Auction ended.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe

Bid to $66,500 on 10/12/26
Result
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (127)

Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AB2A95HS122313
Mileage indicated60,900 Miles
LocationSan Diego, California
Engine3.0L Twin-Turbo Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorNight Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced in 2017, the 991.2 generation marked a fundamental shift for the 911: Porsche replaced the naturally aspirated flat-six with a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit, the first turbocharged engine ever fitted to a standard Carrera. In the Carrera S, it produced 420 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque.

Beyond the powertrain, the 991.2 received revised steering and suspension tuning, new front and rear fascias with integrated cooling vents, four-point LED daytime running lights, a continuous rear light bar, and an updated Porsche Communication Management system with Apple CarPlay.

This 2017 991.2 coupe is finished in Night Blue Metallic over a Black leather interior and was ordered with the Premium Package including Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way), the Porsche Dynamic Light System, the Sport Chrono Package, a sport exhaust system, 20" Carrera Classic wheels, and a BOSE surround sound system, among other factory options.

Modifications on this Porsche reported by the seller are limited to clear front turn signal lenses, replacing the factory amber units, and aftermarket door-projector lights displaying the Porsche crest, along with front and stone-guard paint protection film applied in February 2025. Recent servicing includes a water pump and valve block replacement performed by a Porsche dealership under warranty, along with front and rear brake pad and rotor replacement.

This 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S is now offered with the manufacturer's literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 3.0L twin-turbo flat-six

  • Seven-speed PDK transmission

  • Night Blue Metallic over Black leather

  • Premium Package with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus

  • Sport Chrono Package and sport exhaust system

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A seller-provided list of options fitted to the vehicle is shown in the gallery. Highlights include:

  • 176 — Sport exhaust system

  • 250 — Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

  • 276 — Auto-dimming mirrors

  • 342 — Seat heating (front)

  • 427 — 20" Carrera Classic wheels

  • 541 — Seat ventilation (front)

  • 559 — Side window trim in aluminum (high-gloss)

  • 583 — Smoking package

  • 603 — Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)

  • 9VL — BOSE surround sound system

  • AZ — Leather interior in Black

  • EKA — Interior package painted i.c.w. leather interior

  • N5 — Night Blue Metallic

  • P07 — Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with memory package

  • P3F — Premium Package i.c.w. Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)

  • QR5 — Sport Chrono Package

  • XNG — Instrument surround in leather

  • XSC — Porsche crest on headrests

  • XSH — Seat belts in silver grey

  • 529 — SportDesign exterior mirrors

Modifications

  • Front and stone-guard paint protection film, applied February 2025

  • Clear front turn signal lenses

  • Aftermarket door-projector lights displaying the Porsche crest

Servicing and Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Pirelli tires with 2020 front and 2022 rear date codes

Service reported by the seller includes:

  • March 2026: Rear brake pads and rotors replaced

  • December 2025: Oil and filter change

  • August 2025: Water pump, valve block, and serpentine belt replaced by a Porsche dealership

  • December 2024: Front brake pads and rotors replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Rock chips on the front hood and imperfections on rocker panels, predating the PPF application

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Porsche in 2024. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Utah, and California.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Two key fobs

  • Trickle charger

  • Spare cabin and air intake filters

Additional Information

From the seller, " Three years transferable warranty expires Jan 30, 2030, or 97,000 miles."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe

Last bid
JCWeller
JCWeller
$66,500
Seller
VR_hmnza7
VR_hmnza7
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Bids59
Views16,477

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