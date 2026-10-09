416 Stroker-Powered 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Insure this 416 Stroker-Powered 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible—estimated rate $380/year.
Description
"A Stingray with an enormous amount of grip...A Z06 without the completely absurd power." Car and Driver knew exactly what made the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport so special — the kind of neck-straining, corner-straightening grip that forced smiles from elated drivers' faces.
Underneath its aggressively styled, flared wide body, the Grand Sport wore a high-tech chassis with a widened track, Z06 suspension bits, and big brakes hidden by bigger wheels wearing sticky performance tires. This combo resulted in roadholding well over 1g and intense deceleration from speed — impressive performance from a luxurious, smooth-riding machine that was equally at home on a daily commute as it was on the racetrack.
And while the stock 6.2L LT1 made 460 horsepower, this 12,000-mile example is even more powerful. Its LT1 V8 was professionally built into a 6.9L (416ci) stroker utilizing a high-end Callies and Diamond rotating assembly. It was dyno tested to 497 rear-wheel horsepower.
It is finished in Arctic White, has a Black convertible top, and features eye-catching Adrenaline Red leather upholstery.
This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible is now offered with engine build paperwork, a dyno sheet, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Arctic White with Adrenaline Red leather upholstery
Black convertible top
2LT Preferred Equipment Group
19" wheels
LT1 V8 stroked to 416ci
8-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Dry-sump oiling system
Dual-mode exhaust system
4-wheel independent suspension
14" brake rotors with monoblock 6-piston front, 4-piston rear red calipers
Electronic limited-slip differential with auxiliary cooler
Magnetic Selective Ride Control
Performance Traction Management
Heated and ventilated bucket seats
Modifications
Late Model Performance stroker kit and supporting modifications
4” Callies Compstar forged crankshaft
6.125” Callies Ultra forged connecting rods
4.070” Diamond forged pistons
Balanced and blueprinted rotating assembly
Cam Motion camshaft with .639"/.630" lift and 233º/249º duration at .050
LME CNC-ported cylinder heads with 2.12”/1.60” valves
10.5:1 compression ratio
DOD/VVT delete
Cloyes C5R timing chain
LME billet front cover
ARP fasteners
Total Seal boost-ready rings
Clevite bearings
ATI Super Damper harmonic balancer
American Racing Headers
ECM tuning
Z06-style 19” wheels wearing Toyo Proxes tires
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following maintenance has been performed:
June 2026: Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Scuff on front bumper and rear spoiler
Crack on passenger side skirt and chip on bottom of driver side skirt
Images detailing the condition of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport shows registration history in Texas from new.
The seller states, “My dad bought the car new, and I bought it from him at 6k miles. It is powered by an LME 416ci V8 set up for a roots blower with only 3K miles on engine.”
Included Items
Build paperwork
Dyno sheet
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.