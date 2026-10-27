Auction ended.

9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (121)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1FA6P8CF2H5280755
Mileage indicated8,800 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.0L V8 w/Supercharger
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorIngot Silver
Interior colorMist Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Walk Around
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Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The performance centerpiece of Ford’s iconic pony car lineup, the 2017 Ford Mustang GT continued the sixth-generation Mustang’s blend of modern technology and traditional V8 power.

Available in Fastback coupe and Convertible body styles, standard power came from Ford’s 5.0-liter “Coyote” DOHC V8, paired with a manual or automatic transmission. The GT benefited from an independent rear suspension, advanced electronic driving aids, and a driver-focused cockpit that helped broaden its appeal beyond straight-line performance. Distinctive styling cues included a unique grille, GT badging, dual exhaust outlets, and available performance packages.

This Ingot Silver-painted 2017 model has received numerous modifications, most notably the installation of a Roush R2300 TVS supercharger, red racing stripes and graphics, and Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery with red accents. Additional upgrades include an aftermarket axle-back exhaust, Eibach Sport Plus suspension with upgraded sway bars and a 1" drop, Brembo six-piston front brakes, 20" KMC wheels with Nitto NT555 G2 tires, and extended paddle shifters.

The sports car has been driven fewer than 9,000 miles since new.

This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, window sticker, display placard, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • 5.0-liter “Coyote” DOHC V8 engine with a Roush R2300 TVS supercharger

  • Dyno tested at 594 hp and 518 lb-ft. of torque at the rear wheels

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Ingot Silver paint with red stripes and graphics

  • Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Raised blade rear spoiler

  • Engine oil cooler

  • Power brakes, steering, windows, door locks, and mirrors

  • Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

  • 4.2" information display screen with dual USB ports

Modifications

  • Roush R2300 TVS supercharger

  • Axle-back exhaust

  • Eibach suspension/sway-bar package and lowering kit

  • Brembo brake upgrade

  • 20" KMC wheels and Nitto tires

  • Katzkin Mist Gray leather upholstery with red accents

  • Red 3M graphics/stripes

  • Extended paddle shifters

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida from new. It was purchased new from Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, Florida, in February 2017.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Display placard

  • Window sticker

  • Dyno sheet

  • Owner’s manual

  • Car cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
KK62WWFL
KK62WWFL
$41,730
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids27
Views10,640

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KK62WWFL
Oct 27 at 6:27 PM
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