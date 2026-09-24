44k-Mile 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2016 model year, the Shelby GT350 marked the return of Ford Performance's road-course-focused Mustang, built around a bespoke 5.2L V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft — a configuration more commonly found in European exotics than in a factory Mustang. Ford built the GT350 in relatively limited numbers alongside the more track-stripped GT350R, with an engine revving to an 8,250-rpm redline, a 6-speed manual transmission, Torsen limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and a chassis tuned specifically for this model rather than shared wholesale with the standard Mustang GT.
This example is finished in Deep Impact Blue Metallic over an Ebony leather/suede interior and was ordered with the Technology Package, which added heated/cooled front seats, along with 19" alloy wheels in black.
Showing less than 44,000 miles, this unmodified 2016 example has been serviced at Holman Ford of Turnersville in Blackwood, New Jersey.
This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.
Highlights
5.2L naturally aspirated V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
Deep Impact Blue Metallic exterior over Ebony leather/suede interior
Technology Package, including heated/cooled front seats
Approximately 43,600 miles shown
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the digital window sticker include the following:
Equipment Group 900A
19" painted aluminum wheels
Brembo brake calipers
HID projector headlamps with LED signature lighting
Torsen differential, 3.73 axle ratio
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control with launch control
Track Apps performance data system
Technology Package
Heated/cooled front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Voice-activated navigation system
Servicing & Documentation
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent servicing (see report for full details):
May 2026: Back-up camera replaced; oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery
Wear consistent with use and mileage
Scuffs on wheel edges
Mismatched tires
Michelin front tires with older date codes and dry rot
Nitto rear tires with 2020 date codes
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
June 2016: Accident reported, very minor damage
Ownership History
This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 was acquired by the seller in 2021. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Included Items
Multiple keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.