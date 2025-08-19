One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
The JK-generation Jeep Wrangler arrived in 2007 as a major upgrade over its predecessor, but the biggest news came for 2012 when the prior 3.8L V6 was jettisoned in favor of the new 3.6L Pentastar V6. The new, more refined engine was both more powerful and more fuel-efficient than before.
This two-door 2015 Wrangler Sport was purchased new by the seller through Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbus, Ohio, and is finished in black over a black cloth interior. The vehicle shows approximately 33,000 miles and is equipped with a factory hardtop, the 24S Power Convenience Group, and 17-inch Sparkle Silver aluminum wheels. Its 3.6L V6 drives the rear or all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case.
This Wrangler JK now shows just over 33,000 miles.
This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport S is offered with a factory hardtop, owner's manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Single owner from new
Showing approximately 33,000 miles
3.6L Pentastar V6 with automatic transmission
Black over black upholstery
Two-door configuration with hardtop
Factory Equipment
Part-time Command-Trac 4WD with low-range transfer case
Solid front and rear axles
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Power-assisted steering
Power windows and door locks
Heated power mirrors
17-inch aluminum wheels in Sparkle Silver
Rear-mounted full-size spare
Servicing
The seller states that the oil and filter were changed in preparation for the sale.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Goodyear tires with 2014 date codes
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
November 2022 — Minor damage reported
Ownership History
This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport is said to have been owned by the seller since new. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Ohio and Florida.
Included Items
Factory hardtop
Owner's manuals
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.