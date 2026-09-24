44k-Mile 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

$27,750
44k-Mile 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FA6P8JZ4G5522456
Mileage indicated43,600 Miles
LocationMullica Hill, New Jersey
Engine5.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDeep Impact Blue Metallic
Interior colorEbony
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2016 Ford Mustang GT350 Shelby-Engine Bay
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2016 Ford Mustang GT350 Shelby-Engine Start Up
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2016 Ford Mustang GT350 Shelby-Interior
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2016 Ford Mustang GT350 Shelby-Interior 2
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2016 Ford Mustang GT350 Shelby-Interior 3
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2016 Ford Mustang GT350 Shelby-Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the Shelby GT350 marked the return of Ford Performance's road-course-focused Mustang, built around a bespoke 5.2L V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft — a configuration more commonly found in European exotics than in a factory Mustang. Ford built the GT350 in relatively limited numbers alongside the more track-stripped GT350R, with an engine revving to an 8,250-rpm redline, a 6-speed manual transmission, Torsen limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and a chassis tuned specifically for this model rather than shared wholesale with the standard Mustang GT.

This example is finished in Deep Impact Blue Metallic over an Ebony leather/suede interior and was ordered with the Technology Package, which added heated/cooled front seats, along with 19" alloy wheels in black.

Showing less than 44,000 miles, this unmodified 2016 example has been serviced at Holman Ford of Turnersville in Blackwood, New Jersey.

This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 5.2L naturally aspirated V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic exterior over Ebony leather/suede interior

  • Technology Package, including heated/cooled front seats

  • Approximately 43,600 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the digital window sticker include the following:

  • Equipment Group 900A

    • 19" painted aluminum wheels

    • Brembo brake calipers

    • HID projector headlamps with LED signature lighting

    • Torsen differential, 3.73 axle ratio

    • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control with launch control

    • Track Apps performance data system

  • Technology Package

    • Heated/cooled front seats

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Voice-activated navigation system

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent servicing (see report for full details):

  • May 2026: Back-up camera replaced; oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear consistent with use and mileage

  • Scuffs on wheel edges

  • Mismatched tires

    • Michelin front tires with older date codes and dry rot

    • Nitto rear tires with 2020 date codes

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2016: Accident reported, very minor damage

Ownership History

This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 was acquired by the seller in 2021. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Multiple keys

Additional documents

Digital Window Sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

44k-Mile 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Current bid
DG1521
DG1521
$27,750
Seller
Mf_chef
Mf_chef
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids19
Views6,809

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DG1521
Sep 23 at 3:17 PM
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