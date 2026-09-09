Auction ended.

Modified 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4x4

Collectible Classics
Bid to $25,000 on 09/09/26
Result
Modified 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4x4
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (242)

Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GNSKBKC2FR100635
Mileage indicated32,600 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.3L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorTungsten (Gray)
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

Video thumbnail
Play
Video thumbnail
Play

Description

Introduced as part of the fourth-generation Tahoe lineup, Chevrolet’s full-size SUV received a complete redesign in 2015, replacing the previous generation that had been on the market since 2007. Chevrolet modernized the Tahoe with a more refined exterior, improved aerodynamics, and a significantly upgraded interior while retaining its traditional body-on-frame construction.

Powered by a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, the new Tahoe combined strong towing capability with improved fuel efficiency. Chevrolet also added advanced safety technologies, enhanced connectivity through the MyLink infotainment system, and higher-quality materials throughout the cabin.

This 2015 Tahoe, equipped with mid-range LT trim and the AutoTrac four-wheel-drive system, is finished in Tungsten Metallic over a black and gray interior with leather upholstery. It left the factory with a six-speed automatic transmission, locking rear differential, integrated trailer brake controller, premium Bose audio system, rearview camera, heated seats, tri-zone climate control, and a 120-volt household power outlet.

The SUV has been customized with a lifted suspension, bronze Fuel Off-Road wheels, aggressive Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and a heavy-duty steel front bumper featuring recovery points and auxiliary LED lighting. These upgrades transformed the vehicle into a rugged, off-road-inspired build while retaining its factory luxury features. The digital odometer shows 32,600 miles.

This one-owner 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT is offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • 4-wheel drive

  • Finished in Tungsten Metallic (dark

  • Black and gray interior with leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Mid-range LT trim

  • Locking rear differential

  • Integrated trailer brake controller

  • Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with a color touchscreen

  • Bose AM/FM/CD stereo with Pandora, Bluetooth, and OnStar capability

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Heated front seats

  • Tri-zone climate control

  • Rearview camera

  • 120-volt household power outlet

Modifications

  • Fuel Off-Road bronze metallic mesh-style wheels

  • Lifted suspension

  • Heavy-duty steel front bumper with recovery points and auxiliary LED lighting

Service

  • Nitto Ridge Grappler tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos and paint‑meter readings

  • Please view the seller-provided imperfections video

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT was purchased new from Weikert Chevrolet in Elba, Georgia, in April 2014. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, it has been registered in Georgia, and Colorado. It is currently in Pennsylvania.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4x4

Last bid
cc_9qub5s
cc_9qub5s
$25,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC
Bids61
Views7,023

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:22 PM
$25,000bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 6:21 PM
$24,000bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:21 PM
$22,750bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 6:20 PM
$22,500bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:19 PM
$22,222bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 6:19 PM
$21,000bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:18 PM
$20,750bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 6:18 PM
$20,500bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:17 PM
$20,250bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 6:16 PM
$20,000bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:16 PM
$18,750bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 6:16 PM
$18,500bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:15 PM
$18,250bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 6:15 PM
$18,000bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:14 PM
$17,750bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 6:13 PM
$17,500bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 6:10 PM
$17,250bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 6:02 PM
$16,999bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 6:01 PM
$16,008bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 5:59 PM
$15,751bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 5:43 PM
$15,500bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 5:41 PM
$14,750bid placed 
HagertyTacoma's avatar
HagertyTacoma
Sep 9 at 5:38 PM
$14,500bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 5:17 PM
$14,250bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 5:10 PM
$14,000bid placed 
EdwardWRoberts_a4v5's avatar
EdwardWRoberts_a4v5
Sep 9 at 4:59 PM
$13,750bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 2:54 PM
$13,250bid placed 
EdwardWRoberts_a4v5's avatar
EdwardWRoberts_a4v5
Sep 9 at 2:53 PM
$13,000bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 2:28 PM
$12,750bid placed 
NC_Boiler's avatar
NC_Boiler
Sep 9 at 2:27 PM
$12,500bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 2:09 PM
$12,000bid placed 
HagertyTacoma's avatar
HagertyTacoma
Sep 9 at 1:56 PM
$11,750bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 9 at 12:47 PM
$11,500bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 9 at 12:03 PM
$11,250bid placed 
NC_Boiler's avatar
NC_Boiler
Sep 9 at 11:42 AM
$11,000bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 9 at 3:51 AM
$10,750bid placed 
Mxracer777's avatar
Mxracer777
Sep 9 at 1:06 AM
$10,500bid placed 
JJ_gdw6q4's avatar
JJ_gdw6q4
Sep 9 at 12:44 AM
$10,250bid placed 
NC_Boiler's avatar
NC_Boiler
Sep 8 at 11:50 PM
$10,000bid placed 
PM-DFW's avatar
PM-DFW
Sep 8 at 9:39 PM
$9,500bid placed 
JJ_gdw6q4's avatar
JJ_gdw6q4
Sep 8 at 8:07 PM
$9,250bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 8 at 7:09 PM
$9,000bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Sep 8 at 5:45 PM
$8,750bid placed 
cc_9qub5s' avatar
cc_9qub5s
Sep 8 at 2:31 AM
$8,500bid placed 
NC_Boiler's avatar
NC_Boiler
Sep 7 at 12:51 PM
$8,250bid placed 
RoderickLoss_nrmc's avatar
RoderickLoss_nrmc
Sep 6 at 8:17 PM
$8,000bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 3 at 12:06 PM
$7,250bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Sep 3 at 12:02 PM
$7,000bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 2 at 3:52 PM
$5,000bid placed 
GTJ-007's avatar
GTJ-007
Sep 2 at 3:24 PM
$4,600bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 1 at 2:35 PM
$4,500bid placed 
TurdFerguson's avatar
TurdFerguson
Sep 1 at 2:31 PM
$4,100bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Sep 1 at 12:07 PM
$4,000bid placed 
ThomasNaughton_w25a's avatar
ThomasNaughton_w25a
Sep 1 at 4:07 AM
$3,275bid placed 
WP_rx868x's avatar
WP_rx868x
Aug 31 at 9:10 PM
$3,000bid placed 
TurdFerguson's avatar
TurdFerguson
Aug 31 at 6:04 PM
$2,700bid placed 
GR_5dglad's avatar
GR_5dglad
Aug 31 at 4:21 PM
$2,600bid placed 
patrickgilmartin_rud4's avatar
patrickgilmartin_rud4
Aug 30 at 11:04 PM
$2,500bid placed 
ThomasNaughton_w25a's avatar
ThomasNaughton_w25a
Aug 30 at 2:32 AM
$2,250bid placed 
TurdFerguson's avatar
TurdFerguson
Aug 28 at 3:58 PM
$2,100bid placed 
HotRodGTO's avatar
HotRodGTO
Aug 28 at 2:28 PM
$2,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026