Auction ended.

416 Stroker-Powered 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible

Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
416 Stroker-Powered 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible
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Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY3D77H5108269
Mileage indicated12,100 Miles
LocationStagecoach, Texas
Engine416ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorArctic White
Interior colorAdrenaline Red
CARFAX
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Description

"A Stingray with an enormous amount of grip...A Z06 without the completely absurd power." Car and Driver knew exactly what made the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport so special — the kind of neck-straining, corner-straightening grip that forced smiles from elated drivers' faces.

Underneath its aggressively styled, flared wide body, the Grand Sport wore a high-tech chassis with a widened track, Z06 suspension bits, and big brakes hidden by bigger wheels wearing sticky performance tires. This combo resulted in roadholding well over 1g and intense deceleration from speed — impressive performance from a luxurious, smooth-riding machine that was equally at home on a daily commute as it was on the racetrack.

And while the stock 6.2L LT1 made 460 horsepower, this 12,000-mile example is even more powerful. Its LT1 V8 was professionally built into a 6.9L (416ci) stroker utilizing a high-end Callies and Diamond rotating assembly. It was dyno tested to 497 rear-wheel horsepower.

It is finished in Arctic White, has a Black convertible top, and features eye-catching Adrenaline Red leather upholstery.

This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible is now offered with engine build paperwork, a dyno sheet, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Arctic White with Adrenaline Red leather upholstery

  • Black convertible top

  • 2LT Preferred Equipment Group

  • 19" wheels

  • LT1 V8 stroked to 416ci

  • 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Dry-sump oiling system

  • Dual-mode exhaust system

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 14" brake rotors with monoblock 6-piston front, 4-piston rear red calipers

  • Electronic limited-slip differential with auxiliary cooler

  • Magnetic Selective Ride Control

  • Performance Traction Management

  • Heated and ventilated bucket seats

Modifications

  • Late Model Performance stroker kit and supporting modifications

  • 4” Callies Compstar forged crankshaft

  • 6.125” Callies Ultra forged connecting rods

  • 4.070” Diamond forged pistons

  • Balanced and blueprinted rotating assembly

  • Cam Motion camshaft with .639"/.630" lift and 233º/249º duration at .050

  • LME CNC-ported cylinder heads with 2.12”/1.60” valves

  • 10.5:1 compression ratio

  • DOD/VVT delete

  • Cloyes C5R timing chain

  • LME billet front cover

  • ARP fasteners

  • Total Seal boost-ready rings

  • Clevite bearings

  • ATI Super Damper harmonic balancer

  • American Racing Headers

  • ECM tuning

  • Z06-style 19” wheels wearing Toyo Proxes tires

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following maintenance has been performed:

    • June 2026: Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Scuff on front bumper and rear spoiler

  • Crack on passenger side skirt and chip on bottom of driver side skirt

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport shows registration history in Texas from new.

The seller states, “My dad bought the car new, and I bought it from him at 6k miles. It is powered by an LME 416ci V8 set up for a roots blower with only 3K miles on engine.”

Included Items

  • Build paperwork

  • Dyno sheet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

416 Stroker-Powered 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT Convertible

Sold to
MC_nw6vna
MC_nw6vna
$52,965
Seller
RC_htx
RC_htx
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids58
Views10,824

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