Description

The JK-generation Jeep Wrangler arrived in 2007 as a major upgrade over its predecessor, but the biggest news came for 2012 when the prior 3.8L V6 was jettisoned in favor of the new 3.6L Pentastar V6. The new, more refined engine was both more powerful and more fuel-efficient than before.

This two-door 2015 Wrangler Sport was purchased new by the seller through Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbus, Ohio, and is finished in black over a black cloth interior. The vehicle shows approximately 33,000 miles and is equipped with a factory hardtop, the 24S Power Convenience Group, and 17-inch Sparkle Silver aluminum wheels. Its 3.6L V6 drives the rear or all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case.

This Wrangler JK now shows just over 33,000 miles.

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport S is offered with a factory hardtop, owner's manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Single owner from new

Showing approximately 33,000 miles

3.6L Pentastar V6 with automatic transmission

Black over black upholstery

Two-door configuration with hardtop

Factory Equipment

Part-time Command-Trac 4WD with low-range transfer case

Solid front and rear axles

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Power-assisted steering

Power windows and door locks

Heated power mirrors

17-inch aluminum wheels in Sparkle Silver

Rear-mounted full-size spare

Servicing

The seller states that the oil and filter were changed in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Goodyear tires with 2014 date codes

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2022 — Minor damage reported



Ownership History

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport is said to have been owned by the seller since new. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Ohio and Florida.

Included Items