Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The performance centerpiece of Ford’s iconic pony car lineup, the 2017 Ford Mustang GT continued the sixth-generation Mustang’s blend of modern technology and traditional V8 power.

Available in Fastback coupe and Convertible body styles, standard power came from Ford’s 5.0-liter “Coyote” DOHC V8, paired with a manual or automatic transmission. The GT benefited from an independent rear suspension, advanced electronic driving aids, and a driver-focused cockpit that helped broaden its appeal beyond straight-line performance. Distinctive styling cues included a unique grille, GT badging, dual exhaust outlets, and available performance packages.

This Ingot Silver-painted 2017 model has received numerous modifications, most notably the installation of a Roush R2300 TVS supercharger, red racing stripes and graphics, and Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery with red accents. Additional upgrades include an aftermarket axle-back exhaust, Eibach Sport Plus suspension with upgraded sway bars and a 1" drop, Brembo six-piston front brakes, 20" KMC wheels with Nitto NT555 G2 tires, and extended paddle shifters.

The sports car has been driven fewer than 9,000 miles since new.

This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, window sticker, display placard, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

5.0-liter “Coyote” DOHC V8 engine with a Roush R2300 TVS supercharger

Dyno tested at 594 hp and 518 lb-ft. of torque at the rear wheels

6-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Ingot Silver paint with red stripes and graphics

Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Raised blade rear spoiler

Engine oil cooler

Power brakes, steering, windows, door locks, and mirrors

Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel

Cruise control

Air conditioning

4.2" information display screen with dual USB ports

Modifications

Roush R2300 TVS supercharger

Axle-back exhaust

Eibach suspension/sway-bar package and lowering kit

Brembo brake upgrade

20" KMC wheels and Nitto tires

Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery with red accents

Red 3M graphics/stripes

Extended paddle shifters

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida from new. It was purchased new from Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, Florida, in February 2017.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Display placard

Window sticker

Dyno sheet

Owner’s manual

Car cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.