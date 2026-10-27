9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The performance centerpiece of Ford’s iconic pony car lineup, the 2017 Ford Mustang GT continued the sixth-generation Mustang’s blend of modern technology and traditional V8 power.
Available in Fastback coupe and Convertible body styles, standard power came from Ford’s 5.0-liter “Coyote” DOHC V8, paired with a manual or automatic transmission. The GT benefited from an independent rear suspension, advanced electronic driving aids, and a driver-focused cockpit that helped broaden its appeal beyond straight-line performance. Distinctive styling cues included a unique grille, GT badging, dual exhaust outlets, and available performance packages.
This Ingot Silver-painted 2017 model has received numerous modifications, most notably the installation of a Roush R2300 TVS supercharger, red racing stripes and graphics, and Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery with red accents. Additional upgrades include an aftermarket axle-back exhaust, Eibach Sport Plus suspension with upgraded sway bars and a 1" drop, Brembo six-piston front brakes, 20" KMC wheels with Nitto NT555 G2 tires, and extended paddle shifters.
The sports car has been driven fewer than 9,000 miles since new.
This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, window sticker, display placard, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
5.0-liter “Coyote” DOHC V8 engine with a Roush R2300 TVS supercharger
Dyno tested at 594 hp and 518 lb-ft. of torque at the rear wheels
6-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Ingot Silver paint with red stripes and graphics
Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Raised blade rear spoiler
Engine oil cooler
Power brakes, steering, windows, door locks, and mirrors
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Cruise control
Air conditioning
4.2" information display screen with dual USB ports
Modifications
Roush R2300 TVS supercharger
Axle-back exhaust
Eibach suspension/sway-bar package and lowering kit
Brembo brake upgrade
20" KMC wheels and Nitto tires
Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery with red accents
Red 3M graphics/stripes
Extended paddle shifters
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida from new. It was purchased new from Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, Florida, in February 2017.
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
Display placard
Window sticker
Dyno sheet
Owner’s manual
Car cover
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.