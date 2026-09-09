Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Collectible Classics
Bid to $38,000 on 09/09/26
Result
16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
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Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSALWZ2FE6HA162325
Mileage indicated15,900 Miles
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine5.0L supercharged V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR represented the high-performance flagship of the Range Rover Sport lineup and showcased Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations' growing expertise in luxury performance SUVs.

First introduced for the 2015 model year as the brand's fastest and most powerful production vehicle, and by 2017 refinements to the SVR’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produced 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque when new. Mated to a performance-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, the upgrades enabled a 0-60 mph time of approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining the off-road capability expected of a Land Rover.

The 2017 model also featured a more aggressive aerodynamic design, larger air intakes, quad exhaust outlets, and sport-tuned suspension settings.

This example is finished in Loire Blue Metallic over a black and red interior with leather seat bolsters. Additional features include SVR front bumper with larger cooling intakes, an integrated rear spoiler, 22” SVR-specific alloy wheels, steering and stability-control programming, SVR sport seats with more aggressive bolstering and embroidered SVR logos, an SVR-branded steering wheel, a Meridian Surround Sound system, and an InControl Touch Pro touchscreen with navigation.

This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual and guides, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine

  • Performance-tuned 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Loire Blue Metallic

  • Black and red interior with leather seat bolsters

  • 22SVR-specific alloy wheels

  • High-performance Brembo ventilated disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • SVR-tuned adaptive suspension

  • Unique steering and stability-control programming

  • SVR front bumper with larger cooling intakes

  • Integrated rear spoiler

  • Quad exhaust outlets

  • SVR sport seats with more aggressive bolstering and embroidered SVR logos

  • SVR-branded steering wheel

  • Meridian Surround Sound system

  • 8InControl Touch Pro touchscreen with navigation

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided Imperfections video

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Wisconsin and Illinois. It is currently titled in Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and guides

  • 2 key fobs

  • Spare tire, lug wrench, and jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Last bid
SirAir23
SirAir23
$38,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Bids55
Views5,734

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