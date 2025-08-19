One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport

4 days
$9,750
One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C4AJWAG7FL519683
Mileage indicated33,150 Miles
LocationNaples, Florida
Engine3.6L V6
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport Start Up
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One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport Engine
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Description

The JK-generation Jeep Wrangler arrived in 2007 as a major upgrade over its predecessor, but the biggest news came for 2012 when the prior 3.8L V6 was jettisoned in favor of the new 3.6L Pentastar V6. The new, more refined engine was both more powerful and more fuel-efficient than before.

This two-door 2015 Wrangler Sport was purchased new by the seller through Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbus, Ohio, and is finished in black over a black cloth interior. The vehicle shows approximately 33,000 miles and is equipped with a factory hardtop, the 24S Power Convenience Group, and 17-inch Sparkle Silver aluminum wheels. Its 3.6L V6 drives the rear or all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case.

This Wrangler JK now shows just over 33,000 miles.

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport S is offered with a factory hardtop, owner's manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Single owner from new

  • Showing approximately 33,000 miles

  • 3.6L Pentastar V6 with automatic transmission

  • Black over black upholstery

  • Two-door configuration with hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • Part-time Command-Trac 4WD with low-range transfer case

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Heated power mirrors

  • 17-inch aluminum wheels in Sparkle Silver

  • Rear-mounted full-size spare

Servicing

The seller states that the oil and filter were changed in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Goodyear tires with 2014 date codes

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2022 — Minor damage reported

Ownership History

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport is said to have been owned by the seller since new. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Ohio and Florida.

Included Items

  • Factory hardtop

  • Owner's manuals

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport

Current bid
JamesBraukman_cn8b
JamesBraukman_cn8b
$9,750
Seller
jn_jb61226
jn_jb61226
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids19
Views2,776

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