Modified 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4x4
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
Introduced as part of the fourth-generation Tahoe lineup, Chevrolet’s full-size SUV received a complete redesign in 2015, replacing the previous generation that had been on the market since 2007. Chevrolet modernized the Tahoe with a more refined exterior, improved aerodynamics, and a significantly upgraded interior while retaining its traditional body-on-frame construction.
Powered by a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, the new Tahoe combined strong towing capability with improved fuel efficiency. Chevrolet also added advanced safety technologies, enhanced connectivity through the MyLink infotainment system, and higher-quality materials throughout the cabin.
This 2015 Tahoe, equipped with mid-range LT trim and the AutoTrac four-wheel-drive system, is finished in Tungsten Metallic over a black and gray interior with leather upholstery. It left the factory with a six-speed automatic transmission, locking rear differential, integrated trailer brake controller, premium Bose audio system, rearview camera, heated seats, tri-zone climate control, and a 120-volt household power outlet.
The SUV has been customized with a lifted suspension, bronze Fuel Off-Road wheels, aggressive Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and a heavy-duty steel front bumper featuring recovery points and auxiliary LED lighting. These upgrades transformed the vehicle into a rugged, off-road-inspired build while retaining its factory luxury features. The digital odometer shows 32,600 miles.
This one-owner 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine
6-speed automatic transmission
4-wheel drive
Finished in Tungsten Metallic (dark
Black and gray interior with leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Mid-range LT trim
Locking rear differential
Integrated trailer brake controller
Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with a color touchscreen
Bose AM/FM/CD stereo with Pandora, Bluetooth, and OnStar capability
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Heated front seats
Tri-zone climate control
Rearview camera
120-volt household power outlet
Modifications
Fuel Off-Road bronze metallic mesh-style wheels
Lifted suspension
Heavy-duty steel front bumper with recovery points and auxiliary LED lighting
Service
Nitto Ridge Grappler tires
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos and paint‑meter readings
Please view the seller-provided imperfections video
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT was purchased new from Weikert Chevrolet in Elba, Georgia, in April 2014. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, it has been registered in Georgia, and Colorado. It is currently in Pennsylvania.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.