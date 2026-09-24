Description

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the Shelby GT350 marked the return of Ford Performance's road-course-focused Mustang, built around a bespoke 5.2L V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft — a configuration more commonly found in European exotics than in a factory Mustang. Ford built the GT350 in relatively limited numbers alongside the more track-stripped GT350R, with an engine revving to an 8,250-rpm redline, a 6-speed manual transmission, Torsen limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and a chassis tuned specifically for this model rather than shared wholesale with the standard Mustang GT.

This example is finished in Deep Impact Blue Metallic over an Ebony leather/suede interior and was ordered with the Technology Package, which added heated/cooled front seats, along with 19" alloy wheels in black.

Showing less than 44,000 miles, this unmodified 2016 example has been serviced at Holman Ford of Turnersville in Blackwood, New Jersey.

This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.2L naturally aspirated V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

Deep Impact Blue Metallic exterior over Ebony leather/suede interior

Technology Package, including heated/cooled front seats

Approximately 43,600 miles shown

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the digital window sticker include the following:

Equipment Group 900A 19" painted aluminum wheels Brembo brake calipers HID projector headlamps with LED signature lighting Torsen differential, 3.73 axle ratio AdvanceTrac electronic stability control with launch control Track Apps performance data system

Technology Package Heated/cooled front seats Dual-zone automatic climate control Voice-activated navigation system



Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following recent servicing (see report for full details):

May 2026: Back-up camera replaced; oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

Wear consistent with use and mileage

Scuffs on wheel edges

Mismatched tires Michelin front tires with older date codes and dry rot Nitto rear tires with 2020 date codes

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2016: Accident reported, very minor damage



Ownership History

This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 was acquired by the seller in 2021. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Included Items