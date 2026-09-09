16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
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Description
The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR represented the high-performance flagship of the Range Rover Sport lineup and showcased Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations' growing expertise in luxury performance SUVs.
First introduced for the 2015 model year as the brand's fastest and most powerful production vehicle, and by 2017 refinements to the SVR’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produced 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque when new. Mated to a performance-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, the upgrades enabled a 0-60 mph time of approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining the off-road capability expected of a Land Rover.
The 2017 model also featured a more aggressive aerodynamic design, larger air intakes, quad exhaust outlets, and sport-tuned suspension settings.
This example is finished in Loire Blue Metallic over a black and red interior with leather seat bolsters. Additional features include SVR front bumper with larger cooling intakes, an integrated rear spoiler, 22” SVR-specific alloy wheels, steering and stability-control programming, SVR sport seats with more aggressive bolstering and embroidered SVR logos, an SVR-branded steering wheel, a Meridian Surround Sound system, and an InControl Touch Pro touchscreen with navigation.
This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual and guides, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine
Performance-tuned 8-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Loire Blue Metallic
Black and red interior with leather seat bolsters
22” SVR-specific alloy wheels
High-performance Brembo ventilated disc brakes
Factory Equipment
SVR-tuned adaptive suspension
Unique steering and stability-control programming
SVR front bumper with larger cooling intakes
Integrated rear spoiler
Quad exhaust outlets
SVR sport seats with more aggressive bolstering and embroidered SVR logos
SVR-branded steering wheel
Meridian Surround Sound system
8” InControl Touch Pro touchscreen with navigation
Known Imperfections
Please view the seller-provided Imperfections video
Some wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Wisconsin and Illinois. It is currently titled in Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner’s manual and guides
2 key fobs
Spare tire, lug wrench, and jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.