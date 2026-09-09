Description

Introduced as part of the fourth-generation Tahoe lineup, Chevrolet’s full-size SUV received a complete redesign in 2015, replacing the previous generation that had been on the market since 2007. Chevrolet modernized the Tahoe with a more refined exterior, improved aerodynamics, and a significantly upgraded interior while retaining its traditional body-on-frame construction.

Powered by a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, the new Tahoe combined strong towing capability with improved fuel efficiency. Chevrolet also added advanced safety technologies, enhanced connectivity through the MyLink infotainment system, and higher-quality materials throughout the cabin.

This 2015 Tahoe, equipped with mid-range LT trim and the AutoTrac four-wheel-drive system, is finished in Tungsten Metallic over a black and gray interior with leather upholstery. It left the factory with a six-speed automatic transmission, locking rear differential, integrated trailer brake controller, premium Bose audio system, rearview camera, heated seats, tri-zone climate control, and a 120-volt household power outlet.

The SUV has been customized with a lifted suspension, bronze Fuel Off-Road wheels, aggressive Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and a heavy-duty steel front bumper featuring recovery points and auxiliary LED lighting. These upgrades transformed the vehicle into a rugged, off-road-inspired build while retaining its factory luxury features. The digital odometer shows 32,600 miles.

This one-owner 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine

6-speed automatic transmission

4-wheel drive

Finished in Tungsten Metallic (dark

Black and gray interior with leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Mid-range LT trim

Locking rear differential

Integrated trailer brake controller

Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with a color touchscreen

Bose AM/FM/CD stereo with Pandora, Bluetooth, and OnStar capability

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Heated front seats

Tri-zone climate control

Rearview camera

120-volt household power outlet

Modifications

Fuel Off-Road bronze metallic mesh-style wheels

Lifted suspension

Heavy-duty steel front bumper with recovery points and auxiliary LED lighting

Service

Nitto Ridge Grappler tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos and paint‑meter readings

Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT was purchased new from Weikert Chevrolet in Elba, Georgia, in April 2014. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, it has been registered in Georgia, and Colorado. It is currently in Pennsylvania.