2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 2017, the 991.2 generation marked a fundamental shift for the 911: Porsche replaced the naturally aspirated flat-six with a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit, the first turbocharged engine ever fitted to a standard Carrera. In the Carrera S, it produced 420 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque.
Beyond the powertrain, the 991.2 received revised steering and suspension tuning, new front and rear fascias with integrated cooling vents, four-point LED daytime running lights, a continuous rear light bar, and an updated Porsche Communication Management system with Apple CarPlay.
This 2017 991.2 coupe is finished in Night Blue Metallic over a Black leather interior and was ordered with the Premium Package including Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way), the Porsche Dynamic Light System, the Sport Chrono Package, a sport exhaust system, 20" Carrera Classic wheels, and a BOSE surround sound system, among other factory options.
Modifications on this Porsche reported by the seller are limited to clear front turn signal lenses, replacing the factory amber units, and aftermarket door-projector lights displaying the Porsche crest, along with front and stone-guard paint protection film applied in February 2025. Recent servicing includes a water pump and valve block replacement performed by a Porsche dealership under warranty, along with front and rear brake pad and rotor replacement.
This 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S is now offered with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
3.0L twin-turbo flat-six
Seven-speed PDK transmission
Night Blue Metallic over Black leather
Premium Package with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
Sport Chrono Package and sport exhaust system
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
A seller-provided list of options fitted to the vehicle is shown in the gallery. Highlights include:
176 — Sport exhaust system
250 — Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
276 — Auto-dimming mirrors
342 — Seat heating (front)
427 — 20" Carrera Classic wheels
541 — Seat ventilation (front)
559 — Side window trim in aluminum (high-gloss)
583 — Smoking package
603 — Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
9VL — BOSE surround sound system
AZ — Leather interior in Black
EKA — Interior package painted i.c.w. leather interior
N5 — Night Blue Metallic
P07 — Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with memory package
P3F — Premium Package i.c.w. Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)
QR5 — Sport Chrono Package
XNG — Instrument surround in leather
XSC — Porsche crest on headrests
XSH — Seat belts in silver grey
529 — SportDesign exterior mirrors
Modifications
Front and stone-guard paint protection film, applied February 2025
Clear front turn signal lenses
Aftermarket door-projector lights displaying the Porsche crest
Servicing and Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Pirelli tires with 2020 front and 2022 rear date codes
Service reported by the seller includes:
March 2026: Rear brake pads and rotors replaced
December 2025: Oil and filter change
August 2025: Water pump, valve block, and serpentine belt replaced by a Porsche dealership
December 2024: Front brake pads and rotors replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Rock chips on the front hood and imperfections on rocker panels, predating the PPF application
Some wear on interior surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Porsche in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Utah, and California.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Two key fobs
Trickle charger
Spare cabin and air intake filters
Additional Information
From the seller, " Three years transferable warranty expires Jan 30, 2030, or 97,000 miles."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.