Service reported by the seller includes:

March 2026: Rear brake pads and rotors replaced

December 2025: Oil and filter change

August 2025: Water pump, valve block, and serpentine belt replaced by a Porsche dealership

December 2024: Front brake pads and rotors replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Rock chips on the front hood and imperfections on rocker panels, predating the PPF application

Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Porsche in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Utah, and California.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Two key fobs

Trickle charger

Spare cabin and air intake filters

Additional Information

From the seller, " Three years transferable warranty expires Jan 30, 2030, or 97,000 miles."