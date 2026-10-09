Description

"A Stingray with an enormous amount of grip...A Z06 without the completely absurd power." Car and Driver knew exactly what made the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport so special — the kind of neck-straining, corner-straightening grip that forced smiles from elated drivers' faces.

Underneath its aggressively styled, flared wide body, the Grand Sport wore a high-tech chassis with a widened track, Z06 suspension bits, and big brakes hidden by bigger wheels wearing sticky performance tires. This combo resulted in roadholding well over 1g and intense deceleration from speed — impressive performance from a luxurious, smooth-riding machine that was equally at home on a daily commute as it was on the racetrack.

And while the stock 6.2L LT1 made 460 horsepower, this 12,000-mile example is even more powerful. Its LT1 V8 was professionally built into a 6.9L (416ci) stroker utilizing a high-end Callies and Diamond rotating assembly. It was dyno tested to 497 rear-wheel horsepower.

It is finished in Arctic White, has a Black convertible top, and features eye-catching Adrenaline Red leather upholstery.

This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible is now offered with engine build paperwork, a dyno sheet, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Arctic White with Adrenaline Red leather upholstery

Black convertible top

2LT Preferred Equipment Group

19" wheels

LT1 V8 stroked to 416ci

8-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Dry-sump oiling system

Dual-mode exhaust system

4-wheel independent suspension

14" brake rotors with monoblock 6-piston front, 4-piston rear red calipers

Electronic limited-slip differential with auxiliary cooler

Magnetic Selective Ride Control

Performance Traction Management

Heated and ventilated bucket seats

Modifications

Late Model Performance stroker kit and supporting modifications

4” Callies Compstar forged crankshaft

6.125” Callies Ultra forged connecting rods

4.070” Diamond forged pistons

Balanced and blueprinted rotating assembly

Cam Motion camshaft with .639"/.630" lift and 233º/249º duration at .050

LME CNC-ported cylinder heads with 2.12”/1.60” valves

10.5:1 compression ratio

DOD/VVT delete

Cloyes C5R timing chain

LME billet front cover

ARP fasteners

Total Seal boost-ready rings

Clevite bearings

ATI Super Damper harmonic balancer

American Racing Headers

ECM tuning

Z06-style 19” wheels wearing Toyo Proxes tires

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following maintenance has been performed: June 2026: Oil and filter changed



Known Imperfections

Scuff on front bumper and rear spoiler

Crack on passenger side skirt and chip on bottom of driver side skirt

Images detailing the condition of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport shows registration history in Texas from new.

The seller states, “ My dad bought the car new, and I bought it from him at 6k miles. It is powered by an LME 416ci V8 set up for a roots blower with only 3K miles on engine.”

Included Items