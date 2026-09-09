Description

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR represented the high-performance flagship of the Range Rover Sport lineup and showcased Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations' growing expertise in luxury performance SUVs.

First introduced for the 2015 model year as the brand's fastest and most powerful production vehicle, and by 2017 refinements to the SVR’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produced 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque when new. Mated to a performance-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission, the upgrades enabled a 0-60 mph time of approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining the off-road capability expected of a Land Rover.

The 2017 model also featured a more aggressive aerodynamic design, larger air intakes, quad exhaust outlets, and sport-tuned suspension settings.

This example is finished in Loire Blue Metallic over a black and red interior with leather seat bolsters. Additional features include SVR front bumper with larger cooling intakes, an integrated rear spoiler, 22” SVR-specific alloy wheels, steering and stability-control programming, SVR sport seats with more aggressive bolstering and embroidered SVR logos, an SVR-branded steering wheel, a Meridian Surround Sound system, and an InControl Touch Pro touchscreen with navigation.

This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is offered by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual and guides, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine

Performance-tuned 8-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Loire Blue Metallic

Black and red interior with leather seat bolsters

22 ” SVR-specific alloy wheels

High-performance Brembo ventilated disc brakes

Factory Equipment

SVR-tuned adaptive suspension

Unique steering and stability-control programming

SVR front bumper with larger cooling intakes

Integrated rear spoiler

Quad exhaust outlets

SVR sport seats with more aggressive bolstering and embroidered SVR logos

SVR-branded steering wheel

Meridian Surround Sound system

8 ” InControl Touch Pro touchscreen with navigation

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided Imperfections video

Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Wisconsin and Illinois. It is currently titled in Pennsylvania.

Included Items